FTX trial stirs up more chaos as ex Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison testifies on faulty balance sheets, bribes and more

Jacquelyn Melinek
·3 min read
1
Image Credits: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Welcome back to Chain Reaction.

It’s week two of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial and I’m writing this live from outside the Southern District of New York courthouse where the case is taking place. (Tip: If you want to get into the main courtroom to sit behind SBF and listen in, you have to line up before 6 am or you'll be sent to the overflow room.)

Tuesday was a slower day filled with technical details, but that changed on Wednesday and Thursday when Caroline Ellison, ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand to testify.

Here’s a refresher on what you may have missed last week. (TC+)

Alameda is a big player in the trial as it’s the crypto hedge fund sister company of FTX. Bankman-Fried started Alameda back in 2017, two years before launching FTX. And in 2021, Ellison took over as co-CEO with as Bankman-Fried wanted to step away for optics, but still controlled the firm internally, she testified.

Ellison was the fifth witness for the prosecution and claimed that Bankman-Fried directed her to commit fraud and money laundering crimes. Ellison added that while she ran Alameda, she took several billion dollars from customers to invest in other projects and repay debts to lenders through an “essentially unlimited line of credit.” More details below.

For the latest updates check here.

The SBF Trial

  1. Former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison explains how FTX hid losses, sandbagged lenders (TC+)

  2. Alameda Research allegedly paid Chinese officials around $150M to regain $1B worth of exchange accounts

  3. SBF started a $2 billion venture fund using Alameda loans

  4. Crypto is about a lot more than a former golden boy turned villain (TC+)

  5. ‘Marked to zero’: Paradigm testimony at SBF trial points to investor fraud

  6. Alameda had a $65B line of credit and ‘unlimited withdrawals’

The latest pod

For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn interviewed Grace Torrellas, Polygon Labs’ VP of product and zkEVM product lead and co-founder and executive director of Blockchain for Humanity, at TechCrunch’s Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco.

Blockchain for Humanity aims to use Bitcoin and blockchain technology to help social impact projects.

Separately, Polygon Labs is focused on the Ethereum blockchain through its own scaling protocols to make the web3 ecosystem more “affordable, secure and sustainable.” The chain also aims to grow the zero-knowledge Ethereum virtual machine (zkEVM) space.

Breaking it down for you: zkEVM is just fancy jargon for scalable smart contracts that are compatible with Ethereum and supports a type of computation known as “zero-knowledge proofs,” which verify each transaction.

Polygon Labs has more than 2.9 billion total transactions since inception in 2017. The Polygon network works with web3 organizations like Aave, Uniswap and OpenSea, as well as big name brands like Disney and Starbucks.

We talked about her work at both Polygon and Blockchain for Humanity and how humanitarian work can be advanced in the web3 space.

We also discussed:

  • Scaling businesses with blockchain tech

  • "Aha" moments in web3

  • Opportunities in social impact

  • Polygon’s ecosystem growth

Subscribe to Chain Reaction on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite pod platform to keep up with the latest episodes, and please leave us a review if you like what you hear!

Follow the money

  1. Blockchain gaming platform Game of Silks raises $5 million

  2. Crypto-focused trading and lending platform Membrane Labs raises $20 million

  3. On-chain data analytics firm Parsec raised $4 million

  4. Creator economy-focused RepubliK raised $6 million at a $75 million valuation

  5. Untangled Finance, a tokenized real-world asset platform, raised $13.5 million

This list was compiled with information from Messari as well as TechCrunch’s own reporting.

What else we’re writing

Want to branch out from the world of web3? Here are some articles on TechCrunch that caught our attention this week.

  1. Yepic fail: This startup promised not to make deepfakes without consent, but did anyway

  2. Fearing AI, fan fiction writers lock their accounts

  3. More money won’t fix your failing startup — here’s how to get investors to back a pivot (TC+)

  4. Investors suggest funds prepare for the fallout of the Fearless Fund lawsuit, not worry about it (TC+)

  5. Indian startups were not spared in the global venture slowdown of Q3 (TC+)

Follow me on Twitter @Jacqmelinek for breaking crypto news, memes and more.

Recommended Stories

  • SBF started a $2 billion venture fund using Alameda loans

    Ellison also testified that Bankman-Fried wanted to name the firm "FTX Ventures," despite it being funded by Alameda, because "Alameda's brand was less good," than the crypto exchange's. Ellison testified Tuesday as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial.

  • Alameda Research allegedly paid Chinese officials around $150M to regain $1B worth of exchange accounts

    During the Sam Bankman-Fried trial on Wednesday, former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison testified that the crypto trading firm paid Chinese officials to get their Alameda trading accounts on OKX and Huobi in China unlocked. Judge Lewis Kaplan noted that the defendant is not charged in this case with bribery of Chinese officials, and the evidence was being offered for “limited purposes to display trust and confidence” as well as “motive” between Bankman-Fried and Ellison. Bankman-Fried was CEO in 2020 when the accounts, valued around $1 billion, were frozen, Ellison testified.

  • Alameda Research's ex-CEO Caroline Ellison testifies, claims SBF directed her to commit crimes

    Caroline Ellison, the ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial, claiming that the former FTX CEO directed her to commit fraud and money laundering crimes. Ellison added that while she ran Alameda, she took several billion dollars from customers to invest in other projects and repay debts to lenders through an “essentially unlimited line of credit.” Alameda took $14 billion in total from customers, but “some we were able to pay back,” Ellison testified.

  • SBF's problem in FTX trial is evidence from his closest friends

    Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.

  • 'Marked to zero': Paradigm testimony at SBF trial points to investor fraud

    The testimony of Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Paradigm, at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial may help the prosecution convince jurors that the former crypto mogul defrauded investors. Huang testified Thursday that he and his firm were in the dark about a range of business practices at FTX, red flags that would have affected his decision to invest in the company. Namely, FTX's use of customer funds to prop up Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research.

  • SBF defense in FTX trial: 'There was no theft'

    The defense of the fallen crypto star began on Wednesday as Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney argued that his client 'didn't intend to defraud anyone.'

  • A social worker, nurse, and librarian will help determine SBF’s fate in FTX trial

    Most of the New Yorkers picked to serve on the jury of Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial have little connection to the worlds of crypto or finance.

  • SBF trial: Meet the 12 jurors deciding the FTX verdict

    The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.

  • SBF, riding high on FTX, wanted to buy off Trump to cancel a presidential re-run

    Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?

  • Account Labs raises $7.7M as FTX's demise leads to crypto self-custody growth

    The unraveling of FTX's misuse of customer funds also exposed the risks of using crypto wallets controlled by centralized trading platforms, prompting users to seek self-custodial wallets. While FTX's demise and the subsequent troubles of its affiliated companies have dampened the crypto market, there's no lack of wallet solutions still trying to vie users. One such player is Account Labs, which today is announcing its fresh $7.7 million Series Pre-A funding round.

