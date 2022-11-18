FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out $300 million during funding spree - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows FTX logo and representation of cryptocurrencies
·1 min read

(Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sold a stake in the company worth $300 million when the crypto exchange raised capital last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing the firm's financial records and people familiar with the transaction.

At the time, Bankman-Fried told investors it was a partial reimbursement of money he'd spent to buy out rival Binance’s stake in FTX a few months earlier, the report added.

Bankman-Fried and FTX did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the matter.

The Journal's report cited FTX's October 2021 funding round where the company had raised $420 million from a clutch of big name investors including Temasek and Tiger Global, valuing the crypto exchange at $25 billion.

Last week, FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection and Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive, after Binance walked away from its proposed acquisition.

Several crypto firms have since been bracing for a fallout from the FTX collapse, with many counting their exposure in millions to the beleaguered exchange.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Recommended Stories

  • Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

    Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months and its third since 2018. The state completed an execution in July, but only after a three-hour delay caused at least partly by the same problem with starting an IV line.

  • 3 Silver Mining Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges

    Despite the ongoing downtrend in silver prices weighing on the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Silver industry, BVN, MAG and VZLA are likely to gain from solid growth projects, efforts to improve operational efficiency and lower costs.

  • Missouri state pension system lost money in crypto collapse tied to investment in FTX

    T.J. Carlson, the pension fund’s chief investment officer, informed the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System’s board of the loss on Thursday, two sources familiar with the investment told The Star Friday.

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial: sentencing underway after four-month trial

    Theranos founder faces up to 20 years in prison on four counts of defrauding investors after her blood testing firm collapsed

  • China pushes back on FBI claims of Chinese 'police stations' in U.S.

    China on Friday pushed back on claims it was operating 'police stations' on U.S. soil, calling the sites volunteer-run, after the FBI director said he was "very concerned" about unauthorized stations that have been linked to Beijing's influence operations. Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published a report in September revealing the presence of dozens of Chinese police "service stations" in major cities around the world, including New York. FBI Director Christopher Wray told a Senate hearing on Thursday that it was "outrageous" that the Chinese government would attempt to set up a police presence in the United States, saying it "violates sovereignty and circumvents standard judicial and law enforcement cooperation processes."

  • Binance’s CZ on FTX: 'We were the last straw that broke the camel’s back'

    Binance co-founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, commented on the collapse of FTX at TechCrunch Sessions: Crypto 2022. CZ believes the implosion of FTX is a negative event in the short term, but it will have a positive effect over the long term. “Many consumers are really hurt financially, they have money stuck on FTX, etc. That's going to really shake confidence and credibility in the industry,” CZ said.

  • Dubai’s Vacant Palm Island Plots Reveal Risks of Luxury Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- For 14 years, Muhammad Azam has been waiting for construction to start on a five-bedroom luxury villa he bought on the largest -- but least developed -- of Dubai’s famous palm-shaped artificial islands that jut out into the Persian Gulf.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over

  • They Burned Down Crypto. Now They Want a Comeback

    On Wednesday, Vox published a bombshell interview with former crypto exchange FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, where the 30-year-old crypto trader all but revealed he had, in fact, co-mingled customer funds with those of his hedge fund, Alameda Research. This would be a problem on its own, as it violated FTX’s terms-of-service as well as likely falls afoul of wires or securities laws. Bankman-Fried’s crime, which “wasn’t quite lending [customer deposits] out” but something “messier,” “more organic” and “reasonable” than that, was compounded after a run on his exchange left up to one million FTX users without access to their funds.

  • Elizabeth Holmes arrives at court for sentencing

    A federal judge on Friday will decide whether disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology. (Nov. 18) (AP video by Terry Chea)

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $5

    Cathie Wood has built her career on holding contrarian views and her Ark Invest firm has been known to go against the grain. As such, 2022’s bear market has done little to change her stance. In fact, recently, Wood has been arguing that the Fed’s aggressive monetary stance in its ongoing efforts to curb soaring inflation is misguided. Highlighting deflationary signals, Wood says that unless it changes tack, the Fed’s actions could result in a repeat of the the Great Depression. “If the Fed does

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock

    Warren Buffett is widely hailed as the greatest value investor of all time. A look at Berkshire's holdings reveals a host of sensible, inexpensively valued bank and financial stocks along with a handful of consumer staples and energy names. While Buffett has long had a penchant for financials, he hasn't been particularly noted as a tech investor, aside from his investment in Apple, which has become Berkshire's top holding.

  • 3 of the Most Popular Stocks on the Planet Could Plunge 44% to 57%, According to Wall Street

    Popularity doesn't always translate to profitability -- at least according to these Wall Street analysts.

  • A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion

    FTX's new CEO John Ray III oversaw the liquidation of Enron and said: "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls."

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought This Absurdly Cheap Stock -- Should You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the most renowned investors of all time, so when he takes a new position, investors tend to take notice. According to Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing, one of Buffett's newest positions is Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX), putting the spotlight on the siding and wood building products maker. The stock was up 10% in after-hours trading following the news, indicating that Buffett's buy is leading investors to take a new interest in Louisiana-Pacific.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 1984, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    The telecom giant has had a tumultuous history since its phone monopoly was broken up nearly 40 years ago.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying in a Bear Market

    These wealthy hedge fund managers were buying stocks as the market was falling in the third quarter.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Soar 688% to 924%, According to Wall Street

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for bold predictions. Unfortunately, those gains have since evaporated, but Wood hasn't budged from her medium-term price targets on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), both of which rank among the top three holdings in the Ark Innovation ETF. Specifically, Ark estimates Tesla will trade at a split-adjusted $1,533 per share by 2026, which implies 688% upside from its current share price.

  • Solana Loses $1 Billion in USDT to Ethereum in Tether Chain Swap

    The chain swap announcement comes as Solana faces difficulties.

  • This is the chart that rattled U.S. financial markets on Thursday

    A chart presented by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday puts the "sufficiently restrictive zone" for the fed-funds rate at between 5% and 7%.