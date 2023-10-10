FTX reportedly transferred $500 million of crypto onto a USB stick to stop it from being stolen by hackers

Tom Carter
·2 min read
0
Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX cofounder Sam Bankman-Fried faces charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

  • Hackers stole millions of dollars of crypto from FTX after the company declared bankruptcy.

  • At the time, the company transferred $500 million onto a USB drive to safeguard it, per Wired.

  • FTX dramatically imploded late last year. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is on trial over fraud charges.

FTX employees reportedly scrambled to stop hackers from making off with $1.1 billion in crypto as the crypto exchange went into meltdown late last year.

According to a report from Wired, FTX adviser Kumanan Ramanathan held as much as $500 million worth of assets on a USB drive for several hours to protect it from hackers.

Unnamed sources told Wired that Kumanan then hunkered down in his office with FTX general counsel Ryne Miller to safeguard the USB in the early hours of the morning after FTX declared bankruptcy.

At some point between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., the pair called 911 to request police protection, over fears the hack was coming from the inside and that the thieves might try and physically steal the storage device.

The hackers ultimately made off with around $415 million worth of crypto assets, a figure confirmed by FTX's bankruptcy lawyers earlier this year.

Staff at FTX first became aware of the hack on the evening of November 11 but were unable to stop it as only Sam Bankman-Fried and his trusted lieutenants knew how to control the crypto wallets being drained.

Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO of FTX that day and did not appear in the crisis virtual meeting employees convened to address the hack, per Wired.

Executives at the collapsing crypto exchange scrambled to track down and move FTX's remaining funds into secure offline "cold storage" wallets managed by digital asset trust company BitGo.

"They were scrubbing various systems trying to find where various private keys were, where assets were held," an anonymous former FTX employee told Wired. "It was just chaos."

FTX's security failures have been well documented since the crypto exchange collapsed last year.

Bankman-Fried is currently on trial over his role in FTX's demise and has pleaded not guilty to seven charges including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The FTX debtors, who are handling the bankruptcy estate, declined to comment when contacted by Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Why FTX trial could turn on the testimony of Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend

    Caroline Ellison was Sam Bankman Fried's deputy and onetime romantic partner. Today she takes the stand to testify against him.

  • SBF Trial: The latest updates from the FTX collapse’s courtroom drama

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is on trial for alleged fraud and conspiracy as he led the company’s swift rise and implosion. For those unfamiliar with the case, her breakdown of how FTX went from the third-largest crypto exchange valued at a peak of $32 billion to bankruptcy will get you up to speed. You can also follow along with her and the TechCrunch team’s coverage in the Chain Reaction newsletter, which drops Thursdays at 12 pm PT, and the Chain Reaction podcast, which will hit your feed every Thursday.

  • SBF's problem in FTX trial is evidence from his closest friends

    Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.

  • SBF’s trial has started, this is how he and FTX got here

    The highly anticipated criminal trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, started Tuesday to determine whether he’s guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. The 31-year-old co-founded FTX in 2019; within a few years the once third-largest crypto exchange’s valuation hit $32 billion at its peak. Before FTX, Bankman-Fried co-founded crypto-trading firm Alameda Research in 2017.

  • SBF defense in FTX trial: 'There was no theft'

    The defense of the fallen crypto star began on Wednesday as Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney argued that his client 'didn't intend to defraud anyone.'

  • A social worker, nurse, and librarian will help determine SBF’s fate in FTX trial

    Most of the New Yorkers picked to serve on the jury of Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial have little connection to the worlds of crypto or finance.

  • 'Marked to zero': Paradigm testimony at SBF trial points to investor fraud

    The testimony of Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Paradigm, at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial may help the prosecution convince jurors that the former crypto mogul defrauded investors. Huang testified Thursday that he and his firm were in the dark about a range of business practices at FTX, red flags that would have affected his decision to invest in the company. Namely, FTX's use of customer funds to prop up Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research.

  • Following the SBF trial, 3AC arrest and Q3 web3 funding drops

    The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.

  • SBF trial: Meet the 12 jurors deciding the FTX verdict

    The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.

  • SBF, riding high on FTX, wanted to buy off Trump to cancel a presidential re-run

    Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?

  • Alameda had a $65B line of credit and 'unlimited withdrawals'

    Prior to Wang taking the stand, there was a 15-minute break during which Bankman-Fried looked visibly irritated. At one point his father, Joseph Bankman, patted his mother, Barbara Fried, on the back, said something and laughed. On the stand, Wang admitted that he committed wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud.

  • US government confirms it didn’t offer any plea deals to Sam Bankman-Fried

    On the first day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, in a dark mahogany-walled courtroom at the Southern District of New York, federal district Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the U.S. government if it had ever offered any plea offers to the defendant. The jury selection process began Tuesday, and the room was quiet and sober, except for conversations involving the judge, both parties and the prospective jurors. The seven charges being presented against Bankman-Fried are serious, but Judge Kaplan presided with a more playful, friendly and positive air.

  • 23andMe resets user passwords after genetic data posted online

    Days after user personal surfaced online, the genetic testing company 23andMe said it’s requiring all users to reset their passwords “out of caution.” On Friday, 23andMe confirmed that hackers had obtained some users' data, but stopped short of calling the incident a data breach. The company said that the hackers had accessed “certain accounts” of 23andMe users who used passwords that were not unique to the service — a common technique where hackers try to break into victim’s accounts using passwords that have already been made public in previous data breaches.

  • Cardinals RB James Conner reportedly out multiple weeks with knee injury

    Conner injured his knee during Sunday's loss to the Bengals.

  • Fantasy Hockey Bold Predictions: Booms, Busts & Connor Bedard

    Jon Litterine high sticks some hot takes for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season — which of his predictions will come true?

  • Josh McDaniels praises Marcus Peters for horse-collar penalty vs. Packers: 'That’s a really smart play'

    Coaches don't usually encourage penalties, but this one might have saved the game.

  • Cozy Earth’s buttery-soft bedsheets, pajamas and more are up to 35% off today and tomorrow

    They can help keep you cooler at night. The post Cozy Earth’s buttery-soft bedsheets, pajamas and more are up to 35% off today and tomorrow appeared first on In The Know.

  • The best Prime Day Lightning Deals

    For every Prime Day deal, there's an even better Lightning deal. These are the ones to shop today!

  • Real estate groups implore the Fed to stop rate hikes as housing activity deteriorates

    The Mortgage Bankers Association, the National Association of Realtors, and the National Association of Home Builders are urging Fed Chair Jerome Powell to stop raising interest rates.

  • A 50-inch Amazon Fire TV for $150 — a record low — and more Prime Day device deals

    Better than Black Friday: Score legendary discounts (up to 60% off!) on Echo Dots, Ring, Blink and more.