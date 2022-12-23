FTX asks court to keep US$450 mln Robinhood shares frozen

Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Ltd. has asked a bankruptcy court to keep US$450 million worth of Robinhood shares frozen, as three parties battle for the true ownership of the assets.

FTX lawyers said in a Thursday court filing that about 56 million shares of trading app Robinhood in dispute are owned by Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd., former FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried’s holding company in Antigua and Barbuda.

Three parties, bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi, FTX creditor Yonathan Ben Shimon and Bankman-Fried, have filed court actions in attempts to gain control of the shares.

The assets are currently frozen in a brokerage account at ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc. in New York City, according to the filing.

Bankman-Fried made his first appearance in a Manhattan court on Thursday and was released on a US$250 million bail package, which prosecutor Nicolas Roos called the “largest ever pretrial bond.”

At FTX’s first bankruptcy hearing last month, an attorney for the company said it was run as a “personal fiefdom” of Bankman-Fried and that a “substantial amount of assets” has either been stolen or gone missing.

