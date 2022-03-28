Grant Shapps demands P&O rehires 800 sacked workers - live updates

P&O Ferries Transport Secretary Grant Shapps legislation minimum wage - REUTERS/Paul Childs

Grant Shapps is demanding that P&O Ferries rehires the 800 workers it sacked earlier this month as he prepares to overhaul laws on pay for seafarers.

The Transport Secretary will warn Peter Hebblethwaite, chief executive of P&O, that new legislation will require all ferry companies operating from UK ports to pay the minimum wage.

An aide told the Financial Times that Mr Shapps “will tell Hebblethwaite that if he doesn’t perform a U-turn, we will force him to do it anyway”.

P&O is facing a major backlash after making 800 staff redundant without notice. It plans to replace them with agency staff on an average of just £5.50 an hour.

The Telegraph revealed that Mr Shapps will hold crisis talks with P&O’s rivals this week as ministers scramble to avoid chaos at ports during the Easter holidays.

Ted Baker rejects £254m takeover bid

Ted Baker Sycamore takeover bid - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Ted Baker has revealed it rejected two takeover bids from private equity firm Sycamore Partners – the most recent one valued at about £254m.

Sycamore offered 130p a share on March 18 and raised that to 137.5p a share on March 22, the retailer said. The second bid was 9pc higher than Friday’s closing price.

But the board rejected the approaches, saying they "significantly undervalued Ted Baker and failed to compensate shareholders for the significant upside that can be delivered by Ted Baker as a listed company".

The fashion group argued it could boost its share price via its own turnaround plan. Chief executive Rachel Osborne has been looking to revive Ted Baker by cutting debt and product markdowns, boosting online sales and refreshing the brand.

Barclays warns of £450m hit from bond error

Barclays has warned it expects to take a £450m hit and delay its share buyback after a mistake in the number of bonds it issued.

The lender said it had issued almost twice as many structured notes and exchange trade notes as it had registered for sale over a year-long period. This means it has to repurchase affected instruments at their original purchase price.

Barclays said its "best estimate at this time" indicated a loss of about £450m. The £1bn share buyback, originally expected to start in the first quarter, has been pushed back to the second quarter.

Shares fell 2.3pc following the announcement.

FTSE 100 edges higher

The FTSE 100 has started the week in positive territory, edging higher at the open.

The blue-chip index gained 0.2pc to 7,496 points.

Government cedes control of bailed-out NatWest

NatWest financial crisis bail out Government Treasury - REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

More than a decade after it stepped in to prop up NatWest during the financial crisis, the Government has finally ceded control of the lender.

In a symbolic moment, the Treasury sold £1.2bn worth of shares in NatWest, taking its stake to below 50pc.

At its peak, the Government owned 84pc of the banking group, which was formerly known as Royal Bank of Scotland.

It's been gradually selling down its holding, with the latest sale pushing its stake from 50.6pc to 48.1pc.

Shapps tries to stave off Easter ferry chaos

Grant Shapps' latest intervention comes as ministers try to avoid chaos at ports over the Easter holidays.

The Telegraph revealed the Transport Secretary will hold crisis talks with P&O's rivals DFDS and Stena Line this week as he prepares to rush through new legislation to enforce minimum wage for all UK ferry companies.

Oliver Gill has more on the story:

Shapps to hold crunch talks with ferry operators to stave off Easter holiday chaos

Shapps tells P&O to rehire sacked workers

Good morning.

Grant Shapps is ramping up the pressure on P&O to reverse its controversial decision to sack 800 workers.

The Transport Secretary will tell the ferry company to rehire the staff, arguing that new legislation will undermine its plans to replace them with low-paid agency workers.

P&O has come under fire for sacking 800 employees without notice earlier this month. It plans to halve its labour costs by employing agency workers on an average of £5.50 an hour instead.

Mr Shapps is expected to introduce new legislation this week forcing all ferry firms operating out of UK ports to pay the minimum wage.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks and US equity futures fell as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds into a second month and the risk of an economic downturn from tightening US monetary policy hangs over markets.

Shares lost ground in Japan, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts retreated, signaling a pause in the global rally in equities from the lows sparked by the conflict. A gauge of the dollar pushed higher.

The Covid-linked lockdown in Shanghai sapped the mood in Hong Kong and China, sending equities lower.

