FTSE jumps as investors hope for further stimulus – live updates

07:31 AM

Big Four told to set out plans for audit split

Britain’s audit watchdog has told accountancy’s Big Four – Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC – to set out plans for an operational separation of their audit practices by late October.

The Financial Reporting Council is accelerating efforts to split off the groups’ audit divisions despite opposition from the firms themselves. The Big Four will need to provide a timetable for the changes to be implemented by the end of June 2024.

It comes as part of efforts to address issues of quality in the sector, which has been beset by scandals in recent years, including the collapse of outsourcer Carillion and retailer BHS. Concerns about audit standards have been stirred again in recent weeks following the dramatic collapse of German payments firm Wirecard.

More details on the scope of the FRC’s plans can get found here

Sir Jon Thompson, the FRC’s chief executive, said:

Today the FRC has delivered a major step in the reform of the audit sector by setting principles for operational separation of audit practices from the rest of the firm. The FRC remains fully committed to the broad suite of reform measures on corporate reporting and audit reform and will introduce further aspects of the reform package over time.

07:13 AM

European shares surge

European markets have jumped this morning at the prospect of further stimulus.

Bloomberg TV - Bloomberg TV More

07:12 AM

Boohoo shares plunge after ‘slavery’ report

Shares in online fashion giant Boohoo have dropped sharply after a report in the Sunday Times that said workers in Leicester making clothes for the group were being paid as little as £3.50 an hour.

Following an undercover investigation, the paper said:

The factory, which displayed the sign Jaswal Fashions, was also operating last week during the localised coronavirus lockdown without additional hygiene or social distancing measures in place. The undercover reporter spent two days working in the factory where he was told to expect £3.50 an hour, despite the minimum wage in Britain for those aged 25 and over being £8.72. He obtained covert video footage of himself packing garments made in the factory under the label of Nasty Gal, which is owned by the fast-fashion brand Boohoo whose boss, Mahmud Kamani, is set to scoop a £50m bonus.

From Friday: Boohoo hits back at claims it helped spread virus in Leicester

Responding the the claims this morning, Boohoo said:

We are grateful to The Sunday Times for highlighting the conditions at Jaswal Fashions, which, if as observed and reported by the undercover reporter, are totally unacceptable and fall woefully short of any standards acceptable in any workplace. Our early investigations have revealed that Jaswal Fashions is not a declared supplier and is also no longer trading as a garment manufacturer. It therefore appears that a different company is using Jaswal’s former premises and we are currently trying to establish the identity of this company. We are taking immediate action to thoroughly investigate how our garments were in their hands, will ensure that our suppliers immediately cease working with this company, and we will urgently review our relationship with any suppliers who have sub-contracted work to the manufacturer in question.

The group added:

We are keen and willing to work with local officials to raise standards because we are absolutely committed to eradicating any instance of non-compliance and to ensuring that the actions of a few do not continue to undermine the excellent work of many of our suppliers in the area, who provide good jobs and good working conditions.