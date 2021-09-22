FTSE 100 rebounds 1pc ahead of US rate decision - live updates

Morgan Meaker
·7 min read
The Canary Wharf financial district is seen in east London - Suzanne Plunkett&#xa0;/REUTERS&#xa0;
07:07 AM

FTSE 100 jumps 1pc

The FTSE 100 has jumped 1pc, back above 7,000 this morning. It is currently trading at 7,057.2 points.

The FTSE 250 is also up 0.4pc at 23,708.6 points.

07:06 AM

Staycations boosts bowling lane group to record summer

Leisure group Ten Entertainment, which runs bowling lanes across the UK, today credited its best-ever summer season to the pandemic's "staycation" holiday trend.

The company said sales surged 22.5pc in the first six weeks since reopening on May 17 and then leapt 42pc in the 11 weeks since June 27.

It hiked its annual outlook thanks to the better-than-expected rebound, which it said was "the most successful summer trading period in the group's history".

The update follows a difficult first half, where the company reported lockdown closures prompted underlying pre-tax losses to widen to £10.7m for the six months to June 27, against losses of £6.2m a year earlier.

Chief executive Graham Blackwell said:

The short-term boost from UK staycations and the pent-up demand has not yet subsided, but we do expect it to over time.

Nonetheless, we expect that the solid underlying levels of demand will continue for the business and that we can return sustainably to our previous track record of growth.

06:58 AM

Evergrande agrees deal with domestic bondholders

The China Evergrande Centre in the Wan Chai area of Hong Kong, China - Lam Yik&#xa0;/Bloomberg
Embattled Chinese property titan Evergrande said today it had agreed a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow the conglomerate to avoid missing one of its interest payments and avoid default, but its deeper debt burden remains.

News agency AFP has the details:

Financial markets have been hit this week over fears that the sprawling firm could collapse, with the potential to pulse through the world's second-biggest economy and possibly beyond.

Chinese authorities have remained conspicuously silent over Evergrande's woes, allowing rare protests from despairing investors and leaving analysts guessing over Beijing's plans to mop-up any spillover from the developer's demise.

In a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange, Evergrande's property unit Hengda said it had negotiated a plan to pay interest due on its 2025 bond, worth 232m yuan (£26.3m).

Evergrande has admitted facing "tremendous pressure" as it tackles a debt pile of more than $300bn, and has warned that it may not be able to meet its liabilities.

Read more on the Evergrande crisis here:

06:52 AM

Cambridge start-up makes quantum computing breakthrough

A British start-up has claimed a breakthrough in the development of quantum computers, creating a way for software to work across the next generation machines in a step towards making them more useful, reports James Titcomb.

He writes:

A consortium led by Cambridge-based Riverlane has developed a system that allows one piece of code to operate on different types of quantum computers, seen as a step towards building an “operating system for quantum computing”.

Major technology companies and researchers are racing to develop quantum computers, which will be many times more powerful than today’s “classical” machines and can be used for climate, medical and advanced materials research.

While quantum computers operate on the same theory, the approaches differ wildly. Google has claimed “quantum supremacy”, a milestone in which quantum computers exceed existing ones at certain tasks, with a so-called “superconducting” system that requires extremely low temperatures.

Read more on this story here.

06:50 AM

Pret a Manger to open 200 more shops

A man shopping in a Pret A Manger store in Melcombe Street in central London - Nick Ansell&#xa0;/PA
Cafe chain Pret a Manger said it will open more than 200 shops across Britain over the next two years, as the business bets on growth in suburban areas as more people work from home.

Chief executive officer Pano Christou told the PA news agency:"We are keen to open more stores in regional and suburban areas, as these have been really strong recently."

The company said its regional shops were now at their strongest ever levels while its London City sites had rebounded to 72pc of weekly pre-pandemic sales.

It revealed that it has been backed by a new £100m net investment by owner JAB Holdings and founder Sinclair Beecham, which will be used to help the group double in size within five years.

Meanwhile, new filings showed the company plunged to pre-tax operating loss of £256.5m and revenues fell by 58pc to £299m for 2020, after Covid-19 depressed footfall and forced shops to shut for months.

06:41 AM

More on the Entain takeover bid

The bookmaker behind some of Britain’s best-known gambling brands said this morning it had received a takeover bid from US rival DraftKings worth £16.5bn.

Entain, which had already confirmed the bid but did not disclose the price, said that it had also rejected a lower bid from DraftKings.

"The Board of Entain confirms that following an earlier approach from DraftKings at 2,500 pence per share (the consideration of which comprised of a combination of DraftKings shares and cash) which was rejected, a further proposal was received on 19 September 2021," the company said.

"Under the terms of DraftKings' latest proposal, DraftKings would offer 2,800 pence per Entain share consisting of 630 pence in cash and the balance payable in new DraftKings Class A common shares. "

Read more about this story here.

06:07 AM

FTSE forecast to open up 10 points

Good morning.

The FTSE is expected to open higher this morning ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision, although the ongoing Chinese property market crisis is still cause for concern as Evergrande warns it is likely to default on its loan repayments this week.

The US Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) will also be giving its latest economic projections and the ‘dot plot’ of expected future rate hikes later today.

“Investors will be looking to determine whether recent events around surging energy prices, and Evergrande, have altered the prevailing narrative, that until a week ago, had been very much that this meeting was a waypoint on the way to the September payrolls number, which is due on October 8th,” said Michael Hewson at CMC Markets.

“A decent number in October would more or less set in motion a timeline to the start of a tapering of asset purchases in either December or January.”

5 things to start your day

1) Russia told to pump more gas to European market as winter supply crunch looms: The world's leading energy authority has issued a rare public rebuke to Russia over a crunch in gas supplies as fears grow that Moscow is stoking a winter energy crisis across Europe.

Russia “could do more” to increase gas supplies to the Continent and show it is a “reliable supplier”, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

2) Americans place £16bn wager on Ladbrokes owner: The bookmaker behind some of Britain’s best-known gambling brands is in talks about a £16bn takeover by Draftkings, the loss-making US sports betting company.

Entain, whose betting operations include Ladbrokes, Coral and Gala, confirmed it had received an approach from DraftKings which valued the FTSE 100 bookmaker at £28 a share or £16.4bn in total.

3) Universal Music boss set for £123m bonus as shares soar: Shares in Universal Music have surged by more than a third on its stock market debut, securing boss Sir Lucian Grainge one of the biggest payouts in corporate history.

The world's biggest record label behind Taylor Swift and Elton John has become one of Europe's largest listings this year, as its market value reached €47bn (£40bn) on the Amsterdam stock exchange.

4) ‘Farmageddon’ averted by carbon dioxide deal: Production is to restart at two of the UK's most important carbon dioxide suppliers after ministers agreed to offer a multi-million pound taxpayer subsidy, staving off the threat of widespread food shortages and propping up critical nuclear supply chains.

5) Brussels tries to ban Apple phone chargers: The European Commission is on a new collision course with Apple after announcing it will introduce a new law forcing all mobile phone companies to share a common charger.

Brussels officials will launch the legislation on Thursday in a move likely to be contested by the iPhone maker, whose devices are charged using its own Lightning connector.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: PZ Cussons (full year); Saga, Oxford BioMedica (interim); Halma (trading update)

  • Economics: Consumer confidence (EU); Fed interest rate decision (US), Fed monetary policy statement (US); UK Finance: AFP fraud update (UK)

