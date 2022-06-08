FTX, OpenSea make the cut to Forbes Fintech 50
Nine cryptocurrency and blockchain companies, including crypto exchange FTX, made it to the 2022 list of the Forbes Fintech 50 released Tuesday, with all nine raising a total of US$6.5 billion in venture capital, according to the business magazine.
Fast facts
The latest list features private companies with operations in the U.S.
FTX, led by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, raised US$1.5 billion in private funding and is valued at US$32 billion, according to Forbes.
Non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea in January closed a US$300 million funding round, pumping the platform’s valuation to US$13.3 billion.
Forbes said crypto companies and business-to-business neobanks were particularly strong in obtaining venture capital.
Other blockchain firms in the list include analytics firm Chainalysis, stablecoin issuer Circle, infrastructure provider Paxos, crypto custodian Fireblocks, blockchain developer Alchemy, intelligence firm TRM Labs, and Avalanche creator Ava Labs.
