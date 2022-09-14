Inflation cools to 9.9pc in first fall for a year - live updates

Inflation CPI August fuel prices Bank of England interest rates - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Inflation has fallen back for the first time in almost a year thanks to lower fuel prices, though it remains close to its highest level in 40 years.

The consumer prices index stood at 9.9pc last month, down from 10.1pc in July and behind forecasts, according to the Office for National Statistics.

However, core inflation – which strips out volatile food and energy costs – ticked up slightly to 6.3pc, showing that price rises are firmly embedded across the economy. Food prices were the biggest driver of inflation last month.

The retail price index, which is used to calculate some prices such as train tickets and is linked to about a quarter of UK government debt interest, remained at 12.3pc.

The figures come amid pressure on the Bank of England to push through another big interest rate rise to tackle the sharp increase in prices.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee was due to meet tomorrow, but has pushed back its decision by a week following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

While inflation remains stubbornly high, there could be some relief for prices later in the year after Prime Minister Liz Truss last week unveiled a package of support for energy bills, which is expected to bring down inflation.

EU imposes price caps and windfall taxes to tackle energy crisis

The EU has outlined plans to cap revenues from low-cost electricity generators and impose a windfall tax on fossil fuel firms as it grapples with the escalating energy crisis.

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President: "In these times it is wrong to receive extraordinary record revenues and profits benefiting from war and on the back of our consumers.

"In these times, profits must be shared and channelled to those who need it most."

The EU chief said the bloc was also discussing energy price caps and working to establish a "more representative benchmark" price for gas than the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), where prices have rocketed higher.

Millions of Europeans need support to pay their energy bills.



Some companies produce electricity at low cost and make great margins.⁰

We propose a cap on their revenues that will raise more than €140 billion.



— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 14, 2022

Dunelm profits soar but it warns on outlook

Dunelm homewares profits - REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo/File Photo

Dunelm said its profits jumped nearly a third to a new record, but warned the wider economic backdrop was "extremely challenging".

The homewares retailer reported pre-tax profits of £209m over the year, up from £157.8m the previous year. Shares rise more than 4pc.

Dunelm said sales had remained "robust" in the first 10 weeks of the new year, although they were lower than a year earlier when trading was boosted by a delayed summer sale and the post-lockdown reopening.

But its costs have been soaring, with inflationary pressures – mainly on staff wages – adding another £17m to its annual operating expenses, and the retailer said it would "continue to relentlessly focus on making every pound count".

It stuck by forecasts for the new financial year in spite of the gloomier consumer spending outlook and cost woes.

Nick Wilkinson, chief executive of Dunelm, said:

We feel confident and well prepared to weather the current economic pressures – we emerged from an unprecedented global pandemic as a bigger, better business and we believe we have the tools in place to do that again. That said, the operating and economic environment is extremely challenging. In this environment, we have to make every pound count, both for ourselves through our tight operational grip and cost discipline, and for our customers, through our offer of outstanding value at all price points.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has fallen further this morning as a fall in inflation did little to ease concerns about further interest rate rises.

The blue-chip index was down 0.8pc, deepening its declines after a sharp fall yesterday.

Oil and mining stocks were the biggest drag, as traders feared further rate rises by the Federal Reserve could dampen global demand and slow the global economy.

Croda International was one of the few risers, gaining 2.6pc after a ratings upgrade by analysts at Jefferies.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 fell 0.7pc. Dunelm rose more than 4pc after the furniture retailer posted a record profit.

Signs of easing prices to comes

While inflation cooled off a little in August, it's still just shy of its 40-year high.

However, there is some cause for optimism. While economists don't think inflation has peaked just yet, there are signs prices will ease later in the year.

The producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, stood at 20.5pc in August, down from 22.6pc the previous month.

The energy bills support announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss next week is also expected to bring down prices later in the year.

More evidence though of easing price pressures in the pipeline...



Producer input price #inflation was 20.5% in August, down from 22.6% in July.



Producer output (factory gate) prices rose by 16.1%, down from 17.1%. — Julian Jessop (@julianHjessop) September 14, 2022

IoD: Home-grown inflationary pressures are worrying

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, says the Bank of England will be worried about domestic price rises.

This is the first time that the inflation rate has fallen since September last year, and will be reassuring to businesses for whom ever-rising headline rates are a driving factor behind an overall lack of confidence in the UK economy. However, the fact that the falling headline rate is due to changes in the price of petrol and diesel, which is driven predominantly by the international price of oil rather than by domestic factors, means today’s news is unlikely to alter expectations of a rise in interest rates when the Bank of England meets next week. In fact, the inflation rate for locally-produced products and services such as dairy and personal care items continued to rise in August; it is home-grown inflationary pressures such as these that are the main concern of the Bank of England.

FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 has opened in the red, deepening its losses after yesterday's sharp sell-off.

The blue-chip index fell 0.5pc to 7,346 points.

Chart: Inflation eases for first time in a year

Inflation remains stubbornly high

Inflation has fallen for the first time in just under a year, but it still remains high. Here's our economics editor Szu Ping Chan with a bit more detail:

The ONS said a fall in petrol and diesel prices drove the first downward move in inflation since September 2021. Yael Selfin, an economist at KPMG, said measures introduced by the Prime Minister to cap average household bills at £2,500 could see inflation peak at a "more modest 10.5pc" in October, compared with a much bigger peak at the turn of the year. However, food price rises remain stubbornly high. Average prices at the supermarket checkout are 13.4pc higher than a year ago, with many diary items up by a third. Milk, cheese and egg prices are up 22.1pc compared with a year ago, with low-fat milk up 40pc. Butter prices have risen 29.5pc, while the cost of a bag of flour is up by an average of 28pc. Meat prices are also up sharply, with lamb and chicken costs climbing 18pc. Near double digit inflation also reflected higher travel costs. Plane tickets are 40pc higher than a year ago, the ONS said, reflecting higher demand and soaring fuel costs. Among the few items that have fallen in price compared with a year ago include TVs, PCs and other recording equipment, while camping equipment, board games and books were also on average cheaper than a year ago.

Pound reverses gains as inflation cools

Sterling has erased its gains from earlier this morning after the latest inflation figures came in below expectations.

The pound suffered a sharp tumble against a strengthening dollar yesterday after US inflation topped forecasts. It had started to recover slightly in overnight trading.

But it's back on the back foot again now, falling as much as 0.3pc against the dollar to $1.1482. It dipped 0.1pc against the euro to 86.79p.

Capital Economics: Inflation hasn't peaked yet

Despite the fall in inflation, Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, pours could water on hopes that price rises have peaked.

The easing in CPI inflation from 10.1pc in July to 9.9pc in August is a bit of a relief after yesterday’s US CPI shocker, but overall and core UK CPI inflation haven’t peaked yet. As such, the Bank of England will have to continue turning the screws. A further rise in food price inflation, from 12.8pc in July to 13.4pc in August, and an increase in clothing price inflation, from 6.9pc to 7.9pc, offset some of the drag on CPI inflation in August from fuel. But we’re more concerned by the continued upward momentum in services inflation, which rose from 5.7pc to 5.9pc. That’s why core CPI inflation stayed at a 30-year high of 6.3pc. Services inflation is being driven by the tight labour market and strong wage growth, which has shown little sign of abating yet. Overall, we think CPI inflation will peak around 11pc just before the end of the year and that core inflation will continue to edge higher too. That means the Bank will have to continue raising interest rates, from 1.75pc now to 3pc if not higher.

Falling fuel prices bring down inflation

The latest figures show a decline in fuel prices is the biggest factor behind last month's fall in inflation.

Fuel and raw material costs declined 1.2pc, driven by cheaper wholesale oil prices, and factories cut their prices by 0.1pc.

Prices were still up sharply from a year ago, however.

ONS fuel prices CPI - ONS

Inflation eases slightly in August

Good morning.

There's some much-needed good news this morning as UK inflation eased back slightly in August.

The consumer prices index cooled to 9.9pc last month, according to the ONS. That's down from 10.1pc in July, though it's still not far off the highest level in 40 years.

The figure will offer some relief to the Bank of England, which will announce its decision on interest rates next week as it tackles stubbornly high inflation.

Price rises still remain embedded in the economy, though Prime Minister Liz Truss's energy bills support could offer further relief later in the year.

