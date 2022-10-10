FTSE 100 Buybacks Set to Return Record £51 Billion to Investors

(Bloomberg) --

As recession looms, stock prices slide and sterling sinks, British firms are backing off expansion and instead handing money back to investors by buying back shares like never before.

Companies in the FTSE 100 Index are set to repurchase stock worth almost £51 billion ($57 billion) this year, significantly above previous peaks, according to financial services firm AJ Bell Ltd. Imperial Brands Plc became the latest to join the club last week with the announcement of a £1 billion program.

This year’s drop in stock prices means buybacks are an increasingly efficient way of returning capital to investors at a time when investing in growth is less attractive due to the harsh economic outlook. To that can be added the impact of the weak pound, with FTSE 100 companies generating about three-quarters of revenue outside the UK, making it cheaper to buy shares in their own currency.

“Buybacks are crucial,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Sharon Bell wrote in a note, flagging that corporates were the main buyers of UK shares in the first half of the year as mutual funds, pension funds, households and foreign investors all turned net sellers.

According to Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, buybacks serve as a show of confidence by companies in the face of worries about inflation, rising interest rates and slowing growth. Yet they may also signal that corporates have nothing better to do with their cash right now.

“It can be argued that buybacks are a contrarian indicator,” Mould said, citing previous buyback peaks for FTSE 100 stocks in 2006 and 2018, just before severe market downturns.

For companies, repurchase programs are an attractive method of returning capital as they can be easily reduced or canceled, unlike dividends, Mould said.

Another factor boosting buybacks is environmental, social and governance constraints that limit some funds’ exposure to tobacco, energy or mining stocks, pushing the likes of Imperial Brands to acquire their own stock to support the price.

Then there’s valuations. UK large caps are among the cheapest stocks out there, with the FTSE 100 having a forward price-to-earnings ratio below 9, a record discount of almost 40% to global peers.

In comparison with Europe, UK firms lead the pack. The country is the most represented in the Solactive European Buyback Index, a benchmark tracking companies announcing repurchase programs, which is rebalanced every two months. UK shares account for about 38% of the index weight and 22 of the 50 members, including BAE Systems Plc, Barclays Plc and BP Plc, The gauge has outperformed the Stoxx Europe 600 by about three percentage points this year.

Still, there are signs that buybacks could slow from here, given the looming recession, in addition to regulations like windfall taxes or pressure on banks to focus on capital buffers over shareholder returns.

“We also have seen buybacks become rarer as companies increasingly try to hoard cash for a possible downturn in business,” said Liberum strategist Joachim Klement, adding that UK firms opt for buybacks mostly for flexibility.

Klement is skeptical about the benefits, saying the programs provide little support “except on the day of the announcement.”

“In our experience, buybacks are not a good way to provide support for the share price because of the dilution of the share price by other factors in the market,” Klement said.

