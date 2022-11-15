FTX Talking With ‘Dozens’ of Regulatory Agencies, Taps Directors

Jeremy Hill
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- FTX Group named a slate of new independent directors to oversee the collapsed crypto empire and is speaking with the US Attorney’s Office and ‘dozens’ of US and international regulatory agencies, according to new bankruptcy court papers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

John J. Ray III, who took the reins from Sam Bankman-Fried on Friday, appointed the new directors to ensure proper corporate governance during FTX’s bankruptcy, lawyers for the company wrote. Former US District Court Judge Joseph J. Farnan Jr. will serve as lead independent director, overseeing FTX Trading Ltd.

“Questions arose about Mr. Bankman-Fried’s leadership and the handling of FTX’s complex array of assets and businesses under his direction,” lawyers for the crypto company wrote. FTX plunged into bankruptcy court after facing “a severe liquidity crisis that necessitated the filing of these cases on an emergency basis.”

The moves were disclosed in some of the first court documents to hit FTX’s bankruptcy docket since the company and more than 100 related entities filed for Chapter 11 protection on Nov. 11. The filings show lawyers from Sullivan & Cromwell and advisers with Alvarez & Marsal are working to untangle the situation, which may involve more than a million creditors.

In the last three days, FTX representatives have been in contact with authorities that also include the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to the filing.

Other independent directors appointed include:

  • Matthew A. Doheny at FTX Trading Ltd.

  • Mitchell I. Sonkin at West Realm Shires Inc.

  • Matthew R. Rosenberg at Alameda Research LLC

  • Rishi Jain at Clifton Bay Investments LLC

(Updates headline and first paragraph to include discussions with regulators.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Says He's 'Improvising' His Cryptic One-Letter Tweets

    A bizarre series of tweets by the embattled former FTX CEO has Crypto Twitter scratching its collective head.

  • Health of FTX’s US Derivatives Arm Owed to Oversight, Says CFTC Chief Behnam

    FTX’s U.S. derivatives-trading subsidiary – the former LedgerX – remains standing while other parts of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire crumble, and that should be credited to its government oversight, said Rostin Behnam, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

  • G-20 Latest: Most Leaders Agree to Condemn Russia for War

    (Bloomberg) -- A majority of Group of 20 nations are set to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a joint statement drafted for the summit in Bali, Indonesia.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapHost Joko Widodo warned that 2023 co

  • Everything Is Suddenly Going Right for China’s Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks extended their sharp November rebound as moves by authorities to address the property crisis and signs of reduced US-China tensions boosted investor sentiment.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapThe Hang Seng

  • EV battery makers race to develop cheaper cell materials, skirting China

    U.S. and European startups are racing to develop new batteries using two abundant, cheap materials — sodium and sulfur — that could reduce China's battery dominance, ease looming supply bottlenecks and lead to mass-market electric vehicles (EVs). Today's EVs run on lithium ion batteries — mostly made with lithium, cobalt, manganese and high-grade nickel, whose prices have soared. The EVs of the future — those arriving after 2025 — could shift to sodium ion or lithium sulfur battery cells that could be up to two-thirds cheaper than today's lithium ion cells.

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Trims Bullish Stocks Call on Recession Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Marko Kolanovic took another step in backing off the bullish stocks call that he had maintained throughout much of the market’s rout this year.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapKolanovic, co-head of global research at JPM

  • Roundup: Seminole Ridge girls soccer records clean sheet against Palm Beach Gardens

    Submit nightly scores for publication to The Post!

  • World Cup 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch the Soccer Tournament Online for Free

    It’s almost kick-off time at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — here’s how to live stream the tournament for free online

  • Buffett-Backed Nubank Says Profit Tripled on Record Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- Nu Holdings Ltd., the Brazilian digital lender that counts Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. as a backer, posted third-quarter profits that beat analysts’ estimates, as stronger-than-expected revenue helped the fintech weather a surge in bad loans. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China

  • Cambodian leader leaves G-20 early after COVID-19 diagnosis

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country's capital. The diagnosis came as the heads of the G-20 leading economies and other nations began a two-day meeting on the Indonesian resort island. In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said he tested positive for the coronavirus Monday night and an Indonesian physician confirmed the diagnosis on Tuesday morning.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down

    The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. Atotech is a leader in chemistry solutions for advanced electronics in addition to providing a host of other products and services.

  • Lockheed Martin loses billions in stock value amid fake Twitter accounts, tweets

    The Fortune 500 company was one of a few brands that fell victim to Twitter's altered verification policy.

  • Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

    Bitcoin outflows from exchanges by investors big and small climbed with the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire, Glassnode figures show.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • ‘We’ll prove them all wrong.’ Michael Saylor, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, and El Salvador’s president defend crypto in the wake of FTX’s crash

    Cryptocurrency could survive the current downturn, but even industry backers say regulators need to step in.

  • COVID-Denying Medical Group Implodes Over Founder’s Extravagant Spending

    mpi34/MediaPunch/IPX via APWhen employees at leading COVID pseudoscience group America’s Frontline Doctors tried to log in to work last week, they found themselves locked out of their email accounts. The nonprofit quickly fell into factions, with employees holding rival Zoom meetings to plot who would take over the group.The organization’s exiled founder, Dr. Simone Gold, tried unsuccessfully to gain access to a private Zoom call, only to find herself stuck in a waiting room. In internal emails,

  • ‘The bear market rally has more room to run,’ Guggenheim says. Here are 2 stocks to bet on

    The October inflation numbers came out last week, and sparked solid gains in the markets. Investors were buoyed by better-than-expected price data when the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index came in at 7.7% annualized. This was below the 7.9% forecast, and a half-point lower than the September number – and it was widely taken as evidence that stubbornly high inflation of the last year or more may be starting to ease. Scott Minerd, chief investment officer from Guggenheim, doesn't b

  • Cryptocurrency Solana Collapses in FTX Scandal

    The token is the first big victim of the abrupt implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet

    The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows.