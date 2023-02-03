FTSE 100 closes at record high

A person looking at a rising FTSE graphic

The FTSE 100 stock index has closed at a record high, thanks to a fall in the pound and as optimism grows that central banks will slow down recent interest rate increases.

The FTSE closed at 7,901.8 points. Its previous closing high was 7,877.45 in May 2018.

The dollar rallied after strong US jobs numbers, making sterling weaker.

The index on the London Stock Exchange has many firms which export overseas, so a weaker pound helps them.

This is because the goods they export become cheaper for foreign buyers.

The stock market closed more than 1% higher.

New highs?

Analysts said the peak was also due to a slowdown in inflation - the rate at which prices rise - across key global economies was also credited with making the stock market.

AJ Bell markets analyst Russ Mould said: "A lot of the [economic] news seems bad, but markets are saying that was priced in during 2022's heavy mid-year falls, and the bad news is known."

He said the case for selling stocks and betting against companies "always looks most compelling at the bottom" of the market.

"There is an old saying that you can have cheap shares and good news, just not both at the same time," he added.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said the market could reach new peaks in the coming weeks.

"Putting the current economic concerns aside, there's every reason to suppose if interest rates remain at current levels, that the FTSE 100 can push on further," he said.

He added that after years of underperformance, the FTSE closing high was a significant moment for UK investors.

On Thursday, the Bank of England's Andrew Bailey hinted that UK interest rates could be nearing a peak.

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said it would only raise rates further if it sees evidence of more persistent pressure on the economy from rising prices.