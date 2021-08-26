FTX Debt Financing Liquid Crypto Exchange

BeInCrypto –

FTX Trading Ltd. is providing $120 million in debt financing to crypto-fiat exchange Liquid less than a week after the latter suffered an $80 million hack.

In addition to the financing, the companies have entered good faith discussions to potentially further collaborative opportunities. The partnership hopes to combine Liquid’s regulatory framework with FTX’s financial expertise to achieve exponential growth in the crypto ecosystem.

Seth Melamed, COO of Liquid Group, highlighted the “enormous opportunities to drive innovation” by collaborating with FTX. He also acknowledged being encouraged by the support of FTX, whose backing can accelerate “Liquid’s roadmap of initiatives.” Melamed also emphasized leveraging “FTX’s expertise in trading platforms with Liquid’s experience working within the regulatory frameworks in Singapore and Japan.”

