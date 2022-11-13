FTX’s Bankman-Fried Interviewed by Bahamas Police, Regulators
(Bloomberg) -- FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried was interviewed by Bahamian police and regulators on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Bankman-Fried didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. In the Bahamas, law-enforcement inquiries don’t necessarily mean someone will be arrested or charged with a crime.
Crisis quickly befell FTX this month after prices for the exchange’s native crypto token, FTT, plummeted and users raced to withdraw their assets.
The inquiries from Bahamian authorities adds to the mounting legal pressure that Bankman-Fried is facing since his FTX empire crumbled over the past week. In the US, he is also dealing scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission over whether he broke securities rules.
On Friday, more than 130 entities tied to FTX.com, FTX US and trading firm Alameda Research Ltd. were listed in bankruptcy filings at federal court in Delaware. Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive officer of FTX Group as part of the filing.
