FTC sues Grand Canyon University for deceptive advertising, illegal telemarketing

The Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday it is suing the online Grand Canyon University and its CEO Brian Mueller for alleged deceptive marketing and violations of the Telemarketing Act. Photo courtesy of GCU press release

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday it's suing Grand Canyon University and its CEO Brian Mueller for alleged deceptive advertising and illegal telemarketing.

It comes two months after GCU was fined $37.7 million by the Department of Education's Federal Student Aid Office for allegedly lying to students about doctoral programs.

"Grand Canyon deceived students by holding itself out as a non-profit institution and misrepresenting the costs and number of courses required to earn doctoral degrees," said the FTC's Samuel Levine in a statement.

The FTC lawsuit said the online company is operated for profit, but "Defendants have deceptively advertised Grand Canyon University as a nonprofit to prospective students. Defendants' marketing activities have also resulted in millions of abusive telemarketing calls to consumers who have specifically requested that Defendants not solicit them, and to individuals on the National Do Not Call Registry."

The FTC's suit quotes a 2018 interview in which Grand Canyon University CEO Mueller said marketing the business as a non-profit "is a tremendous advantage. ... We can recruit in high schools that would not let us in the past. ... We're just 90 days into this, but we're experiencing, we believe, a tailwind already just because of how many students didn't pick up the phone because we were for profit."

GCU is the largest private Christian university in the United States.

GCU is appealing that fine.

GCU CEO Brian Mueller said in a November statement announcing the appeal that, "We need to fight this tyranny from federal government agencies not only to stand up for ourselves but to ensure this type of ideological government overreach and weaponization of federal agencies does not happen to others."

The FTC suit alleges that Grand Canyon University marketed so-called accelerated doctoral programs requiring just 20 courses with 60 credits when in fact it requires almost all doctoral students to take many more "continuation courses" costing thousands of dollars.

The FTC lawsuit alleges most of the students enrolled in GCU doctoral programs never get the degree for which they enrolled.

According to the suit, the Department of Education determined that GCU does not qualify for non-profit status. The GCU is challenging that Nov. 6, 2019, decision.

GCU has roughly 118,000 students, with more than 90,000 of them enrolled online, according to the FTC.

The lawsuit against GCU cites two counts in violation of the section of the FTC Act that prohibits "unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce."

Count one is deceptive representation of being a non-profit institution. Count two is deceptive representation of doctoral programs.

Three other counts in the FTC lawsuit allege violations of the Telemarketing Act.

The suit seeks a permanent injunction to prevent further violations of the FTC and Telemarketing Acts plus monetary damages and "any additional relief the court determines to be just and proper."