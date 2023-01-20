FTX chief John Ray mulls resurrection of collapsed crypto exchange

Reuters

The Federal Reserve is set to again slow the pace of its interest rate increases at a Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting while also signaling that its battle against inflation is far from over. Policymakers have reacted, with more of them saying they are ready to raise rates by only a quarter of a percentage point at the upcoming meeting, a back-to-normal approach after a year in which the target policy rate was ratcheted up by 4.25 percentage points, with the bulk coming in 75-basis-point increments. The Fed scaled back the pace in December to a half-percentage-point increase as a way to acknowledge that the main force of its credit tightening was yet to be felt in job markets and among consumers, and to more cautiously feel the way to an eventual stopping point.