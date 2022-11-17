FTX Lawyers Accuse Bankman-Fried of Undermining Bankruptcy

FTX Lawyers Accuse Bankman-Fried of Undermining Bankruptcy
14
Steven Church
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Embattled cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried is undermining efforts to reorganize his crumbling empire with “incessant and disruptive tweeting” that appears aimed at moving assets away from the control of a US court in favor of one in the Bahamas, US lawyers for the bankrupt crypto platform FTX said in a court filing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

FTX, which is now under the control of John J. Ray III -- a restructuring lawyer who oversaw the liquidation of Enron -- asked a federal judge in Wilmington, Delaware, to transfer a competing bankruptcy case filed in New York by Bahamian liquidators to Delaware.

Such a move would consolidate all US-based insolvency proceedings in one court. They also asked the Delaware judge to block “all persons and all governmental units” from taking action in any court around the world to seize assets or collect money from the company.

“Enormous efforts are underway to bring some semblance of order to a chaotic environment,” lawyers for FTX wrote in the bankruptcy filing. “It is critical to the efforts to end the chaos and to ensure that assets can be secured and marshalled in an orderly process.

Liquidators in the Bahamas moved earlier this week to solidify control over the insolvency of FTX Digital Ltd., a subsidiary within Bankman-Fried’s crypto enterprise, bankruptcy court papers show. They argue that account holders with assets in FTX’s custodial wallets are likely creditors of the Bahamian unit and are seeking to probe the rest of the crypto exchange’s corporate entities.

In their New York filing, the liquidators asked a federal judge to officially recognize and support their case in the Supreme Court of the Bahamas. In any other insolvency case, such a move would be considered routine. The move is unusual in this case, however, because FTX put itself and more than 100 affiliates into court protection in federal court in Delaware.

In an article published Wednesday by Vox Media, a reporter posted screen shots of Twitter direct messages in which Bankman-Fried criticized regulators and called the decision to put FTX into bankruptcy a mistake. “Everything would be ~70% fixed right now if I hadn’t,” Bankman-Fried wrote in the DMs.

He went on to suggest that he could still fix the matter if “we can win a jurisdictional battle vs. Delaware.”

FTX’s lawyers included the comments in the bankruptcy filing Thursday morning.

Bankman-Fried “appears to be supporting efforts” by the Bahamian liquidators “to expand the scope of the FTX DM proceeding in the Bahamas, to undermine these Chapter 11 cases, and to move assets from the debtors to accounts in the Bahamas under the control of the Bahamian government,” the lawyers wrote.

The liquidators in the Bahamas said in court papers and during a hearing on Thursday that the US bankruptcy case may not have been properly authorized.

Bankman-Fried didn’t respond to messages seeking comment on the Vox article, but in his own Twitter feed, he sought to walk back the comments, which he said were not intended to be public and part of a conversation with “a friend of mine.”

In the hours before Bankman-Fried quit as CEO, he talked with his personal lawyers, other senior FTX people and his father, Joseph Bankman, a professor at Stanford Law school who is considered an expert on tax law.

He resigned at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, Ray took over and the bankruptcy case in Wilmington, Delaware began.

(Updates with position of Bahams regulators in the 11th paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the spelling of Stanford Law School.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Paris Is Gaining on London, and It May Be ‘Just the Start’

    (Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to In The City on Apple podcastsSubscribe to In The City on Spotify Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Caught on CameraUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaLondon is no longer home to Europe's biggest stoc

  • Bitcoin Exit From Crypto Exchanges Rises to 220K Over Past 10 Days

    The exits began earlier in November as suspicions rose about FTX's solvency.

  • FTX Advisers Find ‘Only a Fraction’ of Company’s Crypto Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Advisers overseeing the ruins of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Group laid bare a stunning list of allegations against the company’s former leadership Thursday, slamming non-existent oversight and the misuse of client funds as they struggle to locate billions of dollars in missing assets.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her P

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought 3 New Stocks In Q3, Sold These Others

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • The FTX Collapse Looks an Awful Lot Like Enron

    Because they were actually related entities, Alameda and FTX were able to falsely pump asset values and harvest leverage. Jeffrey Skilling would approve.

  • Long Is the Way Out of the Global Inflation Fight, and Hard

    (Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Stephanomics on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Stephanomics on SpotifyMost Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Caught on CameraTennessee AG Investigating Antitrust Violations in Taylor Swift Ticket PresaleBuckle up. Global financial leade

  • An executive at an FTX affiliate threw up when he learnt of the crypto exchange's impending collapse, report says

    Staff have also expressed despair over learning about developments related to its collapse through Twitter rather than from FTX itself, per The WSJ.

  • Who’s Who in the FTX Collapse: From Sam Bankman-Fried to Caroline Ellison

    The collapse of FTX has shaken the crypto world. Sam Bankman-Fried : The 30-year-old co-founder of FTX and related companies. With a moptop of unruly curls and a penchant for shorts and T-shirts, Mr. Bankman-Fried grew FTX into one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world, and before the collapse he was reportedly worth about $16 billion.

  • Elon Musk got a team to trawl Twitter's internal chat platform and create a list of insubordinate employees, resulting in some firings, report says

    Musk has axed around half of Twitter's staff since taking over three weeks ago, and appears to be looking for further cuts.

  • FTX Latest: Liquidators Say Firm’s Bankruptcy Is Unauthorized

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s “significant” concern that FTX management, led by Sam Bankman-Fried, lacked authority to put the crypto businesses into bankruptcy in the US, liquidators, appointed by a Bahamian court to take over FTX Digital Markets Ltd.’s affairs said. The embattled cryptocurrency mogul and two other top FTX executives, received massive loans from affiliated trading arm, Alameda Research, according to a bankruptcy court filing Thursday. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Sl

  • New FTX boss, who worked on Enron bankruptcy, condemns ‘unprecedented failure’

    US corporate restructuring expert John Ray says ‘never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls’

  • Disabled employee sues Twitter over Musk's ban on remote work

    Twitter Inc owner Elon Musk's mandate that employees stop working remotely and put in "long hours at high intensity" discriminates against workers with disabilities, a new lawsuit claims. Dmitry Borodaenko, a California-based engineering manager who said Twitter fired him this week when he refused to report to the office, filed a proposed class action against the company in San Francisco federal court on Wednesday. Borodaenko said Musk's recent call for Twitter employees to return to the office or quit violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which requires employers to offer reasonable accommodations to workers with disabilities.

  • FTX’s Collapse Leaves Employees Sick With Anger

    What started as a dream job turned into a nightmare for employees of the crypto exchange that imploded in spectacular fashion last week.

  • Crypto lender Genesis had sought emergency loan of $1 billion - WSJ

    The document viewed by the Journal cites a "liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet" at Genesis. On Wednesday, Genesis Global Capital suspended customer redemptions in its lending business, citing the sudden failure of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX. Genesis did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the WSJ report.

  • Jaguar cubs and mother released back into Argentinian wetlands

    Two jaguar cubs and their mother have been released into Argentina's Ibera National Park—where the species had been previously driven to extinction.

  • If You Liked "The Crown," You'll Love These 19 TV Shows

    Instead of looking up what comes next in The Crown, watch these 19 equally fun, beautiful, and scandalous shows.View Entire Post ›

  • Elon Musk Has the Next Tesla CEO in Mind. There Are a Few Candidates.

    Tesla board member James Murdoch says Elon Musk knows who could run the car company after him. Barron's has a few ideas who that could be.

  • Goldman sees China's real GDP growth rising to 4.5% in 2023

    China is likely to post real gross domestic growth (GDP) of 4.5% next year, largely due to the country's gradual exit from its zero-COVID policy that could lead to a rise in consumption, Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note on Thursday. China is battling coronavirus outbreaks in numerous major cities, including the capital Beijing, while it takes steps to try to ease the burden of its strict zero-COVID policy, which has caused severe economic damage and widespread frustration nearly three years into the pandemic. Goldman assumes that China will end its COVID policy in the second half of next year, with higher consumption expected to contribute to two-thirds of full-year GDP growth target.

  • Natural gas-focused methane pact expands at climate summit, minus China

    Global Methane Pledge expands at U.N.'s COP27, an effort to cap the potent greenhouse gas whose reduction offers a clear-cut way to slow global warming

  • Macy's profits from wealthy shoppers, Kohl's feels inflation pinch

    (Reuters) -Upscale U.S. retail chain Macy's Inc raised its annual profit forecast on Thursday on resilient demand for high-end clothes and beauty products, while the inflation squeeze on lower-income shoppers forced rival Kohl's Corp to scrap its forecast. Luxury goods sales have held up for Macy's as affluent shoppers returning to social events after the pandemic splurge on pricier handbags, perfumes, clothing and gifts heading into the holiday season. But Kohl's withdrew its annual forecasts, as the company, which caters more to lower-income customers and stocks fewer luxury goods, reeled from weakening demand due to rising prices.