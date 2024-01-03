The FTSE 100 turns 40 – these are the stocks that have performed best

Turn the clock back 40 years and you land in a City of London where you could still spot a trader sporting a bowler hat, while Paul McCartney’s Pipes of Peace was number one and Everton were only a few months away from winning the FA Cup. This is when the FTSE 100 was born.

Britain’s biggest, most famous stock market index – also known as the “Footsie” – came into being on this day four decades ago.

The index has since been home to some of the most successful businesses in history, from oil giants such as BP and Shell to AstraZeneca, the drug-maker behind one of the first Covid vaccines.

The FTSE 100 has had its ups and downs over the past 40 years; most notably it has failed to keep up with international rivals. But entry into this exclusive club is still a mark of success for British businesses, while falling out is an embarrassment. It is one of the most recognisable financial brands in the world.

Why is it called the FTSE? Forty years ago two major financial institutions were the Financial Times, or “FT”, and the Stock Exchange, or “SE”. Before 1984 the most closely followed index was the FT 30, a basket of companies handpicked by the pink paper. Its value was calculated hourly.

The Stock Exchange then built its “SE 100” index, primarily so that complex financial instruments such as future and option contracts had something to trade against.

James Ashton, who co-wrote a book on the FTSE with its former chief executive Mark Makepeace, said the introduction of the index revolutionised trading in the City.

“The new index traded minute by minute. For City traders it was like moving from black and white TV to colour,” he said.

“The FT was not involved in its development and there was a lot of anger behind the scenes. It was not until several months later that they reached a gentlemen’s agreement with the stock exchange and the index became known as the FTSE 100.”

The index arrived just as a new generation of DIY investors flooded into the market following the privatisation of formerly state-controlled companies such as BT and British Gas.

But the level of the FTSE 100 is almost unchanged since the start of the century and has lagged the far larger American market. Today British stocks make up just 4pc of the global developed market, down from 10pc a decade ago. Britain’s biggest 100 businesses are together less valuable than Apple alone.

Laith Khalaf, of the broker AJ Bell, said the numbers showed that the FTSE’s best days were behind it. “A 5.2pc annualised return since launch is already lower than European and US counterparts, but most of that growth came in the first two decades of the FTSE 100’s existence.

“The noughties were a tough decade for all markets, beginning as they did with the tech crash and ending with the financial crisis, so the FTSE 100 can be forgiven for posting a negative capital return over this period. But since 2000 the headline FTSE 100 has festered, while other developed market indices appear to have forged ahead. From the turn of the century the FTSE 100 has risen by just 0.4pc a year on average, compared with 6.1pc for the S&P 500 [a leading index of American shares].”

However, the gradual decline of the pound against the dollar and the euro has helped bolster the FTSE. This is because the index’s member companies derive most of their revenues from overseas.

“While weaker sterling does help to boost the share prices of FTSE 100 companies thanks to their international revenue streams, it has an even greater effect on the sterling returns of overseas indices because of their even greater exposure to dollars and euros,” Mr Khalaf said.

“When looking at total returns in local currency, with dividends reinvested, the FTSE 100 has actually performed better than both Europe and Japan since 2000, chiselling out a 4.1pc annualised return, just ahead of the 3.9pc produced by the European stock market.”

The FTSE 100’s winners

The top performers include some of London’s largest companies, such as British American Tobacco and the media company Relx.

Michael Field, of the analyst Morningstar, said that in the past 20 years the miner Rio Tinto had come out on top.

“While the index itself has delivered more than 600pc over this period, there have been some notable performers that have really brought up this average,” he said. “Since 2000 the top performing stocks in the index have been Rio Tinto, which has delivered more than 2,000pc, or 20 times the original investment. Just behind that we have British American Tobacco with a 1,800pc return.

“There has been a lot of criticism of the FTSE 100 over the past couple of years, particularly as its valuation has trailed that of American peers in such a material way. However, given the attractive returns from ‘old world’ stocks such as resource and consumer staples names, perhaps it is time for investors to rethink their stance.”

How to invest in the FTSE 100

Market watchers have long argued that the London stock market looks undervalued compared with the US as it continues to underperform.

“Value” investors may turn to the FTSE 100 for a bargain, as may income investors who seek steady dividends – the index has a forecast yield of 4.2pc for 2024.

The easiest way to invest in London’s stock market is to buy an “exchange-traded fund” that follows the FTSE 100 index. ETFs mimic the performance of the market and are typically much cheaper than investing in actively managed funds. Mr Khalaf highlighted the iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF, which charges 0.07pc a year.

Fund managers who specialise in picking British stocks have a shaky record. Only 36pc of these professional investors beat the market over the past decade, according to AJ Bell. These funds also charge higher fees than passive trackers – underperformers charged 0.99pc on average, whereas outperformers charged 0.86pc.

Popular actively managed picks among DIY investors include the Fidelity Special Values investment trust and the Liontrust UK Growth fund, which cost 0.7pc and 0.82pc a year respectively and have returned 41pc and 38pc over the past five years.

For those who seek income, Mr Khalaf suggested the City of London investment trust and the Man GLG Income fund, which charge 0.74pc and 0.9pc respectively and yield 4.9pc and 5.3pc.

