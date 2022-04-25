FTSE 100 slumps 1.5pc as Beijing faces lockdown - live updates

James Warrington
·4 min read
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Roger Bootle
    British economist and journalist
Beijing China Covid lockdown Shanghai markets FTSE 100 oil prices inflation - REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
The FTSE 100 dropped sharply at the open as concerns about surging inflation and the threat of more lockdowns in China rattled global markets.

The blue-chip index slumped 1.5pc, while the Euro Stoxx 50 shed more than 2pc despite relief over French President Emmanuel Macron’s election victory.

It follows sharp falls on Asian markets overnight, with Chinese stocks suffering their biggest slump since February 2020.

A fresh outbreak of Covid cases in Beijing has sparked panic buying in the city and fears it could be plunged into lockdown following similar measures in Shanghai.

Concerns are also growing over sharp interest rate rises in the US as the Federal Reserve looks to curb soaring prices, while oil prices dropped amid fears demand will dry up due to lockdowns in China.

07:13 AM

Chinese stocks suffer biggest fall since February 2020

Chinese stocks have suffered their biggest slump since the first Covid lockdown as resurgence of the virus in Beijing rattled investors.

The CSI 300 index fell 4.9pc, marking its biggest decline since February 2020. The Shanghai Composite shed more than 5pc, while the Shenzhen Composite dived 6.5pc. Hong Kong's Hang Send index lost 3.9pc.

07:02 AM

FTSE 100 drops 1.6pc

As expected, the FTSE 100 has dropped sharply at the opening bell amid wider turmoil on global markets.

The blue-chip index slumped 1.5pc to 7,406 points.

06:51 AM

House prices hit record for third month

The UK house market boom just keeps going, with prices hitting a record high for a third straight month.

A shortage of supply has so far outweighed rising interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis, although analysts have warned the growth is likely to slow later this year.

Average prices hit £360,101 in April – up 9.9pc from a year ago, according to the latest data from Rightmove.

06:44 AM

Asda to invest £73m amid cost-of-living crisis

Asda supermarket cost-of-living - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Asda supermarket cost-of-living - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Asda is planning to spend more than £73m to help customers and staff weather the cost-of-living crisis over the next year.

The supermarket chain said it's reducing the price of more than 100 popular items as part of the measures. It will also increase the hourly fate of pay for shop-floor workers to £10.10 from July.

It comes after rival Morrisons said it would slash the price of more than 500 staple items.

Mohsin Issa, co-owner of Asda, said:

We know that household budgets are being squeezed by an increasing cost of living and we are committed to doing everything we can to support our customers, colleagues and communities in these exceptionally tough times.

We're standing side by side with the families and communities who are juggling so many demands at the moment.

06:32 AM

Inflation fears hit markets

Good morning.

Markets are set to begin the week firmly in the red as fears over surging inflation, slowing economic growth and lockdowns in China all hit sentiment.

Asian markets tumbled overnight, with Chinese stocks on track to hit their lowest level since May 2020.

The FTSE 100 was set to follow suit, while European stocks also pointed lower despite relief about French President Emmanuel Macron's election victory.

The negative mood music comes as the Federal Reserve prepares to lift interest rates to tackle red-hot inflation, while ongoing lockdowns in China sparked demand fears and dragged down oil prices.

5 things to start your day

1) British Airways to base cabin crew in Madrid The UK flag carrier is to open a cabin crew base in Madrid as bosses scramble to avoid the recent travel chaos lasting throughout the summer

2) Russian sanctions are set to cost the UK economy £6bn over nine years Official analysis of the trade measures issued earlier this month has found the restrictions will deal a multi-billion pound blow to the economy over the next nine years

3) Ukraine urges Johnson to ensure ‘not a drop’ of Russian oil reaches the UK Whitehall has given UK buyers until the end of the year to adjust to the Russian oil ban

4) Live music royalties fall again as industry fails to recover from pandemic Revenues from live performances hit £54m in 2021, 38pc lower than the £85m recorded in 2019

5) Twitter 'more receptive' to Elon Musk takeover plan Twitter and Mr Musk were meeting on Sunday to discuss the deal, according to the Wall Street Journal

What happened overnight

Asian markets sank Monday on growing concerns of a sharp hike in US interest rates as officials struggle to contain runaway inflation, while oil was hit by expectations Chinese demand will dry up owing to Covid lockdowns. Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei all fell more than two percent, while Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta were also deep in the red.

Coming up today

Corporate: Polymetal International (interim results)

Economics: Rightmove house price index (UK), construction output (EU), Chicago Fed National Activity Index (US)

