FTX founder Bankman-Fried convicted of fraud

STORY: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty on Thursday, of defrauding customers of his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.

The verdict cements the 31-year-old former billionaire's fall from grace, in one of the biggest financial frauds on record.

During the monthlong trial in a Manhattan federal court, prosecutors made the case that Bankman-Fried stole $8 billion from FTX customers out of sheer greed.

The 12-member jury reached the verdict after just over four hours of deliberations.

Bankman-Fried stood facing the jurors, hands clasped, as the verdict was read - with his parents sitting in the courtroom's second row.

The jury convicted him on all counts: two charges of fraud and five of conspiracy.

This verdict came just shy of one year since FTX filed for bankruptcy, a swift corporate meltdown that shocked financial markets.

It also marks a major victory for a broader crackdown on white collar crime led by Manhattan's top federal prosecutor, Damian Williams.

Outside the courthouse, he told reporters the case should serve as a warning to all fraudsters "who think they're untouchable".

"Those folks should think again and cut it out. And if they don't, I promise we'll have enough handcuffs for all them."

Bankman-Fried will be sentenced March next year and could face decades in prison.

He's been in jail since August, after the judge revoked his bail over likely witness tampering.

His defense lawyer Mark Cohen said he respected the jury's decision, however:

"Mr. Bankman Fried maintains his innocence and will continue to vigorously fight the charges against him."

But the MIT graduate faces yet another criminal trial.

Prosecutors brought a second set of charges earlier this year, including for alleged foreign bribery and bank fraud conspiracies.