Is Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited’s (HKG:1448) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited’s (HKG:1448) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a price to earnings ratio of 25.51, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying HK$25.51 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

Check out our latest analysis for Fu Shou Yuan International Group

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Do I Calculate Fu Shou Yuan International Group’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Fu Shou Yuan International Group:

P/E of 25.51 = CN¥5.31 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.21 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s great to see that Fu Shou Yuan International Group grew EPS by 12% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 15% annually, over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Fu Shou Yuan International Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a higher P/E than the average (16.5) P/E for companies in the consumer services industry.

SEHK:1448 PE PEG Gauge January 22nd 19 More

Fu Shou Yuan International Group’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Fu Shou Yuan International Group’s P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Fu Shou Yuan International Group’s CN¥1.7b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.