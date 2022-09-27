FTX Wins Bid to Buy Crypto Lender Voyager Digital's Assets Out of Bankruptcy

Motley Fool

Indeed, a bunch of investors are starting to think very defensively after watching the market tumble -- again -- on Wednesday following the Fed's recent decision to again raise interest rates in an effort to combat inflation. As veteran investors can attest, though, the current market volatility is all going to be little more than a blip a few years from now, which is the timeframe nearly all of us should be thinking about as we navigate the market. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at a couple of growth stocks that could still help you retire a millionaire despite the current turbulence.