FTC Under Khan Faulted by Watchdog on Hiring Unpaid Experts

(Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Trade Commission under Chair Lina Khan has stepped up the use of unpaid experts and consultants without clear guidelines on their job responsibilities or transparency into how they were selected, the agency’s watchdog found.

The FTC’s Inspector General said in an audit posted Wednesday that the agency, in the late Trump administration and extending into President Joe Biden’s term, had recruited nine unpaid experts or consultants creating potential legal and compliance risks, including conflicts of interest.

Khan expanded the use of unpaid consultants in 2021, according to the audit, which covered the period between October 2020 and March 2022. The audit didn’t detail how many she added.

“The agency has leveraged unpaid consultants and experts during previous administrations; however, current FTC leadership has expanded their use,” since 2021, specifically in the agency’s Office of Policy Planning, according to the audit.

The report’s authors declined to say whether the use of the unpaid consultants violated federal laws, but pointed out that the agency’s handbook and Office of Management and Budget regulations bar agencies from using experts or consultants to replace employees or to perform inherently governmental functions, such as determining policy.

The report found that the agency had no clear process for recruiting or integrating the unpaid consultants and experts. The audit recommended the agency adopt policies within 60 days for when it will make use of unpaid workers, how they will be selected and deployed within the agency, and take steps to ensure they aren’t doing work that requires full-time government employees.

The FTC said in the report that it agreed with the recommendations and laid out how it plans to implement them.

“Like other federal agencies, the FTC frequently uses its authority under the law to bring on outside experts -- paid, unpaid, or detailed from other agencies -- to fill any subject matter gaps,” agency spokesperson Peter Kaplan said. “The OIG reviewed the agency’s hiring process under multiple leaders and made recommendations for mitigating risks. The agency has been and will continue to improve our internal processes, including by taking steps recommended by the OIG.”

Eight other advisers joined the FTC on details from other agencies or through fellowship programs where another government agency or branch paid their salary, the audit found.

Of the 17 individuals discussed in the report, 14 had been assigned to the Office of Policy Planning, a division that helps develop antitrust and consumer protection policy through research, workshops and filing statements with fellow agencies. That work has been challenged by critics as Khan has set an aggressive antitrust agenda for the FTC.

Khan has sought to revitalize the agency, which antitrust advocates allege was too permissive toward giant technology platforms as they bought up smaller companies and scooped up data about consumers’ online habits. Business and trade groups have opposed many of Khan’s moves as chair, with the US Chamber of Commerce filing suit against the agency last month alleging a lack of transparency in its decision-making.

While under previous administrations the FTC sometimes engaged unpaid consultants -- two were brought on by the Trump administration in the 2019-2020 period -- the audit found the agency expanded their use from 2021.

“Without formal agreements, the FTC has unnecessary exposure to operational, legal, compliance, and reputational risk,” the audit found, pointing out that decisions based on consultants’ work could be invalidated or cause other problems for the agency because they aren’t full- or part-time federal employees.

Biden appointed Khan as FTC chair in June 2021, replacing Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, a Democratic commissioner, who had served as acting chair.

In documents used to justify bringing on the consultants, the FTC said several of the individuals would “play an integral role in the commission’s strategic direction,” the audit found, and many would have a “wide latitude of responsibility.”

(Updates with FTC comment and agreement to comply with the findings from seventh paragraph. A previous version of the story was corrected to show that the hiring of unpaid experts escalated under Khan)

