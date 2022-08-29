FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Crypto Exchange Is Planning to Acquire Huobi

Reuters

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday dismissed complaints from Taiwan about repeated harassment by Chinese drones very close to Taiwanese-controlled islands as "not worth fussing about", prompting Taipei to label Beijing as nothing more than thieves. Since China began war games and military drills near Taiwan earlier this month after the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Chinese-claimed island, the government in Taipei has reported repeated flights by drones on islets it controls close to the Chinese coast. Video from at least two of these drone missions have circulated widely on Chinese social media.