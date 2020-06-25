FuboTV adds ESPN and other Disney channels to its live TV service

Digital Center 2, a new 194,000 sq. ft building on the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut May 22, 2014 will be the new home of SportsCenter beginning June 2014. The facility includes 5 broadcast studios, 6 production control rooms, 4 audio control rooms and 16 edit suites. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY MEDIA)

FuboTV just filled one of the few remaining gaps in its live streaming TV lineup. The service has struck a deal to carry a wide range of Disney channels. A base Standard subscription will provide many of Disney’s best-known channels both live and on demand, including the three main ESPN channels, ABC, ABC News, the Disney Channel and National Geographic. Other packages will get you the likes of ESPN Deportes, Nat Geo Wild, BabyTV and similarly more focused channels.

ACC Network and SEC Network are included in the Standard package for in-market viewing, but you’ll need to pay more if you want to see their sports from anywhere in the US.

You’ll see the channels added later in the summer.

The service started out with a relatively narrow focus, but has quickly swelled to cover what you’d typically expect from rival cord-cutter services like Sling TV, including a wide range of sports, news and general entertainment. Of course, you’re also paying closer to what you’d expect for a conventional cable TV package — it’s just that you’re not tied to that conventional service.