FTX’s Systems Gave Alameda Trades a Secret Speed Edge, CFTC Says

FTX’s Systems Gave Alameda Trades a Secret Speed Edge, CFTC Says
Joanna Ossinger and Sidhartha Shukla
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading house Alameda Research had a secret speed advantage when executing orders on his now-collapsed FTX crypto exchange, according to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Alameda, which also tumbled into bankruptcy last month along with FTX, was able to skirt certain portions of the exchange’s trading architecture and sidestep some automated verification processes, the CFTC said in a complaint filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

“These advantages were not publicly disclosed” and yielded a “significant speed advantage,” the CFTC said.

While most or all other customers accessing the FTX platform through an application programming interface — API — “had their transaction orders routed through the FTX system, Alameda was able to bypass certain portions of the system and gain faster access to the API,” according to the suit.

‘Time Advantage’

“Alameda’s transaction orders were received several milliseconds faster than those of other API users,” the CFTC said. “In the high-frequency trading sector, this is a significant time advantage.”

The features of Alameda’s account at FTX also allowed the trading shop to avoid automated steps like verifying available funds ahead of executing a transaction, according to the lawsuit.

If other customers “placed several orders at once, these checks occurred in sequential order, so that each transaction could be confirmed as viable,” the CFTC alleged. “This did not apply to the Alameda account.”

Bankman-Fried’s spokesman Mark Botnick declined to comment on the specific CFTC claims about a speed advantage.

There were longstanding concerns in the crypto industry that Alameda was getting preferential treatment on FTX. As recently as September, Bankman-Fried said Alameda sent orders and accessed customer information the same way other users did.

The CFTC is suing Bankman-Fried, FTX and Alameda Research for violations of federal commodities laws. The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday accused him of carrying out a multi-year scheme to defraud investors. He’s also facing US criminal charges and was arrested Monday in the Bahamas.

For crypto market prices: CRYP; for top crypto news: TOP CRYPTO.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US attorney says ‘we are not done’ charging individuals for FTX collapse

    Multiple U.S. government agencies held a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the indictment of FTX’s former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. When asked whether the entities will bring charges against other individuals allegedly involved in the FTX collapse, Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said during the event, “I can only say this: Clearly, we are not done.” The meeting convened hours after the U.S. attorney’s office, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) all filed charges against Bankman-Fried earlier in the day.

  • Danske Bank Pleads Guilty to US Fraud, Will Forfeit $2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S admitted to fraud and will forfeit $2 billion to end a long-running US probe into money laundering at its Estonia branch, helping draw a line under the worst scandal in the bank’s recent history.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla St

  • Salesforce Gets Supreme Court Review of Shareholder’s Slack Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal by Salesforce Inc.’s Slack unit in a case that could bar some shareholders from suing over company statements issued as part of a direct listing.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sp

  • FTX Was Sam Bankman-Fried’s ‘Piggy Bank’ and 4 More Government Claims

    Federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried with eight counts of wire fraud and conspiracy.

  • US seizes 55 websites for illegally live-streaming World Cup

    Fifty-five websites have been seized for illegally live-streaming matches from the World Cup in Qatar, the US Justice Department said Monday.

  • Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly 30 years in prison for murder

    An extraordinary legal battle is taking place in a St. Louis courtroom this week over the future of a man who has spent most of his life in prison. St. Louis circuit attorney Kim Gardner said Lamar Johnson was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1995. “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

  • Swiss Central Bank Rate-Hike View Splits Economists Three Ways

    (Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank will almost certainly raise interest rates this week, but economists are split three ways on how aggressively officials will act to tame inflation that’s the lowest in the OECD.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Ne

  • Brittney Griner Plays Basketball for First Time Since Her Arrest: 'She's Doing Really, Really Well'

    "If she wants to play, it will be for her to share," her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN

  • Vanguard Predicts 'Global Recession' Next Year — You Should Listen

    Big mutual fund companies don't make bold calls often. So when they do, like Vanguard just did, it's wise to take notice.

  • Elon Musk booed for nearly 5 minutes straight at Dave Chappelle show in San Francisco

    Dave Chappelle told his fans to 'shut the f— up' after the crowd at his San Francisco comedy show booed his special guest, Elon Musk.

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • The Hospital Bill Was $674,856. Why Did the State Pay More Than $2 Million?

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, officials overseeing New Jersey’s employee health plan — which covers the state’s teachers, cops and other public workers — discovered something that made no sense. The state had been billed $674,856 for a patient’s care at NewYork-Presbyterian. But it had paid $2,026,524, some three times what it was charged.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That

  • Hit by COVID wave, companies in China strain to keep operations running normally

    From e-commerce giant JD.com to cosmetics brand Sephora, companies in China are rushing to minimise the impact of surging COVID infections - doling out test kits, encouraging more work from home and, in some cases, procuring truckloads of medicine. After unprecedented protests against oft-draconian COVID curbs, the world's second-largest economy abruptly dropped its zero-tolerance COVID stance last week. Anecdotally, in cities like Beijing and Wuhan, many workers and their families have succumbed to COVID, although official case numbers have fallen to under a fifth of a Nov. 27 peak as China now conducts much less testing.

  • CDs and Savings Accounts Are Offering the Best Yields in a Decade. 3 Ways to Put Your Cash to Work.

    With some CDs and online savings accounts offering the best yields in a decade, now is the time to be strategic with your savings.

  • Exclusive-How a secret software change allowed FTX to use client money

    In mid-2020, FTX's chief engineer made a secret change to the cryptocurrency exchange’s software. He tweaked the code to exempt Alameda Research, a hedge fund owned by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, from a feature on the trading platform that would have automatically sold off Alameda's assets if it was losing too much borrowed money. In a note explaining the change, the engineer, Nishad Singh, emphasized that FTX should never sell Alameda's positions.

  • The electric F-150 is such a smash hit, Ford's ramping up production again — and its scale shows why it's not sweating the startups

    Ford's F-150 Lightning factory is now operating on three shifts as the carmaker rushes to meet demand for its first all-electric pickup truck.

  • EU Plans to Propose €10 Billion Investment in Southeast Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union will propose a €10 billion ($10.6 billion) investment package to countries in Southeast Asia as the European bloc seeks to strengthen ties with the region to diversify supply chains and rally support against Russia.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathin

  • Ukraine Latest: Explosions Heard in Kyiv for First Time in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Wednesday for the first time in more than two weeks. The damage from the attacks wasn’t immediately clear, with one official saying some of the sounds came from air defense batteries targeting drones sent by Russian forces. Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential Campai

  • Portugal Coach Fernando Santos Says He Doesn't Regret Benching Cristiano Ronaldo

    Following Morocco's upset defeat of Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Portugal's Head Coach...

  • UFC champ Valentina Shevchenko keeping options open for next fight, two names in particular

    UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has two names in mind for her next title defense.