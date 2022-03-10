FTX Picks Stripe to Build Payments and Risk Mitigation Feature

TechCrunch

When Regina Ye was in college, she was a Shopify seller and recalls being so fed up with advertising solutions that she spent finals week staying up late to figure out how ads worked on Facebook and Amazon. There were two things that frustrated her: one was the complex structure of monetizing those channels effectively, and the other was the lack of direct promotional tools made available by the retail channels she was selling through, which she thought would be both less saturated and competitive than Facebook and Google. During her time as product lead at Hopin Ye met Stanford professor Michael Ostrovsky, who is an expert in marketplace design and auction theory, and Francisco Larrain, a serial entrepreneur who had an early exit to Groupon and led its engineering.