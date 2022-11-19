FTX Mayhem Fails to Scare Futures Exchanges Away From Crypto

Katherine Doherty and Isis Almeida
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Even as some of Wall Street’s old guard has an “I-told-you-so” moment after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, futures exchanges aren’t giving up on crypto.

Most Read from Bloomberg

CME Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy, who has been one of Bankman-Fried’s fiercest critics, said he won’t stop crypto-futures trading just because of “one bad actor.” Cboe Global Markets, another Chicago exchange, and software provider Trading Technologies also recommitted to digital assets in the wake of the FTX meltdown.

“I’m not prepared to say I’d delist it,” Duffy, 64, said in an interview this week, in which he recalled his spat with Bankman-Fried at an industry event in March. “We’ve been at the cutting edge of innovative products, but what we don’t do is do it in a reckless manner.”

Executives at futures exchanges had expressed concerns about FTX’s business model before the collapse. The bankruptcy of FTX potentially caused billions of dollars in losses for millions of account holders and sparked investigations into allegations of wrongdoing. It has also ensnared one of the biggest lenders in the crypto industry, Genesis, as well as Gemini, which halted redemptions, and BlockFi -- a lender previously bailed out by FTX.

“These events reinforce our strategy,” Chris Isaacson, chief operating officer and chair of Cboe’s digital board, said in an interview on Friday. “If there is ever a time where trust in markets need to be built and reinforced in digital assets, it’s now. That’s what we’re committed to doing.”

2008 Parallels

Isaacson said Cboe will continue with crypto-futures trading. Jason Shaffer, executive vice president of product management at Trading Technologies, said his firm will stay the course as well, and that customers want to engage in crypto in the same way they trade other currencies.

At a Futures Industry Association event this week, conference goers compared FTX’s collapsed to energy trader Enron Corp., which went under in 2001 and became a symbol of corporate fraud. And Christy Goldsmith Romero of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission went as far as to draw parallels to the worldwide financial crisis.

“Opaque, complex, leveraged, unregulated products, highly interconnected market, concerns about the quality of underlying assets, high potential for contagion risk,” she said. “These are the types of things that existed in 2008 that I see parallels with now.”

Bankman-Fried was a driving force behind a failed campaign to penetrate traditional finance. He proposed handling every step in a crypto derivative transaction: clearing trades and eliminating the middlemen that in many cases help spread the risk. If approved by the CFTC, the plan could have increased risks for the traditional industry and disrupted business models like CME’s that have been around since the late 1800s.

Fierce Critics

The plan drew attacks from Wall Street firms and heightened calls for more oversight of Bankman-Fried’s firm and its rivals. The idea was “rubbish from Day 1,” Duffy said. “I’m surprised so many people were enamored by his nonsense.”

Another critic of the plan was ICE’s founder and CEO Jeff Sprecher. At the FIA event in Chicago on Tuesday, he said, “Generally speaking, you can’t have an exchange, a market maker and a clearing settlement organization under one roof.”

Read More: FTX’s Crypto Kids Came Dangerously Close to Upending Futures

Bankman-Fried, 30, has been a key donor to the Democratic party. He gave nearly $40 million to candidates in the past two years, nearly all to Democrats, and has visited lawmakers in an effort to affect developing crypto regulations.

Duffy said he hoped politicians who received the donations from Bankman-Fried would return them, adding “I never bought into the whole thing.” Politicians who accepted his money will be quick to show “they are not influenced by that,” Sprecher said.

Regulators are probing whether Bankman-Fried and his associates misused customer funds, and his company’s collapse is adding urgency to a Washington push to transform the CFTC into a top crypto watchdog, the agency’s Chairman Rostin Behnam said in an interview at the FIA event.

Crypto Comeback

While the industry may take a breather for now, it will come back when confidence is restored, said Ram Vittal, North America CEO at Marex Group, a futures and options broker that has a partnership with Coinbase.

“What is the ingredient that will be the spark?” Vittal asked. “The proper regulatory framework that allows everybody a lot more conviction so that some of these FTX-like things don’t happen.”

Rob Creamer, CEO of Chicago-based proprietary trader Geneva Trading and chairman of FIA’s Principal Traders Group, said there may also be opportunities ahead.

“It’s dangerous to say there’s no value in crypto or the underlying technology because Sam did X, Y or Z,” he said. “Seeing what happened post-Enron, there may be a lot of opportunity for a reputable company with strong governance to pick up the pieces of FTX.”

--With assistance from Yueqi Yang.

(Updates with CFTC quote in eighth paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected Jason Shaffer’s title in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • FTX Latest: Firm Starts Asset Review as Part of Chapter 11

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX Trading Ltd. and about 100 affiliated companies are starting a strategic review of global assets as a part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will DecayMusk’s Twitter Fix-It Team Fades Out as Billionaire Says Transition Is Almo

  • Investor Studied Crypto For Years, Then Missed FTX’s Red Flags

    (Bloomberg) -- When Sam Bankman-Fried was all of 25 years old, he pitched his nascent crypto investment business to Silicon Valley investors -- only for them to laugh at him and his acolytes over their lack of experience and knowledge of crypto.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Wil

  • Tim Draper Says There Is One Catalyst That Will Trigger Bitcoin To Climb 1,400%

    Early Tesla investor and billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper believes that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will grow by 1,400% from its current value. What Happened: Draper says that the catalyst will be women who have become more dominant in retail cryptocurrency spending, and it will fuel the Bitcoin rally to $250,000. During a recent interview, Draper said that women control 80% of retail spending, which includes food, clothing, and shelter. However, he notes that "women only have, w

  • E. Jean Carroll is suing Trump again. Here's a rundown of all the pending litigation between the two.

    E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of rape in a 2019 essay and sued him for defamation because of how he responded. Now she's planning to sue again.

  • FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out $300 million during funding spree - WSJ

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sold a stake in the company worth $300 million when the crypto exchange raised capital last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing the firm's financial records and people familiar with the transaction. At the time, Bankman-Fried told investors it was a partial reimbursement of money he'd spent to buy out rival Binance’s stake in FTX a few months earlier, the report added. Bankman-Fried and FTX did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the matter.

  • FTX’s Alameda, affiliates had US$5 bln in liabilities end of Sept, court filing shows

    Alameda Research and its affiliates had about US$5.1 billion in liabilities as of Sept. 30, according to a bankruptcy court filing dated Nov. 17.

  • Legal education needs to be 'accessible to everyone,' says Yale Law School Dean

    “Law schools are not doing as good a job as they need to do about ensuring that legal education is accessible to everyone," Dean of Yale Law School told Yahoo Finance.

  • Higher Rates Mean ‘Bonds Are Back,’ JPMorgan’s Michele Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are finding value in bonds for the first time in a decade as higher interest rates make fixed-income attractive, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Bob Michele.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will DecayMusk’s Twitter Fix-It Team Fades Out as Billionaire

  • Wall Street Rebuffs Soft-Landing Dream as 92% Bet on Stagflation

    (Bloomberg) -- On the most optimistic corners of Wall Street, promising inflation data over the past week or so suggest the Federal Reserve may accomplish a soft landing after all.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will DecayMusk’s Twitter Fix-It Team Fades Out as Billionaire Says T

  • FTX begins strategic review, seeks court relief to pay critical vendors

    FTX, along with about 101 affiliated firms, also sought court relief to allow the operation of a new global cash management system and payment to its critical vendors. FTX will explore sales, recapitalisations or other strategic transactions for some of its units, the company's new Chief Executive officer John Ray said in a statement. In a court filing on Saturday FTX asked for permission to pay prepetition claims of up to $9.3 million to its critical vendors after an interim order and up to $17.5 million after the entry of the final order.

  • UK Energy Explorer Waldorf Seeks Up to $2 Billion for M&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Waldorf Production, a prolific buyer of oil and gas exploration assets in the North Sea, is seeking to raise as much as $2 billion to help bankroll more deals, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retake

  • Foot Locker (FL) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Foot Locker (FL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 16.51% and 2.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • You Found a Great Stock, Now Plan Your Trade

    Finding an outstanding stock to buy makes trading and investing much easier, but it is just the first step. The most common problems that traders experience are that they either find a good stock and then fail to fully profit from it, or the stock turns out to be a bad choice, and they allow a significant loss to occur. Rather than being proactive in managing the trade, we just sit there and hope that it works out.

  • Business Calendar: shopping test, soccer fest

    STORY: From a Black Friday test for U.S. retailers, to Qatar’s hopes for the World Cup, these are the stories to watch out for in business and finance over the coming days.['Black Friday' test for retailers]“Black Friday” will test whether U.S. consumers are still in the mood to spend. October retail sales rose more than expected, but economists fear inflation and rising rates will keep spending in check.[The dollar's dominance]After a year of dollar dominance, the tide may have turned on foreign exchange markets. Signs that inflation has peaked have seen the greenback slide from recent highs. Next week will test whether the bears are back in charge of the dollar. [Is the IMF's pessimism justified?]The IMF says the global economic outlook is even gloomier than it was a month ago. A slew of global business activity surveys will offer clues to whether it’s right. Purchasing managers’ indexes in most of Europe are already below the key 50-point level that separates growth and contraction. [China's key loan prime rates]China's central bank sets its key loan prime rates on Monday. That will test its pledge to step up support for the economy. Recent days have seen markets cheer pro-growth measures, including support for the country’s beleaguered property market. [World Cup gets into full swing]And the World Cup gets into full swing, with high stakes for host Qatar. It hopes the event will burnish its reputation, and boost domestic economic activity. But the soccer fest could yet be tarnished by disputes over everything from human rights to social restrictions.

  • Credit Suisse Believes In This Pharma Giant's Low Risk Growth Against Uncertain Backdrop

    Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $120. The analysts note that Merck's high, consistent earnings growth, which is considerably above peers, should be the key to outperformance over the next few years. The firm believes the growth is low risk, with drivers Keytruda and Gardasil well established and less affected in the near term by healthcare reforms under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) than peers. Related: Merck

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried criticizes regulators, regrets bankruptcy filing in latest interview

    A meltdown at FTX began after revelations a sister company relied heavily on a token issued by the crypto giant.

  • Why the Investing Pros Were Such Suckers for FTX

    With billions of dollars at stake, lots of smart people turned a blind eye to the crypto company’s red flags.

  • Stocks Eke Out Gains; Oil Tumbles as Demand Slows: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks ended with a slight gain Friday after shrugging off Federal Reserve warnings that there was more policy tightening to come. Oil futures fell on signs that the market is currently awash in supply.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will DecayMusk’s Twitter Fix

  • Pharrell’s GODA Completes Hilma af Klint NFT Art Auction Amid Family Complaints

    Descendants of the late Swedish abstract artist pushed back against the NFT drop, yet the official Hilma af Klint Foundation is onboard.

  • Sharon Stone Goes Topless In Her Latest IG Celebrating Her Body At 64

    Sharon Stone, 64, shared a topless bikini photo on Instagram, writing: “Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day.” Fans adored the glowing, confident shot.