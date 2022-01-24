FTSE in the red following Friday's rout – live updates

City of London

08:56 AM

Covid 'levels down' Britain as richest cities suffer most

Our lead story this morning is about new research showing that the pandemic has "levelled down" Britain.

The crisis has harmed economically prosperous cities even more than poor regions, in a blow to Boris Johnson's flagship policy.

Central London’s businesses have lost almost an entire year of sales since Covid began, according to research by the Centre for Cities, with Birmingham and Edinburgh hit almost as hard.

08:38 AM

Unilever under pressure from activist

Alan Jope

Unilever's management is facing another week of pressure after an aggressive activist investor was reported to have built a stake in the Marmite maker over the weekend.

Trian Partners has taken a position in the FTSE 100 firm, the Financial Times reported. It comes after Alan Jope, Unilever's boss, is under fire from shareholders following its £50bn failed attempted takeover of GSK's consumer health arm.

However, shares have bounced back as much as 5pc in early trading this morning.

08:22 AM

Europe opens lower

European stocks have started the week in the red as the US Federal Reserve looks to tighten monetary policy. The UK's blue-chip index has recovered some losses having fallen 0.5pc at the open.

Markets - Bloomberg

08:16 AM

De La Rue issues profit warning

It's a quiet start to the week in terms of corporate news with one notable exception.

Banknote printer De La Rue issued a profit warning due to ongoing supply chain shortages. Its shares are already down by nearly a third.

The company, which prints banknotes for the Bank of England and other central banks across the globe, said the increased costs of raw materials, energy costs and disruption caused by Covid-19 have "become more pronounced".

There have also been staff issues due to the pandemic, meaning underlying operating profits are now expected to be between £36m and £40m, compared with expectations of £45m to £37m.

07:59 AM

FTSE set to slide

Good morning. The FTSE 100 is set to start the week in the red as investors mull a higher number of interest rate rises by the US Federal Reserve this year than previously expected.

Global stocks had one of their worst weeks last weeks since the beginning of the pandemic, with the FTSE slumping more than 1.2pc.

Separately, today will mark a return to the office for many after government guidance on working from home was lifted last week, and pressure is mounting on the transport industry not to put workers off from commuting now that many have a choice over where they work.

What happened overnight

Most Asian stocks slumped overnight while US and European futures were mixed as traders weighed the likely market impact of Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening.

Technology stocks in Hong Kong retreated, shares eked out gains in Japan and European futures declined. Still, the advance in S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts stirred tentative hopes of some respite after one of the worst stretches for global shares last week since the pandemic began.

The Fed on Wednesday is expected to signal a March liftoff in interest rates and balance-sheet reduction later this year to help fight inflation. Ebbing stimulus is forcing a rethink about the economic and market outlook.

