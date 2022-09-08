FTX partnership boosts GameStop despite mixed quarterly results

GameStop shares jumped over 11% in after-market trading on Wednesday following an announced partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange giant FTX US, which will focus on “new e-commerce and online marketing initiatives.”

Fast facts

The announcement came in tandem with GameStop’s quarterly net sales results, a figure that was down from the previous quarter and from the same period last year. Still, some investors appear optimistic about the company’s new relationships within the crypto space.

New leadership, including board chair and Chewy.com founder Ryan Cohen and Amazon veteran CEO Matt Furlong, plans to turn things around for the brick-and-mortar retailer by adapting it to digital shopping and Web 3.0.

GameStop launched a beta NFT marketplace in July, and “sales attributable to collectibles” rose from US$177.2 million in the prior year’s second quarter to US$223.2 million.

GameStop, often labeled as a meme stock — a stock that gained popularity through social media and internet memes — has experienced sharp fluctuations in share prices since 2021, but is down about 36% on the year as the company struggles to generate profits.

The company laid off employees across departments in July and announced the ousting of chief financial officer Mike Recupero.

