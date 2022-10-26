Markets latest: Rishi Sunak could delay fiscal plan as he meets Jeremy Hunt today

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to talk with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today - Anadolu

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering delaying Monday's fiscal statement, as the decision on whether it would be revealed on the scheduled date of October 31 remains up in the air.

The statement could also potentially be pushed back by a couple of days so it is presented before November 3, when the Bank of England is set to announce its plans for further interest rate hikes.

Mr Sunak is expected to meet with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt today to discuss his proposals to increase taxes and squeeze public spending.

Meanwhile, the pound in early trading on Wednesday hung close to the six-week peak it reached on Tuesday, after Mr Sunak vowed to lead the country out of an economic crisis.

Sterling eased 0.21pc to $1.1448 this morning, but it was still close to Tuesday's high of $1.1500, a level last seen on September 15.

05:51 AM

Borrowing costs recover from mini-Budget chaos as Sunak readies spending cuts

The Government’s borrowing costs have fallen back to levels last reached before Liz Truss's disastrous mini-Budget, handing Rishi Sunak a potential boost as he prepares to set out plans to confront the economic crisis gripping Britain.

Sterling rallied and yields on 30-year bonds dropped sharply as Mr Sunak, the new Prime Minister, promised to “place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this Government’s agenda”.

The Treasury can now borrow for three decades for 3.67pc, well below the more than 5pc peak after Ms Truss's plan for unfunded tax cuts set off a wave of fire sales in parts of the pensions market.

The pound buys $1.148, up 1.8pc on the day, meaning sterling is also trading above its pre-mini-Budget level.

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waves as he enters Number 10 Downing Street - Reuters

05:33 AM

Google shares drop as YouTube suffers first ever fall in advertising sales

Google’s parent company suffered a sharp fall in its share price after revealing the first ever decline in advertising revenues at its YouTube video streaming service.

YouTube ad sales fell 1.9pc to $7.1bn (£6.2bn) in the three months to 30 September, compared to a year earlier, in the latest sign of a slowdown in the global economy.

Alphabet, the owner of YouTube and Google, had been expected to report around $71bn (£61.9bn) in overall revenues for the period, or growth of around 12pc - but instead sales were $69.1bn. Profits of $13.9bn were also below what had been expected.

Shares fell 5.7pc in after-hours trading immediately after the results were unveiled, wiping around $7.6bn off one of the world’s biggest businesses.

05:26 AM

Good morning

Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak is set to meet with continuing Chancellor Jeremy Hunt today as they work to fill the multi-billion pound fiscal black hole inherited from the Truss administration.

Mr Sunak said on Tuesday he would place "economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government’s agenda."

The coming days are likely to bring further details of what policies Mr Sunak might pursue alongside Mr Hunt. The fiscal statement is still scheduled for October 31, but there is speculation that date could shift.

5 things to start your day

1) Borrowing costs recover from mini-Budget chaos as Sunak readies spending cuts - Bonds recover from chaos under Liz Truss as Government braces for bleak OBR forecasts

2) Civil service warned ministers that energy bailout created risk of fraud - Newly published letters request a ministerial direction to implement the scheme

3) Anger in Brussels as it emerges EU may subsidise cheap power for Britain - Low prices on the continent could see electricity vacuumed up by export markets

4) Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West after rapper goads: ‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me’ - German sportswear giant warns it will take a €250m hit from ending the partnership

5) Jeremy Warner: Nicola Sturgeon’s latest independence bid is nothing more than magical thinking - In economics there is no such thing as having your cake and eating it too

What happened overnight

Asian shares climbed higher on Wednesday as investors clung to hopes that the pace of US and global rate hikes would start to slow. Although, US futures dropped after disappointing results from tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 dropped 1pc in early trade after Google-owner Alphabet posted softer-than-expected ad sales after the bell and Microsoft missed expected revenue forecasts.

Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1pc, led by a bounce in Hong Kong, while Japan's Nikkei edged up 1.1pc by mid-morning.

The mainland Chinese benchmark index grew 1pc, while Hong Kong stocks jumped 2pc.