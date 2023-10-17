FTX execs blew through $8B; testimony reveals how

Rebecca Bellan
·6 min read
8
Image Credits: Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives spent $8 billion worth of customer funds on real estate, venture capital investments, campaign donations, endorsement deals and even a sports stadium, according to testimony from former senior FTX executive Nishad Singh.

Singh's testimony, which kicked off the third week of Bankman-Fried’s trial, provides fresh details of exactly where that money went.

Singh, who has already pled guilty to fraud, money laundering and violation of campaign finance laws, said Monday that he learned of the massive hole in Alameda's books as a result of a coding error he created and that "prevented the correct accounting" of user deposits by around $8 billion.

Singh's testimony helps corroborate the statements given by three previous prosecution witnesses, all of whom were in Bankman-Fried's inner circle: FTX CTO Gary Wang, Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX engineer Adam Yedidia. While Wang and Ellison have pled guilty, each witness has pointed to Bankman-Fried as the orchestrator of fraud and money laundering.

Singh said that even after learning about the hole, "implicitly and explicitly, I green-lit transactions that I knew must have been digging the hole deeper and therefore coming from customer funds."

Singh went on to describe Bankman-Fried's spending as "excessive." He said that he often learned about large spends after the fact, and that his expressions of concern weren't taken seriously.

"I also would express that I felt kind of embarrassed or ashamed of how much it all wreaked of excess and flashiness," said Singh. "It didn't align with what I thought we were building a company for."

Where the money went

Prosecutor Nicolas Roos and Singh went through spreadsheets detailing different ways Alameda spent the $8 billion in customer funds. Singh testified that Bankman-Fried was "in general the one making the final decision on investments and investment team decisions as a whole."

In addition to going over a $1 billion on Genesis Digital Assets, a crypto mining firm in Kazakhstan, and $500 million on Anthropic, an AI company focused on safety, the prosecution focused on Alameda's $200 million investment into K5 Global, a venture firm led by investor Michael Kives who is known for his extensive network.

That network seemed to impress Bankman-Fried deeply. After attending a Super Bowl Party hosted by K5 in Los Angeles, the former crypto mogul told Singh that he had met "the most impressive collection of people he ever had in one location." Faces at the party included Hilary Clinton, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, Kendall and Kris Jenner and Kate Hudson.

Bankman-Fried had proposed a term sheet to Singh and Wang one night that laid out hundreds of millions of dollars of onuses to Kives and Bryan Baum, co-founder and managing partner of K5. The sheet also proposed up to $1 billion long-term capital to give to the VC firm, according to Singh.

"We can get from them essentially infinite connections," wrote Bankman-Fried in a letter to FTX leadership that was shared at Monday's trial. "I think that if we asked them to arrange a dinner with us, Elon, Obama, Rihanna and Zuckerberg in a month, they would probably succeed."

Singh said he expressed concern about partnering with K5 and giving them such substantial funds, which would be "really toxic to FTX and Alameda culture." He said that "politicking and social climbing was not going to be rewarded, and here we were rewarding people in exorbitant amounts."

The former FTX executive suggested that Bankman-Fried use his own money, not FTX's, to make some of these investments. Those protestations didn't yield results, according to the spreadsheet, which showed the K5 deal went through Alameda's venture arm.

Bankman-Fried also believed that endorsement deals and even "unpaid partnerships with celebrities" would help increase FTX's influence to propel its success, said Singh.

To that end, about $205 million of that $8 billion chunk was spent renaming the Miami Heat stadium to FTX Arena. Another $150 million was spent to endorse the MLB. Other items on a spreadsheet shown to the jury show FTX paid out $1.13 billion in exchange for endorsements from basketball player Steph Curry, video game developer Riot, Seinfeld writer Larry David to endorse FTX in a Super Bowl ad, football star Tom Brady and model Giselle Bündchen, with whom FTX was coordinating on some philanthropic efforts, according to Singh. .

Singh's testimony also revealed a range of properties that had been purchased with the funds, including a $30 million penthouse in the Bahamas that Singh said was "too ostentatious."

Bankman-Fried has also donated tens of millions to election campaigns.

The former FTX executive, who also went to high school with Bankman-Fried and was a close friend of his brother, testified that he expressed concern about the company's spending, but was usually blown off.

Singh recalled one instance where Bankman-Fried got visibly angry with him and said that people like him were "sowing seeds of doubt in the company decisions" and were "the real insidious problem here."

"It was pretty humiliating," said Singh.

Where did this $8 billion hole come from?

Singh's testimony aligned with Yedidia's that states in June 2022, the executives learned that Alameda owed $8 billion worth of FTX customer money after Ellison shared a Google Doc displaying the "extremely negative" balance.

Singh told the court this hole was due to a bug that Yedidia accidentally introduced into the system in 2021. The bug "prevented correct accounting for fiat@FTX.com's balances on specific types of withdrawals," said Singh. Fiat@FTX.com was an internal accounting system that recorded user deposits.

On top of this, Singh testified that he built out systems on FTX that gave Alameda "special privileges" not afforded to other users. A feature called "allow negative" let Alameda trade, borrow and withdraw FTX funds in excess of its balance and collateral amounts, according to Singh. He testified that he coded an initial version of the feature in 2019 at Bankman-Fried and Wang's advisement.

A later version of this code allowed Alameda to borrow from FTX without having tis collateral liquidated. In effect, it could "withdraw money that it didn't have," meaning it could "lose money" that "belonged to customers," Singh said.

By June 2022, Alameda had built up its own $2.7 billion deficit on the FTX platform.

"This seemed like a real abuse of a feature that until this point I believe was serving FTX, not hurting it," said Singh.

Alameda at this point also owed $8 billion in user funds to FTX that it no longer had on hand. In total, the negative account balance and accounting bug contributed to a $11 billion hole on FTX's balance sheet, Singh testified.

  • Another member of SBF's inner circle says crimes were committed at FTX

    Former FTX exec Nishad Singh testified Monday that he knew customer money had been transferred to a trading firm controlled by Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • Prosecutors’ challenge in FTX trial: A scant paper trail left by SBF

    One hurdle that government prosecutors must overcome in the FTX criminal trial is scant documentation left by Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • FTX trial stirs up more chaos as ex Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison testifies on faulty balance sheets, bribes and more

    It’s week two of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial and I’m writing this live from outside the Southern District of New York courthouse where the case is taking place. Tuesday was a slower day filled with technical details, but that changed on Wednesday and Thursday when Caroline Ellison, ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand to testify. Alameda is a big player in the trial as it’s the crypto hedge fund sister company of FTX.

  • SBF started a $2 billion venture fund using Alameda loans

    Ellison also testified that Bankman-Fried wanted to name the firm "FTX Ventures," despite it being funded by Alameda, because "Alameda's brand was less good," than the crypto exchange's. Ellison testified Tuesday as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial.

  • Alameda Research's ex-CEO Caroline Ellison testifies, claims SBF directed her to commit crimes

    Caroline Ellison, the ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial, claiming that the former FTX CEO directed her to commit fraud and money laundering crimes. Ellison added that while she ran Alameda, she took several billion dollars from customers to invest in other projects and repay debts to lenders through an “essentially unlimited line of credit.” Alameda took $14 billion in total from customers, but “some we were able to pay back,” Ellison testified.

  • SBF's problem in FTX trial is evidence from his closest friends

    Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.

  • 'Marked to zero': Paradigm testimony at SBF trial points to investor fraud

    The testimony of Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Paradigm, at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial may help the prosecution convince jurors that the former crypto mogul defrauded investors. Huang testified Thursday that he and his firm were in the dark about a range of business practices at FTX, red flags that would have affected his decision to invest in the company. Namely, FTX's use of customer funds to prop up Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research.

  • SBF defense in FTX trial: 'There was no theft'

    The defense of the fallen crypto star began on Wednesday as Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney argued that his client 'didn't intend to defraud anyone.'

  • Alameda had a $65B line of credit and 'unlimited withdrawals'

    Prior to Wang taking the stand, there was a 15-minute break during which Bankman-Fried looked visibly irritated. At one point his father, Joseph Bankman, patted his mother, Barbara Fried, on the back, said something and laughed. On the stand, Wang admitted that he committed wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud.

  • A social worker, nurse, and librarian will help determine SBF’s fate in FTX trial

    Most of the New Yorkers picked to serve on the jury of Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial have little connection to the worlds of crypto or finance.

  • SBF trial: Meet the 12 jurors deciding the FTX verdict

    The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.

  • Following the SBF trial, 3AC arrest and Q3 web3 funding drops

    The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.

  • SBF, riding high on FTX, wanted to buy off Trump to cancel a presidential re-run

    Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?

