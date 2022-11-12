FTX Crypto Wallets See Mysterious Late-Night Outflows Totalling Nearly $400M

Nearly $400 million in crypto left bankrupt crypto company FTX’s wallets late Friday, with little clear explanation as to why.

According to on-chain data, various Ethereum tokens, as well as Solana and Binance Smart Chain tokens have exited FTX’s official wallets and moved to decentralized exchanges like 1inch. Both FTX and FTX US appear to be affected.

FTX US general counsel Ryne Miller tweeted that he was “investigating abnormalities with wallet movements related to consolidation of ftx balances across exchanges.” FTX has not released an official statement, but its official Twitter account retweeted Miller's warning.

Investigating abnormalities with wallet movements related to consolidation of ftx balances across exchanges - unclear facts as other movements not clear. Will share more info as soon as we have it. @FTX_Official — Ryne Miller (@_Ryne_Miller) November 12, 2022

The transfers, which have not been addressed officially by FTX leadership, come on the same day that the firm officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after apparently losing billions of dollars in user funds.

Many FTX wallet holders are also reporting that they are seeing $0 balances in their FTX.com and FTX US wallets.

On Twitter, members of the cryptocurrency community have speculated that the funds have been drained as part of some kind of an attack – pointing, as evidence, to the fact that some of the transactions appear to include notes containing lewd jokes and insults directed towards FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

As the FTX wallet address became publicly known, many of those transactions appeared to be inbound transfers from trolls, with names like “cumsock.eth” and “downsyndromemonkey.eth”, hoping to get their vanity names cemented into a ledger that would likely be filed as a court document and read aloud by a judge.

Some have speculated that the outflows could be coordinated by a member of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle. Twitter sleuth ZachXBT tweeted Friday night that “multiple former FTX employees confirmed to me that they do not recognize these transfers.”

By midnight eastern time, FTX’s login portal was unavailable (the site is still online) giving users a 503 error when they attempted to log in. A 503 error happens when the server is unavailable, commonly because it's down for maintenance or unavailable for access.

Twitter users have warned that, if the outflows are the result of a hack, the FTX website could be compromised.

Reilly Decker contributed reporting.

UPDATE (Nov. 12, 2022, 04:35 UTC): Adds additional information.

UPDATE (Nov. 12, 2022, 04:42 UTC): Adds additional information.