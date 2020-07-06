FTSE jumps as investors hope for further stimulus – live updates

- FTSE 100 set to start the week in the green
- Asian markets rise
- António Horta-Osório to step down at Lloyds Bank
- Aviva names Amanda Blanc new CEO as Maurice Tulloch steps down
- Boohoo shares jump after Leicester ‘slavery’ report
- Watchdog tells Big Four to set out plans for audit split
- Sunak mulls new lifelines for Covid-struck firms
- Rober Bootle: Sunak must ignore the clamorous deficit deniers – Japan shows why
07:31 AM
Big Four told to set out plans for audit split
Britain’s audit watchdog has told accountancy’s Big Four – Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC – to set out plans for an operational separation of their audit practices by late October.
The Financial Reporting Council is accelerating efforts to split off the groups’ audit divisions despite opposition from the firms themselves. The Big Four will need to provide a timetable for the changes to be implemented by the end of June 2024.
It comes as part of efforts to address issues of quality in the sector, which has been beset by scandals in recent years, including the collapse of outsourcer Carillion and retailer BHS. Concerns about audit standards have been stirred again in recent weeks following the dramatic collapse of German payments firm Wirecard.
- More details on the scope of the FRC’s plans can get found here
Sir Jon Thompson, the FRC’s chief executive, said:
Today the FRC has delivered a major step in the reform of the audit sector by setting principles for operational separation of audit practices from the rest of the firm. The FRC remains fully committed to the broad suite of reform measures on corporate reporting and audit reform and will introduce further aspects of the reform package over time.
07:13 AM
European shares surge
European markets have jumped this morning at the prospect of further stimulus.
07:12 AM
Boohoo shares plunge after ‘slavery’ report
Shares in online fashion giant Boohoo have dropped sharply after a report in the Sunday Times that said workers in Leicester making clothes for the group were being paid as little as £3.50 an hour.
Following an undercover investigation, the paper said:
The factory, which displayed the sign Jaswal Fashions, was also operating last week during the localised coronavirus lockdown without additional hygiene or social distancing measures in place. The undercover reporter spent two days working in the factory where he was told to expect £3.50 an hour, despite the minimum wage in Britain for those aged 25 and over being £8.72.
He obtained covert video footage of himself packing garments made in the factory under the label of Nasty Gal, which is owned by the fast-fashion brand Boohoo whose boss, Mahmud Kamani, is set to scoop a £50m bonus.
Responding the the claims this morning, Boohoo said:
We are grateful to The Sunday Times for highlighting the conditions at Jaswal Fashions, which, if as observed and reported by the undercover reporter, are totally unacceptable and fall woefully short of any standards acceptable in any workplace. Our early investigations have revealed that Jaswal Fashions is not a declared supplier and is also no longer trading as a garment manufacturer.
It therefore appears that a different company is using Jaswal’s former premises and we are currently trying to establish the identity of this company. We are taking immediate action to thoroughly investigate how our garments were in their hands, will ensure that our suppliers immediately cease working with this company, and we will urgently review our relationship with any suppliers who have sub-contracted work to the manufacturer in question.
The group added:
We are keen and willing to work with local officials to raise standards because we are absolutely committed to eradicating any instance of non-compliance and to ensuring that the actions of a few do not continue to undermine the excellent work of many of our suppliers in the area, who provide good jobs and good working conditions.
07:06 AM
Aviva names Amanda Blanc as new CEO, Tulloch out
Insurer Aviva has named Amanda Blanc its new chief executive with immediate effect.
She will replace Maurice Tulloch, who is leaving the chief executive role after just over a year for “family health reasons”.
Ms Blanc is currently a non-executive director at the FTSE 100 group.
The changeover comes at a crucial time for Aviva, which was in the middle of a strategic overhaul under Mr Tulloch, including shedding much of its Asian operations.
George Culmer, Aviva’s chair, said:
I would like to thank Maurice for his valuable contribution over many years with Aviva. The Board and I were saddened to hear of the personal reasons behind his desire to step down and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.
We are delighted that Amanda will be our new CEO. The Board was unanimous in endorsing her appointment. I know she will bring real dynamism to Aviva and re-establish our credentials as a high-performing, innovative and customer-centric business.
Mr Tulloch will be placed on gardening leave for the next six months, and will still be eligible for a bonus.
Ms Blanc will receive a basic salary of £1m, with a bonus opportunity of up to 200pc of her current salary. However, the group’s bonus scheme is on pause until its resume dividends. She will also be eligible for an award of up to 300pc of her salary under the group’s long-term incentives programme.
06:53 AM
German industrial recovery begins – slowly
Industrial production in Germany began to bounce back from April’s nadir in May, rising a chunky 10.4pc month-on-month. Despite that jump, it’s still well below pre-virus levels, and down 29.3pc year-on-year.
06:43 AM
Horta-Osório to step down at Lloyds
Lloyds Bank chief executive António Horta-Osório will step down next year as part of a shake-up at one of the UK’s biggest banks.
My colleague Jon Yeomans reports:
Mr Horta-Osório will depart the bank in June 2021 having served 10 years as its boss, Lloyds said.
It comes as Lloyds said Robin Budenberg would succeed Lord Blackwell as chairman in October.
Lord Blackwell paid tribute to Mr Horta-Osório, saying he had “overseen a comprehensive transformation of the group's balance sheet, operations, and customer propositions, including the repayment of the UK Government’s £21bn investment and evolution of the group into the UK's largest digital bank”.
Mr Horta-Osório said had “mixed feelings” about leaving the bank but added: “I know that when I leave the group next year, it has the strategic, operational and management strength to build further on its leading market position.”
06:26 AM
Agenda: Stocks set to rise
Good morning. The FTSE 100 is set to start the week firmly in the green, following Asian indexes, despite new flare-ups of virus cases forcing countries to reimpose lockdown measures.
Spain imposed a second lockdown for a region in the northwest of the country, while Australia’s two most-populous states will close their shared border following a big increase in cases in Victoria.
5 things to start your day
1) Sunak mulls new business support measures. Treasury and British Business Bank officials are reviewing access to state-backed loan schemes after the EU relaxed state aid rules.
2) Carnage as shops cut 24,000 jobs during pandemic. A total of 2,630 stores and nearly 56,000 jobs have been affected by the wave of insolvencies sweeping the high street.
3) Bankers gorge on £11bn Covid debt fees. The boom in fees for debt bankers was last this high at this point in the year in 2007.
4) Scottish power chief exec tells Ofgem to pull finger out Keith Anderson says there has never been a better time to invest low carbon infrastructure but the watchdog is proving unhelpful.
5) Management consultants brace for 10pc business slump. Demand for consultants has held up better than in many other industries but the outlook is stagnant at best.
What happened overnight
Asian stock markets rose as investors looked ahead for data they hope will support optimism about a global economic recovery.
Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Australia all advanced.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 3.9pc to 3,274.62 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.4pc to 22,612.72. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 2.5pc to 26,006.60.
The Kospi in Seoul rose 1.3pc to 2,180.70 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.2pc to 6,070.10. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta also gained.
This week, investors are looking ahead to interest rate decisions in Australia and Malaysia. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep its benchmark rate at a record low of 0.25pc while forecasters expect another cut from Bank Negara Malaysia.
Markets also are watching an election in Singapore and possible unrest in Hong Kong over a security law.
Coming up today
No FTSE 350 companies are due to report
Economics
SMMT new car registrations, construction PMI (UK); retail sales (eurozone); manufacturing orders (Germany); final services PMI, ISM nonmanufacturing index (US)