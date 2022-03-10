FTX Picks Stripe to Build Payments and Risk Mitigation Feature
Crypto exchange FTX has picked payment infrastructure company Stripe to build onboarding and identify verification features.
According to a Stripe statement Thursday, the goal is to make the process of opening and funding FTX accounts a more "seamless" experience for users.
Additionally, FTX will deploy "Stripe Radar," which seeks to lessen fraud risk. The application uses machine learning models and other signals to distinguish fraudsters from legitimate customers, according to the Stripe statement.
"The optimizations we made in our payments setup with Stripe deliver the smooth on-ramp experience FTX's growing customer base demands," said Tristan Yver, FTX.US' head of strategy.
FTX.US President Brett Harrison said the company is already seeing far faster speeds of know-your-customer (KYC) processing, higher rates of automated approvals,and an overall improved user experience for customers.
Stripe co-founder John Collison said in a Tweet Thursday that the company now supports crypto businesses including exchanges, on-ramps, wallets and NFT marketplaces. “Not just pay-ins but payouts, KYC and identity verification, fraud prevention, and lots more,” he tweeted.
