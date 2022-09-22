FTX in talks to raise US$1B in fundraising round: CNBC report

Sam Bankman-Fried‘s FTX is in talks with potential investors about a funding round that would keep the company’s valuation in line with prior financing at the start of the year, CNBC reported Wednesday.

FTX Trading Ltd.’s latest funding round in January raised US$400 million to bring the cryptocurrency exchange’s valuation up to about US$32 billion.

The company would use any additional capital to “fuel more deal-making,” anonymous sources told CNBC. The news agency added that existing investors include Singapore’s Temasek, SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 and Tiger Global Management.

FTX has positioned itself as a market consolidator this year, turning the Crypto Winter that is distressing peers and rivals in the space into a buying and lending opportunity.

In July, FTX signed a deal allowing it to buy lender BlockFi, and the company was reportedly in talks about an acquisition of South Korean Bithumb. FTX is also reportedly a top bidder on Voyager’s bankrupt crypto lender and its assets.

Based in the Bahamas, FTX is privately held and hasn’t suffered from stock volatility like the exchange Coinbase, which has lost over three-quarters of its value this year.

