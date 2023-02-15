FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s secret bail co-signers are Stanford dean and a researcher

NEW YORK — The names of two secret signers of Sam Bankman-Fried’s staggering $250 million bond package were revealed Wednesday.

The filings reveal Bankman-Fried was bailed out partially by a former dean of Stanford University, Larry Kramer, and Andreas Paepcke, a research scientist at the school.

Bankman-Fried had fought to keep the names secret, but they were unsealed in Manhattan Federal Court following requests by several media outlets.

Kramer paid $500,000 and Paepcke paid $200,000. Bankman-Fried’s parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, are responsible for the remainder of the bond package, the largest federal pretrial bail package in history. He is staying at his parents’ Palo Alto, California, home under house arrest.

Bankman-Fried, 30, has pleaded not guilty to criminal wire fraud charges in a multibillion fraud case carrying a potentially decadeslong prison sentence.

Federal authorities say he diverted customer deposits traded on his platform to his crypto hedge fund Alameda Research and concealed donations to political candidates. He also faces charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission.

