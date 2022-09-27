Pound rises in Asian trading after record low - live updates

The pound on Monday fell to a record low of less than $1.04 against the dollar - Shutterstock

The pound started to recover in trading on Asian markets on Tuesday after the Bank of England and Chancellor attempted to calm market turmoil.

Recovering slightly, the pound was up $1.078 against the dollar early this morning, following a plunge to a record low of less than $1.04 against the dollar on Monday. The all-time low came in the wake of the new government’s tax-cutting budget, which intends to drive growth.

The chaos led to the Treasury issuing a statement pledging to set out its approach to managing the public finances.

Banks have subsequently withdrawn mortgage deals in anticipation of a rate rise from the Bank of England. Lenders Halifax, Virgin Money and Skipton were among providers to pull deals.

The Bank of England said on Monday that it would assess the pound's drop at its next scheduled meeting in November, adding it would not hesitate to increase rates.

06:41 AM

What happened in 1985 when the pound was last this low

The last time the pound was trading at these levels against the dollar Margaret Thatcher was halfway through the second term of her premiership, the miners’ strike was coming to an end and Eastenders had just debuted on BBC One.

Before this week, sterling’s nadir against the dollar came on February 26, 1985. Britain was, in many ways, far removed from the country it is today but with some enduring similarities.

On that wet and hazy Tuesday morning in the City of London, traders watched their screens as sterling tumbled, closing the day at $1.052 — a record low that held for more than 37 years.

Then, it was the overwhelming strength of the dollar, the world’s reserve currency, that drove sterling’s decline.

05:10 AM

Markets doubt Bailey can avoid emergency rate rise

Andrew Bailey has failed to convince markets that he can avoid an emergency interest rate rise after the pound slumped to a record low.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, Mr Bailey insisted that although Threadneedle Street was "monitoring developments in financial markets very closely," the Bank does not expect to take any action until its next scheduled meeting in November.

The intervention sparked a further slump in sterling, sending it back down by 1.7pc below $1.07.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England - Bloomberg

04:56 AM

Good morning

What happened overnight

Stocks were mixed in Asia on Tuesday after closing broadly lower on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell into what's known as a bear market.

Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. US futures rose and oil prices also were higher.

Hong Kong stocks opened down on Tuesday morning, with the Hang Seng Index plummeting 0.09pc, or 16.49 points, to 17,838.65.

The Shanghai Composite Index ticked up 0.17pc, or 5.17 points, to 3,056.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.31pc, or 6.08 points, to 1,955.08.

