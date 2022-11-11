Bankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Puts Empire in Bankruptcy
(Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, capping a rapid downfall for his companies.
Entities tied to FTX.com, FTX US and trading firm Alameda Research Ltd. were part of the filings, according to a Twitter statement Friday. Chapter 11 bankruptcy lets a company continue operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors.
Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive officer as part of the filings, and John J. Ray III was appointed to replace him, the statement said.
Crisis quickly befell FTX this month after prices for the exchange’s native crypto token, FTT, plummeted and users raced to withdraw their assets. Rival crypto exchange leader Changpeng “CZ” Zhao had earlier said he would sell some $529 million of FTT coins due to “recent revelations that came to light.”
Zhao’s Binance Holdings tentatively agreed to buy FTX.com amid the exchange’s liquidity crunch, but backed out of the deal following a short period of due diligence.
(Updates with additional details throughout.)
