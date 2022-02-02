FTX Buys Crypto Exchange Liquid Group for Expansion in Japan

FTX acquired Japanese crypto exchange Liquid Group to serve Japanese customers through its new subsidiary.

The deal is expected to close in March 2022, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The companies did not disclose the acquisition value. In April 2019, Liquid's valuation was over $1 billion.

FTX also acquired Quoine, one of thirty exchanges registered with Japan's Financial Service Agency (FSA), which holds a Type I Financial Instruments Business license for trading securities and derivatives.

FTX and Liquid Group did not respond to request for comment.

The Japanese exchange lost over $90 million in a hack in August 2021, after which FTX gave it a $120 million loan.

FTX will integrate its products and transfer all existing Japanese users to Liquid. The user transfer will take effect on March 30 2022.

On Monday, FTX announced it closed a $400 million Series C round at a $32 billion valuation.