FTX founder agrees to extradition, expected to fly to US

158
KEN SWEET
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried told a Bahamian court Wednesday that he has agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The former FTX CEO appeared at a Magistrate’s Court and is expected to head to Odyssey Aviation to return to the United States, according to Bahamian news organization Our News.

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last week at the request of the U.S. government. U.S. prosecutors allege he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bankman-Fried illegally used investors’ money to buy real estate on behalf of himself and his family.

The 30-year-old could potentially spend the rest of his life in jail.

Bankman-Fried was denied bail Friday after a Bahamian judge ruled that he posed a flight risk. The founder and former CEO of FTX, once worth tens of billions of dollars on paper, is being held in the Bahamas' Fox Hill prison, which has been has been cited by human rights activists as having poor sanitation and as being infested with rats and insects.

Once he’s back in the U.S., Bankman-Fried’s attorney will be able to request that he be released on bail.

Recommended Stories

  • Idaho police: Oregon sedan not connected to students' deaths

    Idaho police say they've determined that a white sedan found in Eugene, Oregon, is not connected to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department announced Tuesday that it was working with law enforcement in Eugene to determine if the Hyundai Elantra left on the side of the road there after an injury crash was connected to the Idaho case.

  • Don't get 'so drunk' you need hospital during ambulance strike, UK health official says

    Brits have been urged to “drink responsibly” and avoid “risky activities” during pre-Christmas celebrations to avoid trips to the emergency room as thousands of ambulance workers take strike action over pay disputes. “There is no doubt that the NHS is facing extreme pressure and industrial action will add to the already record demand we are seeing on urgent and emergency care,” said NHS Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis. Speaking on BBC radio, Powis said, "Don't get so drunk that you end up with an unnecessary visit to A&E."

  • Tesla reportedly plans more layoffs as the company’s stock tanks

    Tesla is reportedly planning layoffs for the first quarter of 2023. Despite delivering record numbers of EVs, the company's stock has cratered this year amid an economic downturn and CEO Elon Musk turning his attention to Twitter.

  • Colts turn to their 3rd QB of the season, with Nick Foles to start vs. Chargers

    Nick Foles will get his first start of this season.

  • Afghan women weep as Taliban fighters enforce university ban

    Taliban security forces in the Afghan capital on Wednesday enforced a higher education ban for women by blocking their access to universities, with video obtained by The Associated Press showing women weeping and consoling each other outside one campus in Kabul. The country's Taliban rulers a day earlier ordered women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice. Journalists saw Taliban forces outside four Kabul universities Wednesday.

  • Qatar reportedly has plans to repurpose or remove nearly all of its World Cup stadiums

    The eight World Cup stadiums in Qatar won’t just sit empty for years to come.

  • US sending Patriots to Ukraine under $1.85B aid package

    The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will provide $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine, rolling out funding for a Patriot missile battery as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington for his first known trip out of his country since Russia invaded in February. The White House announcement came just hours before Zelenskyy landed at Joint Base Andrews, just outside the capital. The package includes $1 billion in weapons and equipment from Pentagon stocks, including the Patriot battery for the first time, and $850 million in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

  • Kidney transplant reunites high school classmates 2,000 miles apart

    When a Florida woman learned she could safely be a live kidney donor to an old high school classmate, she never hesitated.

  • Elon Musk says he'll step down as Twitter CEO, but won't sell the company

    Elon Musk has said that he will step down as CEO of Twitter once a suitable replacement can be found.

  • Antonio Brown no longer facing domestic violence charge, arrest warrant after police standoff outside house

    A notice of termination of prosecution was filed by the Florida State Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

  • Packers' playoff chances are slim. Then again, Aaron Rodgers knows all about improbable comebacks

    Following Green Bay's second straight win Monday night, Rodgers reverted back to his old confident, even cocky, self, sending a positive message to his own locker room while possibly sowing doubt in others.

  • Wet Leg, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles and more: Yahoo Entertainment staff picks for best albums of 2022

    Dozens of diverse albums helped us power through 2022, but there was some consensus — with women and indie-rockers making their strongest showings in years, and two U.K. pop provocateurs claiming the top spots.

  • Ohio attorney general revisits comments on girl's abortion

    Ohio's attorney general says he laments the pain that ensued after he suggested in a nationally televised interview that an account of a 10-year-old rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana might have been a fabrication. In a year-end interview last week with The Associated Press, Republican Attorney General Dave Yost maintained that his comments pertained to “ a one-source newspaper story ” and not “a crime report or crime victim, because that didn't exist to the best of anyone's knowledge at the time that I spoke.” “But as I’m looking back here with some distance, I realize that what I said was not what people heard, and what people heard created a lot of pain — and I regret that deeply," Yost said Wednesday.

  • Women sexually abused by ICU nurse sue Colorado hospital

    Two women who say a nurse sexually assaulted them while they were unconscious in intensive care filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Colorado hospital where they were being treated, alleging the hospital's management didn't do enough to prevent the abuse. The lawsuit — which is proposed as a class action suit — alleges St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction and SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare, the companies that ran the hospital, knew or should have known about the actions of the nurse, Christopher Lambros, who has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

  • The winter solstice is here: Long nights will start giving way to longer days

    The winter solstice, the official beginning of winter, comes in 2022 as much of the country deals with frigid temperatures and snowstorms.

  • New poll shows stark partisan divide when it comes to Americans' view of schools

    A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll finds that most Americans believe today's K-12 students are receiving an "only fair" or "poor" education — in large part because an overwhelming number of Republicans think that U.S. education is "worse" now than when they were in school.

  • Franco Harris remembered as kind, humble, passionate as NFL world mourns his death

    Harris was beloved in Pittsburgh and beyond.

  • After 90 Years, a Menorah That Symbolized Defiance Is Rekindled in Germany

    BERLIN — Rachel Posner, a rabbi’s wife in Kiel, Germany, took a photograph in 1931 that she had no idea would one day resonate with people across the world: It was of her family’s Hanukkah menorah, nine candles framed in a window through which a large Nazi banner could be seen hanging across the street. “‘Death to Judah,’ so the flag says. ‘Judah lives forever,’ so the light answers,” she scribbled defiantly on the back of the photograph. Now, 90 years since her family fled Germany with the meno

  • Bans on TikTok Gain Momentum in Washington and States

    The Biden administration has negotiated with TikTok for two years to resolve the government’s concerns that the popular Chinese-owned video app poses a national security risk. But as talks drag on, state and federal lawmakers have become impatient and taken matters into their own hands. In the past several weeks, at least 14 states have banned TikTok on government-issued devices. In Congress, lawmakers are expected to vote this week on a sweeping spending bill that includes a ban of TikTok on al

  • Armed Texas National Guard makes show of force on border to turn back migrants

    Texas National Guard erected concertina wire to turn back migrants who had crossed the river to reach the U.S. border.