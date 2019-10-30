Is FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?

Is FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Is FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) a healthy stock for your portfolio? The best stock pickers are turning less bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions shrunk by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that FTSI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). FTSI was in 18 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with FTSI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's analyze the latest hedge fund action regarding FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI).

What does smart money think about FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)?

At Q2's end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -14% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in FTSI over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Citadel Investment Group was the largest shareholder of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI), with a stake worth $4.5 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Citadel Investment Group was QVT Financial, which amassed a stake valued at $4.5 million. DW Partners, Adage Capital Management, and Elm Ridge Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.