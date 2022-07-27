Gas prices surge further as Putin cuts supplies again - live updates

Putin Russia gas supplies energy crisis Nord Stream prices blackouts recession - Contributor/Getty Images

Gas prices jumped 11pc in early trading as Europe braced for a further cut to Russian gas supplies.

Flows through the key Nord Stream pipeline are expected to fall to about 20pc of capacity this morning – in line with cuts announced by the Kremlin earlier this week.

Moscow has been gradually cutting supplies to Europe, blaming maintenance issues with a turbine. But western leaders have accused Putin of using the turbine as a pretext as he weaponises energy supplies.

The EU has rushed through an emergency plan to cut gas use over the coming months amid concerns the bloc could face shortages over the winter, leading to rationing and blackouts.

The 10pc jump in European gas prices follows a 24pc surge over the previous two days, exacerbating the energy crisis that’s threatening to plunge the region into a recession.

08:10 AM

Reckitt raises forecasts as shoppers accept price rises

Reckitt Benckiser has raised its sales forecast as the consumer goods giant weathered surging inflation and benefited from an infant formula shortage in the US.

The Lysol and Dettol maker said sales growth will be between 5pc and 8pc this year – up from previous guidance of between 1pc and 4pc. It also expects growth in its operating margins.

It's the latest sign that shoppers are accepting higher prices for products despite a deepening cost-of-living crisis, at least for now. Unilever yesterday also lifted its forecasts thanks to higher sales.

Reckitt said its prices by 9.7pc in the second quarter, yet volumes still grew by 2.2pc. But the Nurofen and Durex owner said input prices were "unpredictable" and expected inflation to remain in the high teens for the full year.

Reckitt was also boosted by strong demand for baby formula in the US due to supply chain troubles for rivals.

Shares rose more than 5pc in early trading.

08:04 AM

Lloyds profits fall as bank sets aside £377m

Lloyds has seen its customers ditch 2.2m subscription services since last summer in the face of soaring inflation as it posted a fall in half-year profits.

The high street lender said it was seeing increasing signs that customers are battening down the hatches amid the cost-of-living crisis, building up savings for a financial buffer and axing non-essential subscriptions.

But it said it had yet to see a rise in borrowers falling behind with repayments, despite the inflation pressures.

It reported a 6pc fall in half-year profits to £3.7bn after setting aside £377m amid an increasingly uncertain economic outlook.

The group said £95m of its half-year impairment charge was due to a weaker economic backdrop in the UK as soaring inflation affects consumer spending.

But the profit haul was better than the £3.2bn expected in the market and on an underlying basis Lloyds saw profits rise 34pc to £4.1bn in the first six months of 2022.

Despite the wider economic woes, the bank raised its full-year outlook across a raft of performance measures. Shares jumped 4.5pc in early trading.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher at the open following a string of major corporate results.

The blue-chip index rose 0.5pc to 7,343 points.

07:58 AM

Gas shortage still avoidable, says Germany

Germany's gas regulator has insisted shortages are still avoidable despite the latest supply cut, but warned industry and consumers would have to work harder to save gas.

Klaus Mueller, head of Germany's Bundesnetzagentur regulator, said: "The crucial thing is to save gas.

"I would like to hear less complaints but reports [from industries saying] we as a sector are contributing to this."

07:51 AM

Gas cuts to kick in this morning

Orders show Putin's latest gas cuts were due to kick in from 8am Berlin time (7am BST), even though physical supplies were still at 40pc early in the morning.

Analysts say it will take two hours for those changes to feed through at the German end of the pipeline, though.

The halving of #NordStream1 #natgas flows to 33mcm/d (or 20% of the pipe’s capacity) will hit the EU markets at 08:00 Berlin time. It takes 2 hours for the change at Portovaya to impact rates at Greifswald. #Gazprom #TTF pic.twitter.com/Ty8Ia2WKk1 — Tom Marzec-Manser (@tmarzecmanser) July 27, 2022

07:46 AM

Putin cuts gas supplies again

Good morning.

Europe's energy crisis has deepened further this morning as the continent braces for a further cut to Russian gas supplies.

Orders show flows through the key Nord Stream pipeline – the biggest gas link from Russia to the EU – will be operating at just 20pc of capacity from 8am Berlin time. That's in line with the cuts threatened by the Kremlin earlier this week.

Benchmark gas prices rose as much as 11pc in their sixth day of gains, extending the 24pc surge since the start of the week.

Prices are now more than 10 times higher than the usual levels for this time of the year. It's sparking fears of blackouts this winter and also threatening to push the region into a recession.

What happened overnight

Tokyo stocks opened lower this morning, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipping 0.4pc. While the broader Topix index dropped 0.31pc.

Hong Kong stocks plummeted more than 1pc at the open.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also slipped 0.2pc.

