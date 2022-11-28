FTX Received Some Customer Deposits Via Bank Accounts Held by Alameda

Yueqi Yang and Max Reyes
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- As everything was collapsing around him, Sam Bankman-Fried talked casually about the way FTX had accessed regulated banks otherwise out of reach to the crypto exchange: Through his trading firm, Alameda Research.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The arrangement arose because banks were reluctant to do business with crypto companies including FTX, according to people familiar with the matter. To work around the problem, some FTX customers were instructed to send wire transfers via Alameda, which was allowed to have accounts at Silvergate Capital Corp., a cryptocurrency and fintech bank, the people said. Some FTX customers continued to send wire transfers as recently as this year, according to one of the people, who requested anonymity discussing private transactions.

The arrangement further spotlights the tangled relationship between FTX and Alameda, which emerged as a quagmire of lax record-keeping and poor centralized controls at the heart of the empire’s unraveling. Advisers overseeing the group’s ruins have more broadly pointed to a potential commingling of digital assets, raising concerns about misuse of customer funds and making ties between the two firms a likely focus for regulators and investigators probing the collapse.

Sam Bankman-Fried declined to give a comment. Representatives for FTX didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A representative for Silvergate said it’s a federally regulated and state-chartered bank “whose solutions are built on a deep-rooted commitment and proprietary approach to regulatory compliance.” The bank doesn’t comment on customers or their activities as a matter of firm policy, the representative said.

Complicated Facts

Whether the arrangement constitutes any wrongdoing would depend on facts including if the banks in question knew about the setup, according to Alma Angotti, a former enforcer with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and US Treasury Department who now works as a partner at the consulting firm Guidehouse.

“It’s very bad practice and risk management in any book to mingle your customer funds with counterparty funds and other funds,” Angotti said. “This is a complicated set of facts and it’s hard to say at this point what was violated. It’s bad risk management and it’s sloppy at the very least.”

In a recent Twitter message exchange with news website Vox, Bankman-Fried acknowledged that people could wire money to Alameda’s bank account to get money to FTX. Over the years, it “looks like people wired $8 billion to Alameda,” he said.

Silvergate, based in La Jolla, California, is one of the few Federal Reserve member banks that help customers move dollars and euros into crypto exchanges, a process known as “on-ramp” in the industry. Its Silvergate Exchange Network has been a key offering for exchanges and other businesses that deal in digital assets.

Silvergate has said that deposits from FTX represented less than 10% of the $11.9 billion in deposits from digital-asset customers on the company’s platform as of Sept. 30.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ChainUp’s Subsidiary Bedrock Trust Launches Decentralized Data Storage Fund

    The Fund will provide accredited investors an opportunity to venture into the Web3 space and invest in decentralized storage solutions via a licensed fund manager.

  • BlockFi Sold $239 Million of Crypto, Warned of Job Cuts Before Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- BlockFi Inc. sold about $239 million of its own cryptocurrency and warned almost 250 workers that they would lose their jobs in the run-up to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, court papers show. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Coming RecessionBlockFi sold the holdings to cover expected bankruptcy expenses and isn’t plannin

  • BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

    This past year has been hectic for the crypto lending platform BlockFi, and today is no different as the company shared an announcement that it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. Bain Capital Ventures, partners of DST Global, Pomp Investments and Tiger Global co-led the round with participation from a number of other firms.

  • Factbox-From BlockFi to Genesis, crypto firms reel from exposure to FTX

    Here are some firms that have given information about their exposure to FTX. In July, FTX had signed a deal with an option to buy BlockFi for up to $240 million. Genesis said in a tweet on Nov. 10 that its derivatives business has approximately $175 million in locked funds on FTX.

  • Marathon Oil's Solid Balance Sheet & Shareholder Returns Prompt 30% Price Target Hike By This Analyst

    Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE: MRO) and raised the price target from $37 to $48. The analyst said Q3 earnings were strong for Marathon, with production out of Delaware exceeding expectations. Buybacks impressed to the upside as the company paid out ~80% of operational cash flow for the quarter, he added. The only miss was on capex, Marathon had to raise their guidance from $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion for the year. Free

  • Fed’s Brainard Says String Of Supply Shocks Keeps Inflation Risks High

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said US central bankers must lean against the risk of inflation expectations rising above the 2% target in a world where inflation may be less stable than in recent decades.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Coming Recession“In the presence of a protracted series of supply shocks and h

  • Mark Cuban: Here's why we couldn't close the Shark Tank-infused Woobles deal

    A Triangle startup saw its Amazon sales take off after appearing on "Shark Tank." But mega startup investor Mark Cuban says a deal failed to come to fruition.

  • Intel names lead construction company for New Albany semiconductor fabs

    Intel Corp. has chosen construction and engineering firm Bechtel Corp. as the lead general contractor for construction of its $20 billion first two semiconductor fabrication facilities in New Albany.

  • Fundstrat saw Bitcoin hitting $200,000 before it fell to $16,000. Here’s why they’re still hopeful after a ‘horrific year’ for crypto

    “It’s an important moment for the industry,” Fundstrat’s Tom Lee said. “I think there's a lot of people throwing gasoline in a crowded theater and yelling ‘fire.’”

  • Fed Officials Say More Rate Hikes Coming; Williams Flags Path to Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Fed policymakers stressed on Monday that they will raise borrowing costs further to curb inflation, with one key official saying that he sees interest rates heading somewhat higher than he had forecast a couple of months ago.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Coming Recession“Stronger demand for labor, stronger demand in the

  • Analyst Says Coinbase 'A Waste Of Time', Taylor Swift's Concert Fiasco Under DOJ Probe, Shopify Clocks Record Black Friday Sales: Top Stories Monday, Nov. 28

    CNBC After FTX Collapse, 'Crypto Is Dead' And Coinbase' A Waste Of Time:' Mizuho Analyst Dan Dolev, a Mizuho Americas analyst, believes that crypto may be finished after the recent troubles at FTX (FTT/USD), a bankrupt crypto exchange. Dolev said in an interview with CNBC that he thinks "crypto is dead" and "investing in Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is just a waste of time." Wall Street Journal Did AOC Prompt A Justice Department Investigation Over A Taylor Swift Concert? The U.S. Justice Department

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Since 2016, Warren Buffett Has Bought $9 Billion More of This Stock Than Apple and Chevron, Combined!

    There's a very good reason everyone from Wall Street professionals to retail investors closely eye billionaire Warren Buffett's buying and selling activity. Since he took over as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO in 1965, he's outpaced the aggregate return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 120! While not infallible, the Oracle of Omaha has demonstrated a penchant for running circles around the broad market indexes.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    This year, some of the most talked-about companies completed stock splits. These operations offer existing shareholders more shares -- but the value of their investment and the market value of the company remain the same.

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • 8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    There is no one-size-fits-all strategy that has the potential to make investors wealthy over time, but there are few approaches that have a better track record of success than investing in dividend stocks. Companies that pay dividends are often successful, profitable businesses -- year in, year out -- which have generally proven over time that they can withstand market cycles and recessions. The asset managers at Hartford Financial Services looked at the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 and found there was not a single decade in which dividend stocks in the index didn't generate positive returns, even when the broader market was losing money for investors.

  • Billionaire investor Howard Marks touts a bargain boom as interest-rate fears grip markets - and predicts a surge in companies going bankrupt

    Marks sees a chance to scoop up cheap assets as fears of inflation, interest-rate hikes, and a potential recession weigh on prices.

  • One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street

    You probably don't need the reminder, but this has been an abysmal year for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors, alike. Since hitting their all-time highs between mid-November 2021 and the first couple of days of January, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively plummeted by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. Over the past six weeks (or a bit longer for the Dow), all three indexes have given optimists a reprieve.