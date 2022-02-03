FTX to Buy Liquid in Push to Reach Japanese Traders

Akayla Gardner
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- FTX Trading Ltd. is set to acquire fintech Liquid Group in a push to increase its presence in Japan.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The acquisition will allow FTX to enter the Japanese market with a regulatory stamp-of-approval because a key subsidiary of Liquid, Quoine Corp., was among the first cryptocurrency exchanges to register with Japan’s Financial Services Agency in 2017. Quoine was approved to offer derivatives trading, an integral service for FTX.

The deal is expected to close in March, according to a blog post by Liquid. A FTX spokesperson declined to disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

Liquid ranked 22nd in cryptocurrency trading with a volume of $72 million over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. FTX, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, sits in the third-highest slot with $1.5 billion.

FTX was valued at $32 billion earlier this week following a $400 million funding round. The company has spent close to $1 billion on recent acquisitions, including digital asset tracking app Blockfolio and crypto-derivatives platform LedgerX, now known as FTX US Derivatives.

Quoine’s platform will be gradually integrated with FTX’s products. FTX customers in Japan will be moved over to the application and should expect email notifications with details on the transition. The transfer will go into effect March 30.

(Corrects the first paragraph to say the purchase is of Liquid Group, not Liquid Group Pte Ltd. as stated in an earlier update.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Traders Pull Forward ECB Liftoff Bets to July on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders brought forward bets on the timing of European Central Bank interest-rate hikes after data showed inflation in the euro area unexpectedly accelerated to a record.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This T

  • 4 reasons why Cedar Point's parent is a takeover target now

    Just two years ago, Cedar Fair rejected competitor Six Flags Entertainment Corp.'s acquisition bid worth $4 billion in cash and stock.

  • Euro Continues Counter Trend Move

    The Euro has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Tuesday but is starting to show signs of hesitation. Quite frankly, the momentum has slowed.

  • Constellation completes separation from Exelon, announces $1M donation

    Constellation has officially completed its separation from Exelon and is now a Baltimore-based public company again for the first time since 2012.

  • BitMEX Distributes 1.5m BMEX Tokens on Crypto Token Launch

    As announced in December, BitMEX airdrops 1.5m BMEX tokens into user wallets amidst heightened regulatory scrutiny.

  • Orlando-based SeaWorld seeks to buy Ohio-based amusement park owner Cedar Fair

    SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) reportedly is seeking to acquire Ohio-based amusement park operator Cedar Fair LP (NYSE: FUN) — and it could cost the marine park operator billions of dollars to close the deal. Cedar Fair LP, which has as many as 11 amusement parks, five water parks and 11 hotels, according to its website and investors page, confirmed reports of SeaWorld's offer, calling it an "unsolicited non-binding proposal." Executives with SeaWorld were not available for comment.

  • Global VC Funding for Blockchain Firms Surged to Record $25B in 2021: CB Insights

    Investments in blockchain start-ups accounted for 4% of global venture dollars, up from just 1% in 2020.

  • Barclays-Led Bank Group Stuck With $300 Million of Covis Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of banks led by Barclays Plc has been stuck with $300 million of loans to Covis Pharmaceuticals Inc. that they can’t readily sell, signaling that even in the relatively strong market for the debt, signs of cooling are emerging. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient De

  • Bridgewater Executive Sees Commodities as Underused Inflation Hedge

    Karen Karniol-Tambour, co-CIO for sustainability at Bridgewater Associates, explains why investors should look to commodities for inflation protection and says U.S. stocks are "some of the most susceptible to liquidity removal." She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • One of Cathie Wood's Worst Stocks Might Be the Best Investment for the Next Decade

    Growth stocks have come under intense selling pressure in the past few months. And a poster child for that carnage has been Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The fund returned more than five times the S&P 500 index in the 12 months beginning in February 2020.

  • SeaWorld makes $3 billion-plus offer to buy Ohio-based theme park company

    The unsolicited offer comes as SeaWorld reported an increase of more than 11 million park guests in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    The winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, which reported figures after the bell on Wednesday. Contracts on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68 heading into overnight trading following the results.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Risks $24 Billion Wealth Wipeout After Meta Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg could see $24 billion erased from his personal fortune, among the biggest one-day drops in wealth ever, after Meta Platforms Inc.’s fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveMeta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls ShortTeen Who Dema

  • With Spinoff, AT&T Picks Safer Exit for WarnerMedia

    Now in the home stretch of unloading WarnerMedia, AT&T chief John Stankey appears to be primarily interested in not destroying any more value for shareholders than the telco giant already has with its ill-fated M&A strategy. This week, AT&T announced that the WarnerMedia divestiture will be structured as a spinoff ahead of its combo with […]

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • PayPal Stock Had Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • New CEO takes over from co-founder at Oregon food maker

    The company's founding CEO stepped down to make room for someone with industry experience scaling a consumer packaged goods business.

  • Exactly How I'd Invest $100,000 If I Had to Start From Scratch Today

    I've come to accept the fact that a simpler portfolio is not only easier but more profitable in the long run.