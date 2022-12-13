FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Has Been Charged With Fraud By US Authorities

Miami Herald / TNS

Overnight, a court filing was released detailing fraud allegations against Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of collapsed crypto firm FTX. Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas Monday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that while the entrepreneur “portrayed himself as a responsible leader of the crypto community,” in fact he misled clients and “improperly diverted their assets” to pay for his own “investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations."

The company went into bankruptcy on Nov. 11, leading clients to question whether they would ever see their money again.

Here is the indictment that was released overnight detailing the charges against Bankman-Fried and the methods that the SEC allege he used to defraud clients.

