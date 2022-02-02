FTX Buys Crypto Exchange Liquid Group for Expansion in Japan

Eliza Gkritsi
FTX acquired Japanese crypto exchange Liquid Group to serve Japanese customers through its new subsidiary.

  • The deal is expected to close in March 2022, according to a press release on Wednesday.

  • The companies did not disclose the acquisition value. In April 2019, Liquid's valuation was over $1 billion.

  • FTX also acquired Quoine, one of thirty exchanges registered with Japan's Financial Service Agency (FSA), which holds a Type I Financial Instruments Business license for trading securities and derivatives.

  • FTX and Liquid Group did not respond to request for comment.

  • The Japanese exchange lost over $90 million in a hack in August 2021, after which FTX gave it a $120 million loan.

  • FTX will integrate its products and transfer all existing Japanese users to Liquid. The user transfer will take effect on March 30 2022.

  • On Monday, FTX announced it closed a $400 million Series C round at a $32 billion valuation.

  • On Tuesday, crypto finance unicorn Amber Group announced the acquisition of DeCurret, another exchange registered with the FSA, to tap into the Japanese market.

