FTX executives plead guilty to criminal charges

Two senior executives associated with cryptocurrency exchange FTX pleaded guilty to criminal charges on Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in the Southern District of New York announced that both Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, a co-founder of FTX, had pleaded guilty to charges related to their roles in the collapse of the company.

Williams also said in his video statement that FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was in FBI custody and is on his way back to the U.S. after being extradited from the Bahamas.

