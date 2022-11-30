FTX’s LedgerX to Make $175 Million Available for Bankruptcy Pot

1
Allyson Versprille and Lydia Beyoud
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- LedgerX -- one of the few corners of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled crypto empire that remain solvent -- is preparing to make available $175 million for use in FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The money, which could be transferred as soon as Wednesday, comes from a $250 million fund that LedgerX had set aside for a bid to get regulatory approval to clear crypto derivatives trades without intermediaries. The firm, which is known as FTX US Derivatives, withdrew its application with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission as more than 100 FTX entities filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11.

A spokesman for the CFTC, which regulates LedgerX, said that the agency is aware of a planned transfer. Representatives for LedgerX and FTX didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The transfer to FTX’s bankruptcy estate would provide a fresh pool of money that could be made available to investors scrambling to recoup losses. Since bankruptcy was declared, new Chief Executive Officer John J. Ray III and advisers have been poring over the company’s books in search of cash, cryptocurrency and assets that could be sold to help repay creditors.

The chairman of the CFTC, Rostin Behnam, is slated to testify about the FTX collapse in a US Senate committee hearing on Thursday.

--With assistance from Hannah Miller and Jeremy Hill.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • World Can Still Meet Climate Targets With Action Now, BNEF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after a disappointing global climate summit, the world can still avoid the worst effects of climate change by speeding up electrification and renewables deployment and supporting development of hydrogen and carbon capture, according to new findings from BloombergNEF.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InT

  • TC Energy Dives as LNG Pipeline Is Hit With Higher Costs Again

    (Bloomberg) -- TC Energy Corp. warned of higher costs for its Coastal GasLink pipeline, adding another financial hurdle for a project that will supply Canada’s first major liquefied natural gas export plant.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to L

  • Chevron Finds Nearly Half Its Australia Staff Have Been Bullied

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. found almost half of employees and contractors in Australia have been bullied in the past five years and a third experienced sexual harassment, adding to shocking revelations of abuse across the nation’s key resources sector.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Pric

  • Coterra Energy to pay $16.29 million for Pennsylvania water contamination plea

    The Houston-based company, formerly known as Cabot Oil and Gas, will also make 75 years of water bills payments for the impacted residents, who were exposed to drinking water polluted with metals and high levels of methane. "Under this historic settlement, Coterra will now pay to build a new public water line that will provide clean, reliable drinking water for generations to come," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

  • Dollar near one-week high as traders prepare for Powell, payrolls tests

    The U.S. dollar stuck close to a one-week high on Wednesday, holding on to gains from a three-day rally, as investors braced for comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later and a crucial monthly jobs report at the end of the week. The euro hovered near a one-week low after German and Spanish consumer price figures came in weaker than expected, triggering a lowering of rate hike bets for the European Central Bank and pointing a spotlight at euro zone inflation due later Wednesday. The Aussie dollar, which often functions as a proxy trade on China's economic outlook, was steady after shaking off downward pressure from lower than forecast local inflation data and worse-than-expected Chinese manufacturer surveys.

  • Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy in wake of FTX fold

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors report news that BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey as the FTX collapse continues to ripple throughout the crypto space.

  • Asia stocks choppy as investors cautious after disappointing China data

    Asian shares wobbled on Wednesday as investors remain cautious about China's path to reopening its economy after it released disappointing manufacturing data, with China and Hong Kong stocks wiping out strong gains from the previous day. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index, though, opened down 0.4% and 0.3% respectively, with China's factory activity contracting at a faster-than-expected pace in November. China's factory activity deepened this month, an official survey showed on Wednesday, weighed down by softening global demand and COVID-19 restrictions.

  • FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried says he has just $100,000 in his bank account after running a company that was once worth $32 billion

    “Am I allowed to say a negative number?”

  • Russian occupiers in Mariupol prepare to "nationalise" abandoned property

    Russian occupation forces in Mariupol are putting together lists of abandoned property in order to "nationalise" it in the long run. Source: National Resistance Center Quote: "In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, the Russians are starting to put together lists of properties that have been abandoned by their owners due to the occupation.

  • 3 Signs You're Keeping Too Much Money in Your Checking Account

    Of all the money problems you could have, accidentally keeping too much of the green stuff in your checking sounds like a good thing. Have a look at your finances, considering what we discussed above.

  • Lack of usage vs. USC a ‘tough situation,’ Clemson’s Will Shipley says. Dabo weighs in

    Shipley averaged 8.8 yards per carry in a home loss to South Carolina but only carried the ball twice in the fourth quarter.

  • Disney patents new ride track system technology

    The Walt Disney Co.'s latest ride patent looks at how to add a new level of surprise to the theme park experience. The patent, "Park Ride with Drop Swing Propulsion," describes a system where a ride track can be transferred from an elevated track to a lower track with the ride vehicle on it, where the ride can continue on the new track system. "The new park ride design is particularly well suited for use in roller coasters, water rides and the like in which vehicles are configured to ride or roll, at least a portion of the time, upon a track," added the patent.

  • Does The Bahamas Have Enough Resources to Investigate FTX?

    CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses whether The Bahamas has enough resources to investigate the collapse of FTX, with reference to the pre-taped speech from the country’s Attorney General Ryan Pinder.

  • State Department acknowledges El Salvador tried to influence ‘certain election outcomes’

    The State Department denounced efforts by El Salvador to influence “certain election outcomes” in the U.S., after a California congresswoman accused the president of El Salvador and other Salvadoran officials of interfering in her race. “Throughout our last electoral process, we noted with alarm increasingly direct attempts by some Salvadorans to directly influence certain electoral…

  • Trevor Noah Mocks Trump’s Claim Ye ‘Expressed No Antisemitism’ at Dinner: Probably Didn’t Rap, But Still ‘A Rapper’ (Video)

    "Why do journalists still act surprised when Donald Trump does Donald Trump stuff?" Noah wondered aloud

  • FTX, Alameda Owe BlockFi More Than $1 Billion: Court Hearing

    "The Luna collapse really was the start of everything," lead attorney Joshua Sussberg said during the company's first day hearing.

  • Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2023 Instead

    The meme-stock craze that took over markets in the spring of 2021 boosted the prices of dog-inspired tokens like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to new heights. With rising interest rates and inflation driving investors to less speculative assets, neither may reach their previous highs again. Here's why Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech business formerly known as Square, is a top candidate for your portfolio in 2023.

  • Crypto Exchange Backed by Social Media Titan Line Shuts Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitfront, a crypto exchange backed by Japan’s social media giant Line Corp., said it’s shutting down amid challenges in a “rapidly evolving” industry.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at C

  • Dogecoin Jumps 22% in a Week Amid Twitter Payments Speculation

    The meme coin’s latest bull run may be related to the speculation that it could be involved in Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter.

  • Chinese artist Ai Weiwei says COVID protests will not shake government

    MONTEMOR-O-NOVO, Portugal (Reuters) - From his Portuguese home, Ai Weiwei, the high-profile Chinese dissident whose art has often criticized Beijing's policies, said the recent wave of protests would not shake Xi Jinping's government because the police would simply crush them into silence. Protesters have taken to the streets of Shanghai, Beijing and other cities in recent days to demonstrate against COVID-19 measures and restrictions on freedom, a show of civil disobedience that is unprecedented since leader Xi assumed power. Nearly three years into the pandemic, China says its policies are not geared toward having zero cases at all times but are about "dynamically" taking action when cases surface.