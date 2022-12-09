FTX founder Bankman-Fried 'willing to testify' before U.S. House panel - tweet

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of FTX is seen at the FTX Arena in Miami
·1 min read

(Reuters) - FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is willing to testify before the U.S. House Committee on Dec. 13, the cryptocurrency exchange's founder said in a tweet on Friday, as regulators investigate his role in the wake of its collapse.

A day earlier House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters told Reuters that she is prepared to subpoena Bankman-Fried if he does not agree to appear before the panel next week.

"I still do not have access to much of my data -- professional or personal. So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won't be as helpful as I'd like," Bankman-Fried said on Friday.

"But as the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th," he added.

It was not clear if he plans to be at the hearing in person or through a video feed.

FTX filed for bankruptcy last month after a liquidity crisis, an implosion that has rippled across the industry and prompted investigations by regulators in several countries.

Prosecutors and regulators have not charged Bankman-Fried with any crime.

In recent weeks, U.S. authorities have sought information from investors and potential investors in FTX, two sources with knowledge of the requests told Reuters.

Federal prosecutors in New York are asking for details on any communications such companies have had with the crypto firm and its executives, including Bankman-Fried.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Recommended Stories

  • Israel's Netanyahu gets extension until Dec. 21 to form government

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu will have until Dec. 21 to form a new government after getting a 10-day extension on Friday. Netanyahu was tapped to lead the country following a right-wing victory in a Nov. 1 election. With his initial mandate set to expire on Sunday, Netanyahu sought the maximum two-week extension allowed by law.

  • 'God's plan': Family flees amid catastrophic Nigeria floods

    When the floodwaters reached Aisha Ali’s hut made of woven straw mats and raffia palms, she packed up what belongings she could and set off on foot with her eight youngest children. Ali, 40, knew she and her family might never see their home again. Ali and her husband knew this time was different.

  • Billionaire Winklevoss Twins’ $900M Disaster Is No Shock

    Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily BeastMarketing materials depicted a tantalizing opportunity. Users of Gemini—the cryptocurrency exchange founded by identical twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss—could hand over their digital assets to a product called Earn. The assets would then be loaned out, generating returns as high as 7.4 percent per year. Feeling nervous? Gemini promised investors they could redeem their crypto “at any time…plus the interest you’ve earned!” To some, this gave the im

  • Brittney Griner's fierce WNBA family threw everything it had into getting her home | Opinion

    While Brittney Griner was imprisoned, her WNBA sisters used social media accounts, a national stage and savvy to remind everyone just who was missing.

  • Talks continue on exchange of U.S. ex-Marine held in Russia - Interfax

    "Whelan is currently in the penal colony," Vladimir Zherebenkov was quoted as saying. After what U.S. President Joe Biden said were "painstaking and intense" negotiations, Russia and the United States exchanged Griner for Bout on Thursday in a long-anticipated swap. Biden said the U.S. administration "will never give up" trying to secure Whelan's release.

  • U.S. House panel chair says she'll subpoena FTX's Bankman-Fried if needed

    (Reuters) -House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters told Reuters on Thursday that she is prepared to subpoena FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not agree to appear before the panel next week and she is working out the best way to do it. Regulators around the globe, including in the Bahamas, where FTX is based, and in the United States, are investigating the role of FTX's top executives including Bankman-Fried in the firm's stunning collapse, Reuters has previously reported. Prosecutors and regulators have not charged Bankman-Fried with any crime.

  • Verizon stock has had a tough year. Is a ‘drastic’ shakeup in order?

    Analysts muse whether Verizon needs to do a transformative merger amid a rough stretch for its consumer wireless business.

  • Tesla investors tell Elon Musk to stop wasting time on Twitter as his erratic tweets prompt them to sell shares

    Shareholders in the EV maker expressed their concerns to Bloomberg about Musk given his unpredictable tweets and decision to sleep at the office.

  • 3 REITs With The Largest Recent Dividend Hikes

    If you’re a serious real estate investment trust (REIT) investor, dividend hikes are like music to your ears. If you already own the stocks that are announcing increases, you’ll receive more money each month or quarter and have the satisfaction of knowing that your annual yield, based on your purchase price, is also rising. But even if you don’t own the REIT that announces a dividend hike, there are two reasons that it may be compelling to invest in it. First, it shows the company feels its fund

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is being investigated for crypto market manipulation: NYT

    US federal prosecutors have launched a probe into FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for the alleged manipulation of TerraUSD and Luna, the NYT reported.

  • 'It appears massive fraud was committed': Here are the 7 best quotes from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's interview on crypto, FTX, and the future of digital assets.

    "I do think we have to admit as an industry that crypto has attracted more fraudsters than we'd like," Brian Armstrong told Stratechery.

  • Lebanese banks battered by meltdown struggle to survive

    Lebanon’s once burgeoning banking sector has been hard hit by the country’s historic economic meltdown. Restructuring the banking sector is a key demand of the International Monetary Fund to start getting Lebanon out of its paralyzing financial crisis. The proposed IMF reforms will likely force most of the country’s 46 banks — a huge number for a nation of 5 million people — to close down or merge.

  • Feds said to investigate FTX’s SBF over possible crypto price manipulation, while senators want his testimony

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is being investigated by federal prosecutors over whether he manipulated prices of two cryptocurrencies to benefit his companies, according to a new report, and has also been ordered to testify before a Senate committee about the collapse of his crypto platform.

  • Crypto Corner: What is crypto self-custody?

    In this episode of Crypto Corner, a series that dives into cryptocurrency, Yahoo Finance Producer Joseph Santangelo explores what is crypto self-custody. Featuring Casa Co-Founder and CTO Jameson Lopp, MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, BitBoy Crypto Founder Ben Armstrong, Crypto YouTube Host Matt Kohrs and Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Jennifer Schonberger.

  • Indian state-run banks to pass up bonds to focus on lending -analysts

    Indian state-run banks that sold government bonds in the last few sessions may not immediately turn buyers, as their focus shifts to cutting down investment under the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) to fund credit growth, analysts said. State-run banks sold bonds worth more than 304 billion rupees ($3.69 billion), on a net basis, in the 25 trading sessions through Dec. 6, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.