FTX Hack Sparks Revolution at Serum DEX as Solana Devs Plot Alameda's Ouster

Danny Nelson
·6 min read

Sam Bankman-Fried once called Project Serum, an on-chain crypto exchange that he created, the “truly, fully trustless” backbone of decentralized finance (DeFi) on the Solana blockchain. But trust in the fallen FTX chief’s once-mighty crypto liquidity engine has suddenly run dry.

On Saturday, DeFi protocols across the Solana ecosystem began unplugging from Serum for fear that they didn’t know who wielded control – a concern fueled by the late-Friday hack at FTX. The developers once associated with Serum have gone silent. Meanwhile, the protocol’s dependence on Bankman-Fried and his bankrupt companies Alameda and FTX loomed large.

The true power over Serum rested with FTX Group, which continues to hold the program update authority keys, people familiar with the matter said.

Spurred by this crisis, DeFi developers are now rushing to create a new version of Serum that they can govern without fear of interference – or influence – from FTX. Across Twitter, Telegram, Github and in private Discords, the Solana community is finding a way to salvage one of their blockchain’s key platforms for trading cryptocurrencies without a centralized exchange.

“The ecosystem is coming together to solve this problem right now,” said Ben Chow of the decentralized exchange aggregator Jupiter.

The FTX hack

Serum is a pillar of Solana’s DeFi infrastructure: it's the trading ecosystem's primary central limit order book, a more efficient alternative to the "automated market maker" setup popular on DeFi exchanges. With help from big market makers such as Jump and Alameda, it has processed over $32 billion in volume this year, according to data site Nomics. But that activity has fallen off a cliff; it's seen just $3.5 million in trades in the last 24 hours, an 80% drop from the day before.

Last night’s apparent hack of FTX has shattered projects’ confidence in the original Serum, three people familiar with the matter told CoinDesk. There’s of course Serum’s not-so-secret ties to Bankman-Fried. But only his employees have the keys that control the protocol, two developers said.

“The hack shows that someone malevolent has access to private keys at FTX,” said the pseudonymous Rooter, a developer on the lending protocol Solend that gets token price data from Serum. He is one of three DeFi developers who said they fear Serum’s keys could be compromised, too.

“That would allow the hacker to rug the entire protocol. At this point things have gotten so crazy that anything is on the table,” he said.

Lending protocol Solend, Jupiter, automated market maker Raydium, stablecoin swap shop Mercurial Finance and other Solana-based DeFi traders, as well as centralized entities including Phantom wallet, limited their exposure to Serum Saturday morning. They disconnected price data oracles, shut down token trading pools or ceased trading on its central limit order book.

Michael Morrell, an independent contributor to Serum who closely follows the protocol, said the likelihood that a malicious actor would compromise Serum’s codebase is low.

And yet fear rages on in the entire ecosystem. With key Mango Markets developer known as “Mango Max” leading the charge, some of Serum’s earliest contributors are now attempting to fork Serum and start it anew, sources said.

Not so decentralized exchange

Their actions seek to restore trust in a not quite so decentralized exchange.

Serum was nominally governed by the vote of a community of holders of the project’s SRM token. But apart from voting on token grants, Serum’s so-called decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) had little actual authority over the protocol, according to the pseudonymous Crypto Notte, a contributor to the Vyper protocol. Proposals to change how Serum operated would pass and go nowhere, he said.

The FTX-backed contributors that once focused on Serum haven't been heard from in months and stand-ins from Bonfida, which inherited development duties, haven’t lived up to the task, developers said. But Serum worked pretty well – that’s all it needed to do. One source called it “feature-complete.”

In the past few months, Serum DAO had become a money tree for other protocols to shake token grants from, multiple sources in Solana DeFi said. Projects wanting to integrate with Serum would first suss out their proposal’s viability with major SRM holders and then pitch the community forum. Proposals that made it to a vote would usually pass with the backing of a single whale: a wallet that started with “Cuie.” That wallet was controlled by Alameda, according to Morrell, the independent contributor.

Alameda’s wallet swayed the vote here for a 6 million SRM token grant to Atrix.
Alameda’s wallet swayed the vote here for a 6 million SRM token grant to Atrix.

Another former developer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a small cadre of Alameda employees collectively decided how the Serum wallet would vote. The Cuie wallet single-handedly approved proposals at least 13 times, a review of Serum's governance history shows.

“It’s a sham that survives on backroom deals,” said a source whose project once secured a token grant from Serum DAO.

One sign of the protocol’s rubber-stamp governance manifested in its press strategy. On Oct. 15, 2021, the press team that represented Project Serum (and also represented FTX) pitched a CoinDesk reporter on the community’s approval of the $100 million liquidity mining program, which funded all future governance proposals – before the vote had even begun.

FTX was heavily invested in the success of Serum. According to the Financial Times, Bankman-Fried’s exchange held $2.2 billion in SRM tokens as of earlier this week.

Critical infrastructure

Despite its sluggish popularity and connections to Bankman-Fried, Serum isn’t the kind of project that Solana DeFi can walk away from and forget. Protocols that have been optimized for Serum still rely on it to function.

James Moreau, a key contributor at Jet protocol, said the project is nearly finished building a DeFi product that integrates with Serum.

“Trying to re-architect it for another platform makes no sense when it’s not even done,” he said. “I’d say we need to finish what we started and then assess the situation after.”

A spokesperson for the Solana Foundation told CoinDesk the organization was following developers’ effort to “contain risks around Serum.”

The lead figure in that effort, Mango Max, declined to comment.

Their campaign is working to “fork” Serum – basically recreate its codebase and start it anew, according to Chow, the co-founder of Jupiter DEX. Major ecosystem developers will share program update authority, he said.

The community's slapdash effort to wrest Serum from FTX Group skirts around a less heroic notion: few made much ado about the not so decentralized exchange's many entanglements before this week's dumpster fire began. Still, Saturday’s crisis could lead to a new Serum with a more credible claim to decentralization. That is a positive, according to Chow.

“Probably better in the long run as Serum was languishing anyway,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy

    Sam Bankman-Fried is stepping down as CEO of FTX as his crypto exchange files for bankruptcy.

  • Krugman Says the Fed Should Pause Rate Hikes, Has Done Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Nobel laureate economist Paul Krugman sees good reasons for the Federal Reserve to consider pausing its interest-rate increases to assess the effects of its hikes on the US economy so far this year.Most Read from Bloomberg‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesBankrupt FTX Hit by Mysterious Outflow of About $662 MillionBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitElizabe

  • Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Probing Unauthorized Transactions

    More than $370 million worth of crypto funds appears to be missing, according to a crypto analytics firm.

  • Wall Street Managers Are Pushing Back on Easing Inflation Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- Euphoria is sweeping every corner of Wall Street in the wake of the latest data that suggests inflation is peaking from a four-decade high. Yet big money managers are in no mood to celebrate – betting that the world will have to contend with elevated prices for years to come, in a game-changer for investing strategies of all stripes.Most Read from Bloomberg‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesBankrupt FTX Hit by Mysterious Outflow of About $662 Mill

  • Watch: Hurricane Nicole pummels Florida coastline

    A rare November hurricane caused widespread damage in Florida on Thursday, causing numerous homes to collapse into the ocean and forcing evacuations of dozens of hotels and high-rise condominiums. Hurricane Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 storm, was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm. But it still pummeled a large swath of Florida’s Atlantic coast with powerful waves and extensive beach erosion.

  • FTX Trading’s Liabilities Dwarfed Liquid Assets, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Trading exchange held $900 million in liquid assets against $9 billion of liabilities the day before Friday’s bankruptcy filing, the Financial Times reported Saturday, citing investment materials the newspaper had seen.Most Read from Bloomberg‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesBankrupt FTX Hit by Mysterious Outflow of About $662 MillionBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysMusk Warns Twitter Bankrup

  • Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Drained From FTX Overnight in 'Unauthorized' Transfers

    Several wallets belonging to FTX were rapidly drained before midnight. An FTX Telegram admin called it a hack and warned users not to visit the site.

  • Could Shiba Inu Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has probably been one of the world's most-watched cryptocurrencies because the popular meme token soared a mind-boggling 45,000,000% last year. Since then, though, Shiba Inu has stumbled. Today, Shiba Inu actually is set to offer more than it did at the height of its gains.

  • Crypto.com's Preliminary Glimpse of Token Reserves Reveals 20% in Shiba Inu Coin

    As large crypto exchanges push to prepare “proof-of-reserves” audits, an initial effort reveals just how much of Crypto.com’s reserves are in the dog-inspired meme ERC-20 token, SHIB.

  • Elon Musk might have already broken Twitter’s agreement with the FTC

    Twitter has long been under the watchful eye of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for misusing users’ data.

  • Elon Musk tells Twitter staff about his ‘recession PTSD’ from keeping PayPal and Tesla alive, demands ‘maniacal sense of urgency’

    Musk addressed Twitter employees in a Q&A Thursday, describing his trauma from Tesla and PayPal, after laying off around 50% of workers at the social media company.

  • Elon Musk Warns Employees Twitter May ‘Not Survive’

    Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he has taken aggressive action to make it a lean, profitable company, warning that it may not otherwise survive.

  • FTX CEO John Ray Confirms Late-Night Hack, Says Company Is Working With Law Enforcement

    Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX’s new CEO, John Ray, took to Twitter Saturday to confirm that the exchange and its U.S. subsidiary, FTX US, were hacked last night in an attack that drained hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto out of the exchanges’ wallets.

  • Elon Musk and French President Macron Are On the Same Page

    Elon Musk is at the head of an empire which gives him considerable influence throughout the world. Starlink provides independent and secure internet access via satellite. To this already enormous influence, Musk has now added Twitter .

  • Alibaba keeps Singles Day sales tally under wraps for first time

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has not released full sales figures for its annual Singles Day event for the first time ever, as a cooling economy dampened demand.

  • What Led Elon Musk To Talk of Bankruptcy For Twitter: Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a rough start for Twitter Inc. under Elon Musk.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried Fooled the Crypto World and Maybe Even HimselfElizabeth Holmes Asks for a Lenient 18-Month Sentence at HomeIn the two weeks since the tech billionaire took ownership of Twitter, he’s axed half of the company

  • The Morning After: Apple introduces AirDrop limit in China

    NASA confirms recently discovered underwater debris is from the 1986 Challenger explosion, Apple puts a 10-minute cap on receiving AirDrop transfers in China, Philips Hue's smart string lights are a pricey form of holiday cheer.

  • Twitter's head of trust and safety among resignations

    In addition to the mass layoffs that took place last week at Twitter, the company now finds that exodus includes high-level leaders.

  • The Federal Trade Commission says it is tracking Elon Musk's Twitter 'with deep concern' as top privacy execs quit

    The resigning execs were likely in charge of a security and privacy program Twitter agreed to keep after it was fined $150 million by the FTC.

  • Twitter Auditors Missed Security Lapses Whistleblower Later Called ‘Egregious’

    (Bloomberg) -- A previously undisclosed government-ordered audit of Twitter Inc.’s privacy and data controls missed failures later exposed by a whistleblower -- raising questions about oversight of major technology platforms.Most Read from Bloomberg‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesBankrupt FTX Hit by Mysterious Outflow of About $662 MillionBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives