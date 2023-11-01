FTX: Prosecutors accuse Crypto King Sam Bankman-Fried of 'deceit'

Natalie Sherman & Noor Nanji - BBC Business
·2 min read
0
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is questioned by prosecutor Danielle Sassoon during his fraud trial
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is questioned by prosecutor Danielle Sassoon during his fraud trial

Prosecutors have accused former crypto boss Sam Bankman-Fried of deceit as his US fraud trial draws to a close, claiming he repeatedly lied to customers, the public and the jury.

Mr Bankman-Fried is facing charges of fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors say he precipitated the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, by stealing billions of dollars from customers.

He denies the charges, claiming he was unaware of what was happening.

Prosecutor Nick Roos said such arguments were not "remotely credible".

"This was a pyramid of deceit built by the defendant on a foundation of lies and false promises," he told the jury that will decide his fate.

"He took the money, he knew it was wrong and he did it anyway because he thought he was smarter and better… He thought he could talk his way out of it," he added. "That ends with you."

Prosecutors for the US government have argued that Mr Bankman-Fried directed special systems to be set up, such as a massive line of credit, that allowed his crypto hedge fund Alameda Research to take billions in FTX customer deposits.

They say he then spent the money to repay Alameda lenders, buy property, make investments and political donations.

When FTX collapsed last year, $8bn (£6.6bn) in customer funds was missing, owed by Alameda.

"There is just one person who had the motive" for such activity, Mr Roos said.

"This is not about complicated issues of crypto urgency, it's not about hedging, it's not about technical jargon," Mr Roos said. "It's about deception, it's about stealing, it's about greed."

He challenged Mr Bankman-Fried's testimony, saying he had become a "different person" depending on whether he faced friendly questions from his own lawyers or cross-examination by the government.

Lawyers for the two sides are expected to spend much of Wednesday summing up their cases for the jury before it starts deliberating.

Mr Bankman-Fried faces decades in prison if convicted.

The 31-year-old is a former billionaire and was arrested last year after the collapse of his firm, FTX.

The downfall left many customers unable to recover their funds.

Before the collapse of his companies, he was known for socialising with celebrities and appearing frequently in Washington DC and in the media with a head of wild curls to discuss the sector.

The rapid growth of his firm and his deal-making last year, when a market downturn hit other firms, earned him the moniker the "Crypto King".

During the trial that began early in October, the entrepreneur admitted he had made "mistakes" in managing his business empire, but said that he never committed fraud.

He depicted himself as overwhelmed by work and claimed he only became aware of the issues facing Alameda when it was too late.

He said the problems at the company arose because his instructions were ignored by employees, including his former girlfriend.

Recommended Stories

  • SBF’s risky gamble to testify concludes as FTX trial nears end

    The government ended its cross-examination of Sam Bankman-Fried Tuesday, concluding a contentious clash in the trial’s final days.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in his own defense in FTX trial

    The decision by Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in his criminal trial is a gamble that carries significant risks for the FTX founder.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried tells judge he relied on advice from lawyers at FTX

    Sam Bankman-Fried faced a judge but not a jury Thursday as he began his own defense of actions he took during FTX's dramatic collapse.

  • SBF's dilemma in FTX trial: Should he speak in his own defense?

    Sam Bankman-Fried will have to decide this week whether he wants to take the stand and explain what happened at FTX in his own words.

  • SBF trial: Everything to know from the FTX courtroom ahead of his testimony

    The trial of Bankman-Fried, the former CEO and co-founder of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is entering its next chapter as proceedings resume Thursday. As confirmed during a teleconference Wednesday, SBF will be taking the stand, along with a handful of other witnesses as the onus shifts toward the defense after the prosecution brought its case to its conclusion. As former federal prosecutor Josh Naftalis told TechCrunch, SBF taking to the stand in his own trial is a "Hail Mary" ahead of a verdict and potential sentencing for seven counts tied to fraud and money laundering.

  • Another member of SBF's inner circle says crimes were committed at FTX

    Former FTX exec Nishad Singh testified Monday that he knew customer money had been transferred to a trading firm controlled by Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • SBF defense in FTX trial: 'There was no theft'

    The defense of the fallen crypto star began on Wednesday as Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney argued that his client 'didn't intend to defraud anyone.'

  • SBF trial brings in FTX exec and experts, NY AG sues three crypto firms for fraud, Reddit kills blockchain program and FTC sues bankrupt Voyager

    On Thursday, Can Sun, former FTX general counsel, took the stand to testify on behalf of the prosecution’s case against Bankman-Fried. Sun dove into the company’s terms of service, how he documented loans from Alameda to FTX executives and the reason he eventually resigned, which you can read about here. Nishad Singh, a former FTX executive and head of engineering, testified earlier this week that he, Bankman-Fried and other executives at the exchange and its sister company Alameda Research spent $8 billion worth of customer funds.

  • Ex-SDNY prosecutor says Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang and Nishad Singh probably won’t get jail time

    In recent weeks, all three parties took the stand to testify against Sam Bankman-Fried at his trial in the Southern District of New York courthouse. Wang, Ellison and Singh are facing up to 50, 110 and 75 years in prison, respectively.

  • FTX misused customer funds, accounting expert who assisted in Enron prosecution testifies

    The Sam Bankman-Fried trial is 11 days in and witnesses continue to take the stand on behalf of the prosecution’s case. The defamed former co-founder of FTX and Alameda is on trial for seven criminal charges related to fraud and money laundering. On Wednesday, Peter Easton, an accounting professor at University of Notre Dame, testified regarding whether or not the FTX collapse was predicated on fraud.

  • FTX execs blew through $8B — testimony reveals how

    Singh's testimony, which kicked off the third week of Bankman-Fried’s trial, provides fresh details of exactly where that money went. Singh, who has already pled guilty to fraud, money laundering and violation of campaign finance laws, said Monday that he learned of the massive hole in Alameda's books as a result of a coding error that "prevented the correct accounting" of user deposits by around $8 billion. Singh's testimony helps corroborate the statements given by three previous prosecution witnesses, all of whom were in Bankman-Fried's inner circle: FTX CTO Gary Wang, Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX engineer Adam Yedidia.

  • SBF started a $2 billion venture fund using Alameda loans

    Ellison also testified that Bankman-Fried wanted to name the firm "FTX Ventures," despite it being funded by Alameda, because "Alameda's brand was less good," than the crypto exchange's. Ellison testified Tuesday as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial.

  • Third Point managing director doubles down on SBF investor fraud in trial testimony

    Robert Boroujerdi, managing director at Third Point, testified on Thursday at Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial in assistance with the government’s case to try and find the defendant guilty on seven counts related to fraud and money laundering. Boroujerdi formerly served as the head of global securities research at Goldman Sachs. Third Point is an institutional alternative asset manager that serves pension funds, endowments and high-net-worth individuals.

  • SBF's problem in FTX trial is evidence from his closest friends

    Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.

  • 'Marked to zero': Paradigm testimony at SBF trial points to investor fraud

    The testimony of Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Paradigm, at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial may help the prosecution convince jurors that the former crypto mogul defrauded investors. Huang testified Thursday that he and his firm were in the dark about a range of business practices at FTX, red flags that would have affected his decision to invest in the company. Namely, FTX's use of customer funds to prop up Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research.

  • Alameda Research's ex-CEO Caroline Ellison testifies, claims SBF directed her to commit crimes

    Caroline Ellison, the ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial, claiming that the former FTX CEO directed her to commit fraud and money laundering crimes. Ellison added that while she ran Alameda, she took several billion dollars from customers to invest in other projects and repay debts to lenders through an “essentially unlimited line of credit.” Alameda took $14 billion in total from customers, but “some we were able to pay back,” Ellison testified.

  • SBF trial: Meet the 12 jurors deciding the FTX verdict

    The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.

  • Following the SBF trial, 3AC arrest and Q3 web3 funding drops

    The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.

  • Leah Remini lists mansion for the 3rd time this year: The $12.5M property by the numbers

    The "King of Queens" actress is trying to unload her L.A. home of 20 years, putting the lavish property back on the market for the third time this year at a reduced price of $12.5 million.

  • The Fantasy Football Numbers Do Lie: Chris Olave's disappointing season will continue

    Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at some stats that might be misleading fantasy managers when it comes to the value of four players.