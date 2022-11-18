FTX Latest: Bankman-Fried Faces Grilling; Bitcoin Weathers Gloom

1
Bloomberg News
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic lawmakers who received millions of dollars in campaign donations from Sam Bankman-Fried say they will be ready to grill the former FTX CEO about the exchange’s collapse.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Liquidators appointed by a Bahamian court to take over FTX Digital Markets Ltd.’s affairs said there’s “significant” concern that FTX management lacked authority to put the crypto businesses into bankruptcy in the US.

The embattled cryptocurrency mogul and two other top FTX executives received massive loans from affiliated trading arm, Alameda Research. Advisers overseeing the bankruptcy of FTX Group are struggling to locate the company’s cash and crypto, citing poor internal controls and record keeping.

Key stories and developments:

  • Flash Boys Exchange IEX Wants New Crypto Path After FTX Blowup

  • Ontario Teachers Writes Off FTX Stake, Citing Potential Fraud

  • Here Are the Wildest Parts of the New FTX Bankruptcy Filing

  • FTX Offers a Master Class in Crypto Market’s Flaws: Editorial

  • Odd Lots: Understanding the Collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Crypto Empire

(Time references are New York unless otherwise stated.)

Fintechs Still Pushing Crypto, Distance Themselves From FTX (1:00 p.m. HK)

FTX’s bankruptcy filing last week is the latest headwind for fintech companies that have grown rapidly in tandem with the surge in digital asset trading.

Revolut, a finance app based in London, told users this week it did not have “material exposures” to FTX but was monitoring the situation. “This is a good reminder that crypto is very volatile: the value does go down, as well as up,” it said in an email. Crypto has already shrunk from about 35% of Revolut’s revenue last year to less than 5% this year.

Block Inc.’s Cash App, which allows consumers to transfer money or buy stocks and cryptocurrencies, said in a statement it was “Bitcoin-first” and committed to a “truly” decentralized payments system “not controlled by any person, bank, country, or corporation.”

Bitcoin Heads for a Weekly Gain (11:50 a.m. HK)

Bitcoin is up some 3% this week, topping global stocks, while a gauge of the leading 100 virtual coins has added about 0.5%. That compares with Bitcoin’s 23% slide last week as FTX collapsed.

Crypto historians might argue the counterintuitive Bitcoin performance will continue. Since a low in 2018, Bitcoin has posted a weekly loss of at least 20% six times apart from the recent slide. The token jumped almost 9% on average over the subsequent month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bahamas Regulator Takes Control of FTX Assets (8:00 a.m. HK)

The Bahamas Securities Commission said in a statement it directed the transfer of all digital assets of FTX Digital Markets to a wallet that the commission controls for safekeeping.

“Urgent interim regulatory action was necessary to protect the interests of clients and creditors of FDM,” it said, adding that its understanding is that FDM is not a party to US Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. It said it would engage with regulators and authorities in multiple jurisdictions.

Ontario Teachers Writes Off FTX Stake (7:10 a.m. HK)

The pension plan said it will write down its stake in FTX to zero, taking a $95 million loss barely a year after making its first investment.

Teachers said the writedown will have only a “limited impact” because it’s less than 0.05% of the pension fund. “However, we are disappointed with the outcome of this investment, take all losses seriously and will use this experience to further strengthen our approach,” the fund said in a statement Thursday.

Bankman-Fried-Backed Lawmakers Ready To Grill Former CEO (5:01)

Lawmakers who received millions of dollars of campaign donations from Sam Bankman-Fried could soon get something else from the former FTX chief executive officer: testimony under oath.

Recipients of those political contributions say they’re prepared to grill Bankman-Fried about why his crypto exchange suddenly crashed, potentially causing billions of dollars in losses for millions of FTX account holders. Before the collapse, he donated tens of millions of dollars from his crypto-empire fortune to benefit Democrats, making him the second-largest donor to the party this election.

FTX’s ‘Zombie’ Token Still Has Value (3:34 p.m.)

A cryptocurrency whose sponsor went belly up, with no obvious use and a sordid role in a complicated deception? And still there’s about $500 million of the tokens sloshing around on digital trading platforms.

That’s the FTT token from the now-bankrupt exchange FTX, whose demise has cast a pall on the crypto space that industry participant say could take years to be lifted. The token reached a high of nearly $85 in September of last year, and though it’s seen its price drop roughly 98% since then, it still sports an eye-popping hypothetical market value on different exchanges and platforms.

Liquidators Concerned That FTX Had No Authority to File Bankruptcy (1:07 p.m.)

Liquidators, appointed by a Bahamian court to take over FTX Digital Markets Ltd.’s affairs said they have “significant” concern that FTX management, led by Sam Bankman-Fried, lacked authority to put the crypto businesses into bankruptcy in the US.

More than 100 FTX-related entities filed for Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware after insolvency proceedings for Bahamas-based FTX Digital began on the island on Nov. 10.

Bankman-Fried Received $1 Billion Loan (11:39 a.m.)

FTX co-founder Samuel Bankman-Fried, one of his related companies, and two other top executives at the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange received massive loans from affiliated trading arm, Alameda Research, according to a bankruptcy court filing Thursday.

Alameda’s receivables included $4.1 billion in combined loans to “related parties,” according to a footnote in a document filed by John J. Ray III, who was appointed to oversee FTX as its chief executive officer during the proceedings. That includes $1 billion to Bankman-Fried, $2.3 billion to Paper Bird Inc., an entity majority owned by Bankman-Fried, $543 million to Nishad Singh, head of engineering at FTX, and $55 million to Ryan Salame, head of FTX Digital Markets.

Democratic Senators Want Answers (11:14 a.m.)

Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Dick Durbin seek information from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on FTX’s collapse, in a letter to Bankman-Fried and the crypto exchange’s newly appointed CEO John Jay Ray III.

New FTX CEO Can’t Locate Company’s Cash, Crypto (9:29 a.m.)

Advisers now overseeing the carcass of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Group are struggling to locate the company’s cash and crypto, citing poor internal controls and record keeping.

“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information,” John J. Ray III, the group’s new chief executive officer who formerly oversaw the liquidation of Enron Corp., said in a sworn declaration submitted in bankruptcy court.

FTX Lawyers Accuse Bankman-Fried of Undermining Bankruptcy (8:39 a.m.)

Embattled cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried is undermining efforts to reorganize his crumbling empire with “incessant and disruptive tweeting” that appears aimed at moving assets away from the control of a US court in favor of one in the Bahamas, US lawyers for the bankrupt crypto platform FTX said in a court filing.

FTX, which is now under the control of John J. Ray III -- a restructuring lawyer who oversaw the liquidation of Enron -- asked a federal judge in Wilmington, Delaware, to transfer a competing bankruptcy case filed in New York by Bahamian liquidators to Delaware.

--With assistance from Amanda Fung and Dara Doyle.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-How FTX bought its way to become the 'most regulated' crypto exchange

    Before it collapsed this month, FTX stood apart from many rivals in the largely unsupervised crypto industry by boasting it was the "most regulated" exchange on the planet and inviting closer scrutiny from authorities. Now, company documents seen by Reuters reveal the strategy and tactics behind founder Sam Bankman-Fried's regulatory agenda, including the previously unreported terms of a deal announced earlier this year with IEX Group, the U.S. stock trading platform featured in Michael Lewis's book “Flash Boys” about fast, computer-driven trading. As part of that deal, Bankman-Fried bought a 10% stake in IEX, with an option to buy it out completely in the next two and half years, according to a June 7 document.

  • ‘Day & Age’: How The Killers’ Diversity Defined A Decade

    With their third album, ‘Day & Age,’ The Killers leaned a little more on the pop end of things and came out with their third multi-platinum smash.

  • FTX's Bahamas liquidators question the validity of U.S. bankruptcy

    (Reuters) -Liquidators for FTX's Bahamas unit, FTX Digital Markets, have asked a New York City court to recognize its bankruptcy in the Bahamas, saying they "reject the validity" of the cryptocurrency exchange's U.S. bankruptcy proceedings. The Bahamas liquidators, who were appointed on Nov. 10 by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, filed a Chapter 15 petition late on Tuesday in U.S. bankruptcy court in New York, asking the court to help them obtain records from FTX and block asset transfers to protect creditors of the Bahamas-based company.

  • ‘Radio’: LL Cool J Turns Up the Volume and Becomes a Star

    LL Cool J’s debut album, ‘Radio,’ turned the MC into a hip-hop superstar and put the emerging Def Jam record label on the map.

  • Yelp CEO and Tech Execs Lobby White House to Urge Antitrust Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly a dozen White House officials on Thursday met with a small group of Silicon Valley startup executives and venture capitalists, including Yelp Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Stoppelman, to discuss cracking down on the technology giants. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward We

  • Asia-Pacific leaders seek unity on war, economic ills, virus

    Pacific Rim leaders were striving to find common ground on the war in Ukraine and other dire threats to humankind in an annual meeting that began Friday at a heavily guarded venue in Thailand's capital. The annual summit of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum is the last of three back-to-back meetings of world leaders in the region. On Thursday, foreign and commerce ministers were completing their yearlong effort to form a consensus on an array of often-divisive issues.

  • Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.21

    Juniper Networks, Inc. ( NYSE:JNPR ) will pay a dividend of $0.21 on the 22nd of December. This means that the annual...

  • Mickey Mouse Music: Disney’s Secret Weapon

    The world’s most famous mouse made his big-screen debut with ‘Steamboat Willie,’ marking the point at which Mickey Mouse music first entered pop culture.

  • FTX Fallout Hits BlockFi, Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary and Many More

    The FTX debacle is just at its nascent stages, yet troubles keep on piling up; while the untangling of the bankruptcy proceedings might take a while, the damage is spreading fast. The Future of...

  • China, Japan Leaders Open Door to Mend Ties in First Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida asserted their desire to improve relations and agreed to reopen lines of communication in the first meeting of the leaders of Asia’s two largest economies in three years.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West

  • Missing Employees, a Billion-Dollar Loan, and Emoji Payments: The 9 Most Batshit Revelations From FTX's Bankruptcy Filing

    Once upon a time, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a jewel of the web3 world. Now, in the span of a week, its reputation has transformed from shooting star to sinking ship. After admitting to mismanaging large amounts of customer money, the exchange’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (also known by his initials “SBF”) ignominiously stepped down, and the company filed for bankruptcy. Now, as the dust settles and the air clears, the adults in the room are trying to pick up the pieces and figu

  • Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries

    Asian stocks were mixed Friday after a Federal Reserve official suggested U.S. interest rates might have to be raised higher than expected to cool inflation. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.3% on Thursday after a Fed official indicated the U.S. central bank might need to raise its key lending rate as high as almost double its already elevated level to rein in price increases. Officials warned previously that rates might have to be kept high for an extended period, but traders hoped signs of slowing economic activity might cause the Fed to back off those plans.

  • Coinbase plunges as FTX chaos spreads further into the crypto market

    About a year ago, Coinbase had a valuation of $85 billion. Through 2022, shares of the crypto firm have dropped more than 80%.

  • Tumbling bitcoin overshadows El Salvador's crypto conference

    El Salvador's long-awaited bitcoin conference, which was in the limelight in 2021 after the small nation became the world's first to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender, has lost its luster this time amid a deep rout in the digital currency universe. The absence of big names from the bitcoin world and empty seats were noticeable at "Adopting Bitcoin: A Lightning Summit in El Salvador," which began Tuesday and ends Thursday in the capital of San Salvador. "The fact that prices are low, that there are problems elsewhere (...) causes an uncertain environment," said Juan Fonseca, 41, a Guatemalan who traveled to the conference.

  • Bahamas Regulators Want Control of FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings

    The Bahamas Securities Commission wants to take control of FTX’s liquidation. But FTX wants the process to take place in the U.S.

  • iEnergizer's (LON:IBPO) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of iEnergizer Limited ( LON:IBPO ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.1107 on the 21st...

  • Should You Investigate Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFX) At €31.88?

    Let's talk about the popular Infineon Technologies AG ( ETR:IFX ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • British Land First Half 2023 Earnings: UK£0.037 loss per share (vs UK£0.40 profit in 1H 2022)

    British Land ( LON:BLND ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: UK£215.0m (down 3.6% from 1H 2022...

  • Even after rising 12% this past week, Ying Li International Real Estate (SGX:5DM) shareholders are still down 81% over the past five years

    Ying Li International Real Estate Limited ( SGX:5DM ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the...

  • Zelenskiy celebrates grain deal extension for Ukraine

    STORY: The deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports was extended, though Russia said its own demands were yet to be fully addressed.Zelenskiy said that since Aug 1, more than 450 ships had carried 11 million tonnes (12 million U.S. tons) of Ukrainian grain and other foodstuffs around the world."Tens of millions of people, primarily in African countries, have been saved from starvation ... food prices are significantly lower than they would be without our food exports," he said in a video address.The agreement, initially reached in July, created a protected transit corridor and was designed to alleviate shortages by allowing exports to resume from three ports in Ukraine, a major producer of grains and oilseeds.